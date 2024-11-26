The Lesser-Known Tropical Vietnamese Islands That Are Like A Mini Phuket Without The Crowds
When it comes to an international tropical vacation, a popular place to go is Thailand, and Phuket's gorgeous beaches and excellent food certainly make it a bucket list destination. However, Phuket is also one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world. So where do you go to beat the crowds? If you are looking for lots of sun and sand without extreme prices, Vietnam is one of the most affordable tropical vacation destinations in the world. The increasingly popular Vietnamese island Phú Quốc is often compared to Phuket, but if you're really looking for a hidden gem, the supremely underrated island chain of Côn Đảo is still largely unknown to travelers.
Côn Đảo is located off the southeastern coast of Vietnam. The easiest method for getting there is via Ho Chi Minh City, where you can catch a quick flight to Côn Sơn, which is the only inhabited island in the Côn Đảo archipelago. You can also catch a ferry from Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau, or Soc Trang. Once on the island, you can easily explore on foot or by renting a motorbike or bicycle.
Hiring a guide, driver, or boat is also possible if you're looking to learn more about the island's history, go hiking, or enjoy some water adventures. The ideal time to go is during the dry season from November to February when it's not too hot or rainy. While there are some luxurious resorts in the area, most accommodations are budget-friendly since the area isn't as well-known to tourists.
Pristine beaches and natural preserves in Côn Đảo
Exploring Côn Đảo's beaches is by far the top thing to do on Côn Sơn, although it is possible to go to other other islands in the archipelago if you hire a boat. An Hải Beach is the closest to Côn Sơn town, featuring a long coastline of sand and views of the mountains and forests. Đất Dốc Beach and Nhật Beach are considered two of the most unsullied beaches on the whole island, featuring smooth, pure white sand and clear waters. Those interested in marine life and viewing coral reefs should visit Ong Dung Beach near Côn Đảo National Park. It is the perfect place to go if you don't mind a rocky terrain. There are many more beaches to explore across the island, so it's best to plan ahead and find the one that is most convenient for you.
There are also many excellent places to go snorkeling. Join a guided tour that will take you to other islands like Hòn Tài or Câu, where you can get closer to the coral reef and spot plenty of sea creatures. On Bảy Cạnh island, you can even visit a turtle hatching sanctuary if you come between spring and early fall. If you'd like to stay on Côn Sơn, Đầm Tre Lagoon is also known for its snorkeling but is only accessible by taking a hike through the thick jungle. Aside from nature experiences, visitors can enjoy local restaurants, shop, and visit historical sites.