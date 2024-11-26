The Lesser-Known Tropical Vietnamese Islands That Are Like A Mini Phuket Without The Crowds

When it comes to an international tropical vacation, a popular place to go is Thailand, and Phuket's gorgeous beaches and excellent food certainly make it a bucket list destination. However, Phuket is also one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world. So where do you go to beat the crowds? If you are looking for lots of sun and sand without extreme prices, Vietnam is one of the most affordable tropical vacation destinations in the world. The increasingly popular Vietnamese island Phú Quốc is often compared to Phuket, but if you're really looking for a hidden gem, the supremely underrated island chain of Côn Đảo is still largely unknown to travelers.

Advertisement

Côn Đảo is located off the southeastern coast of Vietnam. The easiest method for getting there is via Ho Chi Minh City, where you can catch a quick flight to Côn Sơn, which is the only inhabited island in the Côn Đảo archipelago. You can also catch a ferry from Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau, or Soc Trang. Once on the island, you can easily explore on foot or by renting a motorbike or bicycle.

Hiring a guide, driver, or boat is also possible if you're looking to learn more about the island's history, go hiking, or enjoy some water adventures. The ideal time to go is during the dry season from November to February when it's not too hot or rainy. While there are some luxurious resorts in the area, most accommodations are budget-friendly since the area isn't as well-known to tourists.

Advertisement