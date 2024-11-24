The Trail To Kansas' Tallest Waterfall Is A Short, Uncrowded Beauty Ending At A Spectacular Sight
Hiking to a waterfall is a wonderful way to let your cares drop for the day and experience the power of nature. While some waterfall hikes are massive and require more than a single day, like the bucket list Havasu Falls near the Grand Canyon or a flight over the Pacific Ocean to experience the cascades in Hawaii, there is one just south of Junction City, Kansas that is perfect for those who are seeking a quieter, shorter experience. If this sounds right up your alley, Geary Falls is exactly what you're looking for.
However, Geary Falls isn't always full of rushing water cascading down the rocks. Because it's created by the spillway from Geary State Fishing Lake, the waterfall does dry up if there hasn't been any heavy rain. The springtime, March through June, is the best time to visit and see the cascade in all its mighty glory. Don't let that seasonal limitation stop you, though!
When the water is flowing, it's a strong 35-foot cascade, and you can visit both the top of the falls and the base on an out-and-back Geary Falls Trail hike that is less than a mile each way. One reviewer on AllTrails said of the hike and falls, "Easy walk to a beautiful waterfall. See it from top and bottom. I went after a rain. Little muddy in spots, but the water was flowing!" Another said, "Nice, easy trail. Dam trail is short and allows a scenic overlook of the lake and neat rock formations can be explored near the waterfall."
All about the Geary Falls Trail and waterfall
The Geary Falls trail is off State Lake Road, where down a dirt road, you'll see a sign for Geary State Lake, so drive slowly. As you walk the .7-mile out-and-back trail, you'll begin to hear the falls before you see them, and if it's been raining, there will be several smaller falls on the way. The path has been well-trodden by other people with the same objective, so the "unofficial" trail will be clear to see. (That said, you may not see a ton of other hikers on your trip.) This TikTok from user @lisastoutphoto really captures the stunning beauty of Geary Falls on this short hike, along with visual cues for the directions.
@lisastoutphoto
North Central Kansas Hidden Gem. Geary State Lake Waterfalls. #junctioncity #waterfall #kansas #kansastravel #hiddengems #kansashiddengems #fortriley
The trail will take you to the top of the falls for an astounding view. Other than some mud here and there, the hike is on the easier side. For a challenge, you can also trek down a path from the top to the bottom of the waterfall, which can be a bit steep and sometimes slippery. Make sure you wear proper shoes. Another thing to remember before you venture out is to bring bug spray, as there can be chiggers and ticks.
Follow these clever tips to avoid ticks on your hike, as there is Lyme disease (which you can get from ticks) in Kansas. Putting your clothes in the dryer first thing after the hike can help get rid of ticks as well. There can also be water snakes, though the ones in Kansas aren't poisonous. Birders will love this trail, so keep an eye out for species like bald eagles, Franklin's gulls, merlins, eastern bluebirds, and red-tailed hawks.