The Trail To Kansas' Tallest Waterfall Is A Short, Uncrowded Beauty Ending At A Spectacular Sight

Hiking to a waterfall is a wonderful way to let your cares drop for the day and experience the power of nature. While some waterfall hikes are massive and require more than a single day, like the bucket list Havasu Falls near the Grand Canyon or a flight over the Pacific Ocean to experience the cascades in Hawaii, there is one just south of Junction City, Kansas that is perfect for those who are seeking a quieter, shorter experience. If this sounds right up your alley, Geary Falls is exactly what you're looking for.

However, Geary Falls isn't always full of rushing water cascading down the rocks. Because it's created by the spillway from Geary State Fishing Lake, the waterfall does dry up if there hasn't been any heavy rain. The springtime, March through June, is the best time to visit and see the cascade in all its mighty glory. Don't let that seasonal limitation stop you, though!

When the water is flowing, it's a strong 35-foot cascade, and you can visit both the top of the falls and the base on an out-and-back Geary Falls Trail hike that is less than a mile each way. One reviewer on AllTrails said of the hike and falls, "Easy walk to a beautiful waterfall. See it from top and bottom. I went after a rain. Little muddy in spots, but the water was flowing!" Another said, "Nice, easy trail. Dam trail is short and allows a scenic overlook of the lake and neat rock formations can be explored near the waterfall."

