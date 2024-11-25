San Diego's 5 Most Underrated Tide Pools

Travelers visit San Diego, California from all around the world to see the ocean, the mountains, and the desert. Immersed in art and culture and set in a backdrop of stunning natural beauty, San Diego is the perfect launchpad for a day trip to Mexico, a trip to the World Famous San Diego Zoo, or a self-guided SoCal taco tour. But nothing says "San Diego" quite like the sea, and residents and visitors alike flock to the shore to soak up all it has to offer.

Perched on the coast of the Pacific Ocean, residents of and visitors to America's Finest City have access to 31 world-class beaches – and that includes some first-class tide pools, too. San Diego has become a tide pooler's heaven, with a trail of tide pools brimming with sea life starting at the city's southernmost tip and continuing along the coast through northern San Diego county. Visitors can make a day of tide pooling, skipping from tide pool to tide pool, or spend more time in each location for an extended chance to soak up everything each spot has to offer (don't forget to take your tide pool animal handbook so you can identify all the fun things you see). Here are five underrated tide pools in the San Diego area just waiting for you to explore.

