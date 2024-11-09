The Perfect Day Trip From San Diego Is A Budget-Friendly Foodie And Beach Paradise On The Border

San Diego's unique location as the biggest southernmost city in California offers the opportunity for a variety of day trips, including to California's oldest city within San Diego and to Coronado Island, the crowning jewel of America's Finest City. San Diego's proximity to the border with the Baja California region of Mexico opens up a unique opportunity for a cross-cultural experience, including the vibrant city of Tijuana.

Tijuana is a mere 20 miles from downtown San Diego and boasts a vibrant foodie hub and a budget-friendly alternative for sightseeing. Here, you'll find the restaurant Caesar's, home of the original Caesar salad, and craft beer breweries. The Tijuana Cultural Center in the city's busy Zona Río is home to museums, a movie theater and various stages, a botanical garden, and an aquarium.

Those looking to hit the beach will want to head west to the Playas de Tijuana. It's a surfing and fishing destination, and there are more food delights and shopping along the Paseo Ensenada running along the shoreline. Head to beachfront Mariscos Arcos Playas for what one Tripadvisor user calls "classic Tijuana seafood by the beach" to sample the restaurant's selection of tacos and seafood delights, and wash it down with a cold drink.

