The Perfect Day Trip From San Diego Is A Budget-Friendly Foodie And Beach Paradise On The Border
San Diego's unique location as the biggest southernmost city in California offers the opportunity for a variety of day trips, including to California's oldest city within San Diego and to Coronado Island, the crowning jewel of America's Finest City. San Diego's proximity to the border with the Baja California region of Mexico opens up a unique opportunity for a cross-cultural experience, including the vibrant city of Tijuana.
Tijuana is a mere 20 miles from downtown San Diego and boasts a vibrant foodie hub and a budget-friendly alternative for sightseeing. Here, you'll find the restaurant Caesar's, home of the original Caesar salad, and craft beer breweries. The Tijuana Cultural Center in the city's busy Zona Río is home to museums, a movie theater and various stages, a botanical garden, and an aquarium.
Those looking to hit the beach will want to head west to the Playas de Tijuana. It's a surfing and fishing destination, and there are more food delights and shopping along the Paseo Ensenada running along the shoreline. Head to beachfront Mariscos Arcos Playas for what one Tripadvisor user calls "classic Tijuana seafood by the beach" to sample the restaurant's selection of tacos and seafood delights, and wash it down with a cold drink.
Explore the budget-friendly foodie paradise of Tijuana with a tour guide
You'll need a passport for this day trip journey, and if you're unsure of going it alone across the border, then Viator offers a chance to see and explore the region with the aid of a knowledgeable guide for a budget-friendly price, starting as low as $73.
Viator's Crossing Borders: Tijuana Day Trip from San Diego Tour features a small group tour, ideal for first-timers to Tijuana. The full-day excursion includes the opportunity to walk through Tijuana's cultural attractions, such as the Tijuana Cultural Center and the Museo de Historia de Tijuana. A lunch stop features an authentic Mexican meal, and the tour hits some other food spots throughout the day. The guide aids tourists with both coming into Tijuana and returning across the U.S. border. The small tour size allows for tour customizations based on group members' interests.
According to reviews, this is a must-do adventure if you're thinking of visiting the area. Viator reviewers praise the experience, with many citing the kind and knowledgeable tour guides, quality tequila tastings, and excellent historical and cultural education they got on the trip.
Tips for visiting Tijuana and crossing the border
A visit across the border requires a passport and a little patience when it comes to returning to the U.S. due to unpredictable border wait times. It's important to know some tips before you go, so check with resources like the Baja Bound insurance company. One of the most efficient border crossing methods is on foot, utilizing public transit or taxis to reach the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Once there, the San Diego Trolley's blue line returns to downtown San Diego and passes other points of interest along the way.
You can also park securely on the California side of the border, using one of several lots within walking or shuttle distance to the border. If you opt to drive into Mexico, you'll need to utilize Baja Bound online or one of the walk-up offices along the border to purchase Mexican auto insurance. Driving will allow for venturing further south of Tijuana to other coastal tourist towns in Mexico, extending your beyond-the-border adventures.
You can put your Spanish speaking skills to practice if you want, but English is commonly spoken in Baja. Plan to carry some cash, as not all businesses accept credit cards; however, most places can accept payment in both Mexican pesos and American dollars. That way, there's no missing out on the perfect souvenir! However you get to Tijuana, the city promises culture, food, drinks, and beaches that make the trip worthwhile.