Situated Between LA And San Diego Is An Underrated Beach Town Full Of Family-Friendly Fun
Where can you find a white sand beach with a cool coastal breeze, a pristine and walkable downtown lined with quaint boutiques, and a world-class amusement park tucked away behind 55 acres of stunning flower fields? It might hard to imagine one destination could cover so many bases, but that's exactly what you'll find when you visit Carlsbad, California, a lovely beach town located in north San Diego county. This family-friendly destination is packed with activities for kids and grown-ups alike.
Carlsbad sits 35 miles north of San Diego and 85 miles south of Los Angeles, tucked between the cities of Encinitas and another one of the best west coast beach towns, Oceanside. With seven miles of shoreline and a small-town feel, it is often called "The Village by the Sea." While tourists flock to San Diego every year for its temperate weather and exciting attractions, anyone willing to take a short drive up the coast will be rewarded with Carlsbad's stunning beauty, small-town charm, and a long list of things to do (and the weather ain't bad either — the average monthly temperatures range between 64 and 74 degrees). Carlsbad caters to kids with its peaceful beaches, outdoor experiences, and of course, LEGOLAND California.
What to do with kids in Carlsbad
Carlsbad found a spot on the map when LEGOLAND California was opened in 1999. Geared towards kids ages 2-12, LEGOLAND offers an amusement park experience for children who might be overwhelmed by the other theme parks in the area (Disneyland, Six Flags, and Knott's Berry Farm are all within driving distance). Guests wanting the full LEGO experience can stay in the attached LEGOLAND Hotel. Once you've had your fill of LEGO, swing over to SEA LIFE Aquarium to bond with the sharks and stingrays at this kid-friendly aquarium experience.
LEGOLAND and SEA LIFE are located right next to the world-famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, where you'll find 55 acres of vibrant Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers. The flowers are seasonal, so if you want to see them in bloom, plan your trip between early March and early May. Kids will love being surrounded by the beauty of these flowers, and you'll have some amazing photo ops. After you visit the Flower Fields, head down the road to Carlsbad Strawberry Company to pick fresh strawberries (on the west side of the fields, you'll have a view of the ocean — on the east side, you'll have a stunning view of the lagoon). The strawberries are also seasonal, with a picking season of January through July.
Need more to do? Take a surf lesson, hike one of Carlsbad's beautiful nature trails, or visit The Museum of Making Music, all without leaving town.
Best beaches for kids in Carlsbad
No visit to Carlsbad is complete without a trip to the beach, and with all that shoreline, you'll find plenty of beaches in this town. Not every beach is right for every traveler, though. You can find privacy and scenery to die for at the harder-to-reach beaches, like Terramar Beach, located in south Carlsbad, or any of the North Carlsbad beaches. Terramar Beach is flanked by stunning cliffs. If you prefer looking at stunning homes, you might enjoy a walk along the shorelines of the North Carlsbad beaches, which back up to some breathtaking properties. These beaches do not have public restrooms or lifeguards on duty.
If you're traveling with kids, you might want to head down to South Ponto Beach. This beach is in an undeveloped part of the city and is surrounded by nature and wildlife. South Ponto Beach has lifeguards, public restrooms, and even showers. Want to stay closer to town? Try Tamarack-State Beach, which is located near downtown and within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Tamarack has sidewalks along the beach if you'd like to take a peaceful stroll, and is also where the locals go to fish (head south to the jetty for the best fishing). This beach also has public restrooms and lifeguards on duty. Or maybe you prefer camping? Campers can set up camp at South Carlsbad State Beach Campgrounds. Whichever beach you choose, you can be sure of one thing — you won't be disappointed.