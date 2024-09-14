Situated Between LA And San Diego Is An Underrated Beach Town Full Of Family-Friendly Fun

Carlsbad found a spot on the map when LEGOLAND California was opened in 1999. Geared towards kids ages 2-12, LEGOLAND offers an amusement park experience for children who might be overwhelmed by the other theme parks in the area (Disneyland, Six Flags, and Knott's Berry Farm are all within driving distance). Guests wanting the full LEGO experience can stay in the attached LEGOLAND Hotel. Once you've had your fill of LEGO, swing over to SEA LIFE Aquarium to bond with the sharks and stingrays at this kid-friendly aquarium experience.

LEGOLAND and SEA LIFE are located right next to the world-famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, where you'll find 55 acres of vibrant Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers. The flowers are seasonal, so if you want to see them in bloom, plan your trip between early March and early May. Kids will love being surrounded by the beauty of these flowers, and you'll have some amazing photo ops. After you visit the Flower Fields, head down the road to Carlsbad Strawberry Company to pick fresh strawberries (on the west side of the fields, you'll have a view of the ocean — on the east side, you'll have a stunning view of the lagoon). The strawberries are also seasonal, with a picking season of January through July.

Need more to do? Take a surf lesson, hike one of Carlsbad's beautiful nature trails, or visit The Museum of Making Music, all without leaving town.