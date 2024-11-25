The Dangerous But Mesmerizing National Park You Might Want To Avoid In Panama

Traversing into the northernmost territories of the Darien, travelers are flung instantly into the wild. Most tours through the mountains and mangroves launch from Pirre Station, but the journey to the station is an adventure in itself. Crossing on canoe and foot through Pinogana, El Real, and Pijivasal you need to keep an eye on the sky: some 450 species of birds soar above this stretch of forest, including technicolor macaws and dainty jacamars. The biodiversity here is similar to that found in the cloud forests of Costa Rica's pristine national parks, easy to spot canoe-side.

Advertisement

The journey along the rivers and rainforest trails takes travelers to Pirre Station, an ANAM (La Autoridad Nacional del Ambiente) ranger station inside the park. It's one of the only places in the forest that formally hosts visitors. Though basic, the lodging is located in the midst of lush jungle and at the base of two popular hiking routes. Intrepid explorers can embark on the Cerro Pirre trail, winding up the mountainside. It's steep, thickly mud-slicked, and tough even for very fit travelers, but it rewards visitors with mountainside vistas and rare bird spotting opportunities. The trail takes around 9.5 hours, covering seven miles and 3,799 feet of elevation gain. A lighter option is the one-mile loop leading from the station to an array of hidden waterfalls, primed for a freshwater dip. On both hikes it is absolutely essential to travel with a guide.

Advertisement