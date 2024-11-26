Experience World-Class Hospitality And Championship-Level Golf At This Hidden Midwest Gem
The state of Wisconsin brims with natural beauty, from the coastal towns of Door County to the 70-mile Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway. Tucked inland from the central coast of Lake Michigan lies the charming village of Kohler, Wisconsin, a refined enclave perfect for leisurely and active pursuits.
The village owes its name to the Kohler company, which was founded in the late 19th century as a farm equipment manufacturing company in Wisconsin, and today is best known for its home and bathroom fixtures. In 1900, Kohler planned a housing community for its employees near its latest factory and enlisted the Olmsted Brothers, who designed the White House grounds, to help plan the new village. By the 1980s, Kohler had become an exclusive Midwest vacation destination with the opening of The American Club, a five-star luxury resort, as well as world-class golf courses, sophisticated restaurants, a pampering spa, and more.
On your next trip to the Midwest, escape the tourist traps in Chicago and drive 2.5 hours northwest for a weekend in Kohler. The village is also just an hour's drive north of Milwaukee. The best time to visit Kohler is June through September, when the weather hovers around 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for outdoor activities. However, the chilly winter and early spring months offer more affordable rates and plenty of indoor activities, including spa treatments, tennis, and fine dining.
What to do in Kohler
Kohler is recognized as one of America's top golfing destinations with five incredible courses, including two designed by the world-renowned Pete Dye. The most famous is Whistling Straits, home to the legendary Straits links course that recalls the dramatic dunes of courses in Scotland (and even has resident Scottish sheep). The course hugs the coast of Lake Michigan and has hosted the Ryder Cup and PGA Championships. Whistling Straits' inland Irish course also boasts spectacular lake views from the greens. Right in Kohler Village is Blackwolf Run, home to two 18-hole golf courses and a 10-hole putting course that wend along the Sheboygan River.
Besides golf, Kohler's Sports Core club offers a gym, fitness classes, swimming pools, as well as six indoor and six outdoor tennis courts. Wisconsin's picturesque wilderness can be traversed at River Wildlife, a 500-acre reserve of woodland fronting the Sheboygan River. Guests can hike, fish, kayak, and pheasant hunt during the summer and fall months and cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. Along the Lake Michigan coast lies Kohler-Andrae State Park, a magnificent natural preserve of sand dunes, beach, and pine trees, with hiking and biking trails. After an action-packed day, the Kohler Waters Spa beckons, with its pampering spa treatments, beautiful mosaic-tiled pool, and soothing wellness classes.
Where to stay in Kohler
Kohler's flagship resort hotel is The American Club, a grand Tudor-Revival style property that was originally built in 1918 and opened as a hotel in 1981. Home to over 240 luxurious rooms and suites, The American Club is a beautiful base for exploring all that Kohler has to offer. The American Club is especially known for its fine dining restaurants, including the Immigrant Restaurant, which serves multi-course tasting menus. Another option for accommodations in Kohler is the Inn on Woodlake, a lakefront hotel featuring a breezy, contemporary design.
For guests seeking private stay immersed in nature, Kohler also offers five private cabins that house up to six guests. The chic Arsham Cabin, which is perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, was designed by artist David Arsham and has airy, modern interiors. For a more rustic experience, Tomczyk Cabin is a charming log cabin in the woods, without electricity or running water. From five-star elegance to cozy charm, Kohler promises a memorable getaway in the heart of the Midwest.