Experience World-Class Hospitality And Championship-Level Golf At This Hidden Midwest Gem

The state of Wisconsin brims with natural beauty, from the coastal towns of Door County to the 70-mile Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway. Tucked inland from the central coast of Lake Michigan lies the charming village of Kohler, Wisconsin, a refined enclave perfect for leisurely and active pursuits.

The village owes its name to the Kohler company, which was founded in the late 19th century as a farm equipment manufacturing company in Wisconsin, and today is best known for its home and bathroom fixtures. In 1900, Kohler planned a housing community for its employees near its latest factory and enlisted the Olmsted Brothers, who designed the White House grounds, to help plan the new village. By the 1980s, Kohler had become an exclusive Midwest vacation destination with the opening of The American Club, a five-star luxury resort, as well as world-class golf courses, sophisticated restaurants, a pampering spa, and more.

On your next trip to the Midwest, escape the tourist traps in Chicago and drive 2.5 hours northwest for a weekend in Kohler. The village is also just an hour's drive north of Milwaukee. The best time to visit Kohler is June through September, when the weather hovers around 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for outdoor activities. However, the chilly winter and early spring months offer more affordable rates and plenty of indoor activities, including spa treatments, tennis, and fine dining.

