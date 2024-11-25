Escape Puerto Vallarta Crowds At A Secret Scenic Town Hidden In The Sierra Madre Mountains

If thumping reggaeton and slick, stylized streets don't fit your expectations of an authentic Mexican getaway, leave Puerto Vallarta and head to the highlands. Climbing from palms to pines as the altitude increases, the small, secluded towns of the Sierra Madres start to come into view. Named "the place of God" in the native Nahuatl, the structures that shape the colorful streets today were largely built by Spanish colonizers between the 16th and 18th centuries. Yet its bucolic surroundings, mountainous vantage, and views over the sharp, jutting agave plants that line the fields long pre-date its European-style laneways.

El Tuito is easily accessible from the coastal hotel hub of Puerto Vallarta, less than an hour's journey on the scenic ascending roads will take you to the small town. While there is never really a winter in sunny Jalisco state, there is a rainy season. Travel between October and May to bypass the showers and enjoy consistent sunshine.