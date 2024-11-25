Situated Between Paris And Lyon Is An Overlooked French Paradise Known As 'City Of Art And History'

Even though Paris is a city teeming with art, history, and food, many travelers know there's a lot of culture and charm to be found outside the city. For instance, taking a drive or train ride can bring you to some lesser-known (but still very tourist-friendly) towns with cobblestone streets, gorgeous architecture, and fairytale charm reminiscent of the quaint village that helped inspire "Beauty and the Beast." Luckily, you don't even need to stray very far from Paris to find them. Practically smack-dab in the middle of France, you'll find the ancient city of Bourges, also known as the "City of Art and History," which is famous for its stunning cathedral, fantastic museums, and breathtaking natural beauty.

Bourges is about a three-hour train ride south of Paris, making it an excellent weekend trip outside the city. It's also about three and a half hours driving (about six and a half by train) from Lyon, another popular tourist city in France. The spectacular city dates back to before the time of Julius Caesar (then named Avaricum) and was once the country's capital during the Hundred Years War. Even Joan of Arc spent part of her life there. Bourges is always full of life throughout the year, but the best times to visit are during its major festivals, which occur in the spring and summer. The spring festival highlights the city's music scene, while the summer festivals celebrate its cultural heritage, including a June to July nighttime festival, Les Nuits Lumière, when major attractions are lit up with video projections.

