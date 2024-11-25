Situated Between Paris And Lyon Is An Overlooked French Paradise Known As 'City Of Art And History'
Even though Paris is a city teeming with art, history, and food, many travelers know there's a lot of culture and charm to be found outside the city. For instance, taking a drive or train ride can bring you to some lesser-known (but still very tourist-friendly) towns with cobblestone streets, gorgeous architecture, and fairytale charm reminiscent of the quaint village that helped inspire "Beauty and the Beast." Luckily, you don't even need to stray very far from Paris to find them. Practically smack-dab in the middle of France, you'll find the ancient city of Bourges, also known as the "City of Art and History," which is famous for its stunning cathedral, fantastic museums, and breathtaking natural beauty.
Bourges is about a three-hour train ride south of Paris, making it an excellent weekend trip outside the city. It's also about three and a half hours driving (about six and a half by train) from Lyon, another popular tourist city in France. The spectacular city dates back to before the time of Julius Caesar (then named Avaricum) and was once the country's capital during the Hundred Years War. Even Joan of Arc spent part of her life there. Bourges is always full of life throughout the year, but the best times to visit are during its major festivals, which occur in the spring and summer. The spring festival highlights the city's music scene, while the summer festivals celebrate its cultural heritage, including a June to July nighttime festival, Les Nuits Lumière, when major attractions are lit up with video projections.
Museums and historical sites that made Bourges famous
Two major attractions in Bourges are its impressive Gothic cathedral, the Cathedral of Saint Etienne, and the Palace of Jacques Coeur, who was never a monarch but an important figure in medieval France. The Cathedral of Saint Etienne was named a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992 and was built sometime in the late 12th or 13th century. If its magnificent stained glass windows and blends of architectural styles across 700 years aren't impressive enough, the cathedral is also home to rare paintings and artifacts. The Palace of Jacques Coeur is a national monument showcasing a slice of French history while serving as an excellent example of Gothic and medieval architecture.
In addition to these two significant sites, Bourges is home to many other specialized museums that can appeal to any traveler. If you love fine art and history, the Musée du Berry is home to an impressive collection of art and historical artifacts from many different periods (and from all over the world). The Natural History Museum is popular among people more interested in science. There are also museums dedicated to trains and transportation, to the French Resistance during World War II, and many more subjects. You can also find galleries and other opportunities to see art while walking through the town — a great excuse to shop, enjoy a quaint café, or have an excellent meal at one of the town's many local establishments. If you're planning to visit Bourges' many museums, check out Rick Steves' tips for getting the most out of European museums.
Bourges is also full of natural beauty
Since Bourges is located in the Loire Valley, Rick Steves' favorite region in France for biking, the city is also an excellent destination for nature lovers — especially if you need a break from the bustle and endless museum time. One of the best places to discover nature is in the marshes of Bourges — which, despite technically being a swamp, is filled with vibrant vegetation and some incredible gardens. One of the most popular things to do here is to reserve a boat trip to take you through the many canals. The marshland was once a practical feature for protecting the city, but today, it is a tranquil escape filled with over 345 acres of gardening plots. The best time to visit is in early September, when the city holds its annual Marshes Fair, as tourists and locals alike get to enjoy boat rides, educational programs, and cultural offerings.
Visitors should also explore Bourges' many free public parks and gardens. If you're planning a trip to the Cathedral of Saint Etienne, be sure to take a stroll in the Garden of the Archdiocese (also called the Garden of the Town Hall). This well-manicured 17th-century garden is blooming with colorful flowers, trees, and bushes, making it the ideal companion to the ornate church it stands next to. Prés-Fichaux Garden is also a heavily landscaped garden but with a more modern Art Deco style. The beautiful garden features many different types of plants, especially roses, as well as water features, sculptures, and an open-air theater.