This Popular Region In France Is One Of Rick Steves' Favorites For Biking
While there are many breathaking trails bikers should visit at least once, the bucolic Loire Valley region in the heart of France combines rich history with your active pursuits. According to travel connoisseur Rick Steves, this is one of the best European countryside locations for biking because of its flat, well-marked paths, connected towns, and picturesque views. The Loire Valley was also deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000 due to its importance as an economic and cultural melting pot and the grand Renaissance-era castles built on its fertile riverbanks. Traversing over 600 miles, the Loire River's massive size can seem daunting to those who don't know how to map out their trip. On his website, Steves says, "Amboise, Chenonceaux, Azay-le-Rideau, and Chinon all make good biking bases and have places to rent cycles. For a convenient home base, try the city of Blois."
Blois is an elegant, riverside city that is an easy two-hour drive south of Paris. There is a wide range of accommodations, from beautifully restored countryside retreats to more modern city hotels. For rentals, visit Détours de Loire Bike Shop, which offers standard, mountain, and electric bikes. Prices for a standard option start at 18 EUR (around $20 USD) for one day.
Biking to castles in the Loire Valley
Many of the Loire Valley's grandest and most iconic monuments are easily accessible by bike. Steves especially recommends cycling from Blois to Chambord, as it's "a level, one-hour, one-way ride along a well-marked, 10-mile route, much of it a bike-only lane that follows the river." The castle at Chambord is open year-round, although the hours vary according to the time of year. Tickets to the château and gardens cost 16 euros, and there is a free cycle rack for your bikes.
For those wanting a longer bike ride, the trip from Blois to the Renaissance château at Chenonceau takes about 2 hours and 20 minutes, covering a distance of 28 miles. This castle is a favorite of Steves, who says it "is a worthy destination for any bike trip through France's Loire Valley." After Versailles, Chenonceau is the most visited castle in France. It is celebrated for its beautiful arched bridge over the River Cher and lavish gardens. The fortress is open 365 days a year, and tickets are priced at 17 EUR (about $19 USD) per adult.
When to bike the Loire Valley
Rick Steves' favorite time to visit France is spring and fall because of the "generally good weather and fewer crowds." The warmest months for the Loire Valley are May through September, when the average temperature hovers around 74 degrees Fahrenheit and rain is minimal. However, this is also the busiest time to visit, and you will likely have to share the bike lanes with many other cyclists. Spring is lovely, as the flowers begin to bloom along the relatively empty lanes. The fall is cooler, especially if you want to enjoy the festivals and harvest season. This is an excellent opportunity to bike to the Loire Valley's best vineyards, where you can find out what 'natural wine' means in France, as it is a specialty of the region.
If you prefer to travel with a group, there is a wide variety of bike tours in the region. Backroads offers six-day group tours during the spring and summer months, starting at $5,799 per person, which includes accommodations, meals, bike rental, and more. Continue your French adventure by checking out the best-rated food tours in Paris.