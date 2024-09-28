This Popular Region In France Is One Of Rick Steves' Favorites For Biking

While there are many breathaking trails bikers should visit at least once, the bucolic Loire Valley region in the heart of France combines rich history with your active pursuits. According to travel connoisseur Rick Steves, this is one of the best European countryside locations for biking because of its flat, well-marked paths, connected towns, and picturesque views. The Loire Valley was also deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000 due to its importance as an economic and cultural melting pot and the grand Renaissance-era castles built on its fertile riverbanks. Traversing over 600 miles, the Loire River's massive size can seem daunting to those who don't know how to map out their trip. On his website, Steves says, "Amboise, Chenonceaux, Azay-le-Rideau, and Chinon all make good biking bases and have places to rent cycles. For a convenient home base, try the city of Blois."

Blois is an elegant, riverside city that is an easy two-hour drive south of Paris. There is a wide range of accommodations, from beautifully restored countryside retreats to more modern city hotels. For rentals, visit Détours de Loire Bike Shop, which offers standard, mountain, and electric bikes. Prices for a standard option start at 18 EUR (around $20 USD) for one day.