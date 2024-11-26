One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Awe-Inspiring Giant Tower Surrounded By Lush Gardens

Netherlands-born scholar Edward Bok and New York City architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. are the powerhouse duo who created one of the most majestic gardens in Central Florida: the enchanting Bok Tower Gardens. To this day, it remains a popular destination amongst visitors who know about it; the proof is in the reviews, with more than 2,470 critics giving the property an aggregate rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and honoring it as a 2024 Traveler's Choice. It's so impressive and beautiful, it should be added to the list of the best botanical gardens in America.

In addition to the tower, the property also sports a 20-room Mediterranean-style mansion, El Retiro, which translates to "The Retreat" in Spanish, sitting on the area's 7.5 acres of real estate. It looks as though it could be hidden on a hill overlooking Lake Como in 'the balcony of the Alps'. While it used to be home to Bethlehem Steel Executive Charles Austin Buck, these days, tourists are welcome to admire its preserved 1930s beauty.

The Singing Tower is the main attraction, a magnificent 205-foot structure whose architecture displays biblical meaning. Adam & Eve, along with different representations of life, including animal silhouettes, are etched in the structure's impressive stained-glass details. While it's a celebration of life, ironically, Edward Bok is buried at the base of the tower. But while the Singing Tower certainly stands out, there are many more attractions to be explored on the premises.

