A Popular Filming Location In LA County Offers A Perfect Western Hike

Planning a visit to Los Angeles? If you're interested in film and TV history, you may be intending to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, drive past the movie studios, and take some tours. However, if you want to add something budget-friendly to your Los Angeles vacation while seeing a spot where many movies and shows were filmed, look no further than the Bronson Caves. They're right in Griffith Park, the massive urban green space of over 4,200 acres that houses the LA Zoo, the Griffith Observatory and it's breathtaking views of Los Angeles, and some wonderful hiking trails.

In the southwest part of the park, you'll find the Bronson Canyon Caves, which you'll likely recognize from the 1960s TV series "Batman." The caves were used as the entrance to the Batcave. Though the caves themselves are rather short, when filmed from the right angle, they look massive. It's a quick, 15-minute hike that's on the easy side, and it's kid- and dog-friendly. While the caves themselves are gated off on either side, you can still make yourself part of Hollywood movie magic with a visit.