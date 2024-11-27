A Popular Filming Location In LA County Offers A Perfect Western Hike
Planning a visit to Los Angeles? If you're interested in film and TV history, you may be intending to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, drive past the movie studios, and take some tours. However, if you want to add something budget-friendly to your Los Angeles vacation while seeing a spot where many movies and shows were filmed, look no further than the Bronson Caves. They're right in Griffith Park, the massive urban green space of over 4,200 acres that houses the LA Zoo, the Griffith Observatory and it's breathtaking views of Los Angeles, and some wonderful hiking trails.
In the southwest part of the park, you'll find the Bronson Canyon Caves, which you'll likely recognize from the 1960s TV series "Batman." The caves were used as the entrance to the Batcave. Though the caves themselves are rather short, when filmed from the right angle, they look massive. It's a quick, 15-minute hike that's on the easy side, and it's kid- and dog-friendly. While the caves themselves are gated off on either side, you can still make yourself part of Hollywood movie magic with a visit.
All about the Bronson Canyon Caves
The Bronson Canyon Caves were once a quarry run by the Union Rock Company beginning in 1903. The quarry stopped production in the 1920s, and it became the perfect location for westerns and secret bases. In addition to doubling for the Batcave, this spot was used to film scenes from "Twin Peaks," "Little House on the Prairie," "Power Rangers," "Wonder Woman," "Star Trek," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," and "Julius Caesar." One reviewer on AllTrails mentioned that, while the hike is a little steep in parts, "It has beautiful view of the city." Another mentioned that it has a, "Cool view of the Hollywood sign through the canyon."
The hike is an easy 0.7 miles out and back with a 52-foot elevation gain. You do not have to pay a fee to enter the park. One thing to keep in mind, especially if you're bringing along kids and dogs, is that Griffith Park does have rattlesnakes. If you see one, leave it alone and don't go near it. This is a hike to do during the day, as mountain lions and coyotes also live in the area. And if you choose to hike solo, make sure to keep some safety tips in mind, like letting a trusted friend know your intended route.