Discover Rugged Nature On This Breathtaking Hike Right In The Heart Of Los Angeles

Griffith Park's chaparral-covered slopes dominate the Los Angeles landscape. This 4,000-acre segment of the Santa Monica mountain range towers 1,600 feet above Hollywood, but it's more than just a backdrop for the iconic Hollywood Sign. Despite its urban locale, this is a veritable wilderness, and offers up some surprisingly rugged adventuring on over 50 miles of trails and fire roads, without having to travel to a national park near Los Angeles.

The hike to the Griffith Park Observatory, and beyond to the summit of Mount Hollywood if you're a hardy hiker, is a Hollywood classic, with views that stretch all the way to the Pacific Ocean on clear days. You'll share the trail with all kinds of wildlife, both animal and human, from coyotes, mountain lions, deer, and rattlesnakes, to celebrities like Joaquin Phoenix, Rebel Wilson, Amanda Seyfried, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, Flea. Isn't it nice to know that whether you've made it to the top of the A list or not, you can always make it to the top of Mount Hollywood?

There are two routes up to the Griffith Park Observatory. The Fern Dell trail begins near the Greek Theater, while the Boy Scout Trail starts on Vermont Avenue. Both are steep and challenging, with lots of sun exposure. But the views are worth it. Just keep an eye out for coyotes, because you may be less than a mile from the Walk of Fame, but you're definitely walking on the wild side up here.

