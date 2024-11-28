'New Hampshire's Family Resort' Nestled In The Mesmerizing White Mountains Offers World-Class Skiing
'Tis the season to go skiing in the snowcapped mountains of "The Granite State." The northern part of central New Hampshire is a family vacation getaway that'll excite the parents, the kids, and even your distant Uncle Steve and Aunt Joanne! Waterville Valley Resort provides the thrills and the chills to keep everyone's adrenaline pumping by day and calm the nervous system by night, especially in the wintertime. After all, New Hampshire doesn't miss when it comes to hidden gem resorts for incredible skiing and snowboarding opportunities.
Since the late 1930s, athletes have been skiing down Mount Tecumseh, which carries a badge of honor in the sport's history. It is the place of origin for freestyle skiing, and Waterville Valley Resort opened the first U.S. Freestyle instruction program in 1969. So, while many people look to the Rockies for the best skiing in the U.S., it's important to do your homework! This cozy little town hosted 11 World Cup races and is a place for beginners and experts to enjoy on all levels.
New Hampshire's busy season is in the summer, so you may find fewer crowds in the state on a ski trip than you would on a summer family camping trip. If you choose to visit in the fall or spring, the Valley has many events, such as the annual Chowderfest in May and the Fall Foliage Festival in October. In autumn, the city is stunning, as the trees look like red, orange, and yellow pom poms just before the season hits for a white wonderland.
Activities and dining at Waterville Valley Resort
During the holidays, skip family-owned theme parks in New Hampshire and get active through Waterville Valley's different offerings. The whole family can take Nordic ski lessons to join the pros on the 265 acres of alpine terrain or go fat biking on the 50-mile biking trails. In the summer and fall seasons, you can go mountain or road biking, take a peaceful hike, and even go boating on Corcoran's Pond in front of the main resort building. If you're not the active type, you can jump on the chair lift uphill, and take in the scenic landscape.
There's nothing better than a cold beer on a hot day or a hot toddy cuddled by the fire after long hours of adventure. Your appetite is sure to be ready for items like hot pretzels, burgers, and pizza. You can dine at the Freestyle Lounge, listen to live music, and sip on a cold brew by the hot fire, or head to Schwendi Hutte for mountain-scape views of snow-dusted trees you only see on postcards. The resort also has bars, food trucks, and a waffle cabin for a fluffy, warm treat.
The property is tailored for a stress-relieving time, as guest services provide options for child care, free shuttles, and lockers to keep your items safe. In between skiing, be sure to stop by one of the many stores to get some Waterville Valley swag for a tangible memory to bring home. Then, pop those sleds back on your feet and hit the slopes!
Where to lodge in Waterville Valley
The incredible resort has various rental stays, whether you are looking for a more budget-friendly spot or you want to enjoy a more luxurious weekend. With the mountainous terrain just outside your window, your guest experience will be enhanced no matter your decision. There are places to stay with more of a hotel vibe, such as the Silver Fox Inn. Alternatively, Owl's Nest is similar to a home rental. Silver Fox Inn rooms can be purchased for under $200 per night, but for a little more than $300 per night, a reservation at Owl's Nest Resort can get you a Lakeside two-bedroom suite. Waterville Valley Resort also has condominiums for rent in the Town Square area (as pictured above), which seem to be popular, as many rooms are sold out for the snowier months. While summer might be peak season in New Hampshire, opening day for skiing is officially in session at the end of November or beginning of December, making the town more attractive to visitors.
There are perks to some of the reservations. See how you can receive a Freedom Pass with certain bookings, allowing you to participate in activities up to $100 per day. Additionally, the resort hosts group events and special occasions, such as weddings. Waterville Valley Resort has received multiple "Best of Weddings" awards from The Knot and multiple "Couples' Choice" awards from WeddingWire. So, whether you come here to say "I do," check out the fall foliage, or shred the gnar, you'll be pleased to have stayed a weekend at Waterville Valley's world-class resort.