'New Hampshire's Family Resort' Nestled In The Mesmerizing White Mountains Offers World-Class Skiing

'Tis the season to go skiing in the snowcapped mountains of "The Granite State." The northern part of central New Hampshire is a family vacation getaway that'll excite the parents, the kids, and even your distant Uncle Steve and Aunt Joanne! Waterville Valley Resort provides the thrills and the chills to keep everyone's adrenaline pumping by day and calm the nervous system by night, especially in the wintertime. After all, New Hampshire doesn't miss when it comes to hidden gem resorts for incredible skiing and snowboarding opportunities.

Since the late 1930s, athletes have been skiing down Mount Tecumseh, which carries a badge of honor in the sport's history. It is the place of origin for freestyle skiing, and Waterville Valley Resort opened the first U.S. Freestyle instruction program in 1969. So, while many people look to the Rockies for the best skiing in the U.S., it's important to do your homework! This cozy little town hosted 11 World Cup races and is a place for beginners and experts to enjoy on all levels.

New Hampshire's busy season is in the summer, so you may find fewer crowds in the state on a ski trip than you would on a summer family camping trip. If you choose to visit in the fall or spring, the Valley has many events, such as the annual Chowderfest in May and the Fall Foliage Festival in October. In autumn, the city is stunning, as the trees look like red, orange, and yellow pom poms just before the season hits for a white wonderland.