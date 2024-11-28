The Iconic Bookshop That Played A Key Role In London's Queer History Offers A Wholesome Space

Finding supportive spaces around the world isn't always easy, which is why buildings, events, and resources centered on the LGBTQ+ community are so important. Based in London, Gay's the Word is a special bookshop, not only for its history but for providing a safe and inclusive place for queer citizens, no matter their age. It's one of the oldest dedicated bookshops in the U.K. for LGBTQ+ people and books representing the community.

Gay's the Word first opened in January of 1979 by a group who called themselves Gay Icebreakers. It's always had the purpose of being so much more than a bookstore, as it was intended to be a safe space where like-minded people can meet up, and get the community and the resources they need. It was an important space in 1984 when the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners would meet up regularly in the bookstore to raise funds for those who were on strike.

While Gay's the Word is one of the oldest standing queer bookstores in the U.K., it's no longer the only one. Glasgow's Category is Books and The Portal Bookshop in York are two other prominent bookstores that support and focus on the LGBTQ+ community. These communities and businesses help to remind people they are loved, even if sometimes hate is louder. And it's not only in the U.K., if you look closely, there are places that offer support and love anywhere you go, such as the most LGBTQ-friendly small towns across America, or the most welcoming LGBTQ-friendly islands.