The Iconic Bookshop That Played A Key Role In London's Queer History Offers A Wholesome Space
Finding supportive spaces around the world isn't always easy, which is why buildings, events, and resources centered on the LGBTQ+ community are so important. Based in London, Gay's the Word is a special bookshop, not only for its history but for providing a safe and inclusive place for queer citizens, no matter their age. It's one of the oldest dedicated bookshops in the U.K. for LGBTQ+ people and books representing the community.
Gay's the Word first opened in January of 1979 by a group who called themselves Gay Icebreakers. It's always had the purpose of being so much more than a bookstore, as it was intended to be a safe space where like-minded people can meet up, and get the community and the resources they need. It was an important space in 1984 when the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners would meet up regularly in the bookstore to raise funds for those who were on strike.
While Gay's the Word is one of the oldest standing queer bookstores in the U.K., it's no longer the only one. Glasgow's Category is Books and The Portal Bookshop in York are two other prominent bookstores that support and focus on the LGBTQ+ community. These communities and businesses help to remind people they are loved, even if sometimes hate is louder. And it's not only in the U.K., if you look closely, there are places that offer support and love anywhere you go, such as the most LGBTQ-friendly small towns across America, or the most welcoming LGBTQ-friendly islands.
What you'll find waiting for you at Gay's the Word
This store isn't short on books in the least. You'll find publications focused on fiction, poetry, coming out, plays, classics, young adult, history, biography, relationships, parenting, and even queer studies. Book signings, readings, and reading and discussion groups also rotate through the bookstore. Authors like Samantha Shannon, Tasha Suri, Peter Parker, and Adiba Jaigirdar are just some of the authors who have stopped by to sign their books and meet fans at the bookstore.
Gay's the Word is in Bloomsbury, London, on Marchmont Street, near more well-known places like Brunswick Shopping Center, St. George's Gardens, and Tavistock Square in Central London. If you're in the area to visit the British Museum or nearby attractions, it's worth walking the couple of blocks to check out this bookstore.
And if you don't live close, don't worry. While you may not be able to be part of the discussion groups and readings, Gay's the Word will still provide you with all the books and merchandise you need on their online store. If you are in the area though, it's always worth visiting and offering your patronage. Even if you are not a member of the community, they're welcoming to any who are willing to learn and provide open arms.
How Gay's the Word first came to London
It wasn't easy for the bookshop to get started. No one was super keen on renting out to gay communities, especially a gay bookstore, which in those days were mostly focused on more lewd content. However, after a lot of work, Ernest Hole, Peter Dorey, and Jonathan Cutbill managed to secure the lease and open "London's serious gay book shop" — which is how the store was advertised in the early days, per Huck.
It's also been the target of much hate, an unfortunately common occurrence for those in the community, which is why places like the Maldives are a potentially dangerous vacation for LGBTQ+ travelers. Raids and broken windows have been a fairly somewhat common occurrence in the store. When coupled with regular threats for bookstores, such as high rent prices, a lack of popularity for physical books, online competition, and shutdowns during COVID-19, it's quite the miracle that the store manages to still be such an important and prominent place to this day.
If you've heard the name of the bookstore before, and you aren't sure why, it might be because it was prominently featured in the 2014 film, "Pride", which focused on the story of the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners movement. In fact, the film was an incredibly important part of Gay's the Word's business staying afloat, helping to bolster sales and awareness of the bookstore.