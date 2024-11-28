Greece's Third-Largest City Is A Wildly Underrated Seaside Paradise Of Festivals And Castles
If you're looking for excellent food, a laid-back culture, and tons of art and history to boot, you have to put Greece on your bucket list. The country's cuisine, culture, and history span thousands of years — and there is a Greek city or island that is perfect for practically any type of traveler. While Athens is a great go-to city for your vacation, you also have to deal with many tourist traps and hundreds of other travelers (although you could also go to nearby Albania for a Mediterranean vacation like Greece without the crowds). The solution? Try a place that is a little less touristy, like Greece's third-largest city, Patras.
Located in the northern part of the Peloponnese region of Greece, Patras (sometimes called Patra) is a busy hub for ferries in the Ionian Sea. It is believed that Patras dates back to prehistoric times and has been around for the many different eras of Greek history.
It's very easy to get to Patras from other major cities in Greece and even Italy. Options include renting a car and traveling by bus or ferry, depending on where you're coming from. There is also an international airport, but it only operates from May to October. Once you're in Patras, you can enjoy its excellent cafes, lounge on the beach, visit its historical sites, or take part in its many cultural festivals — which is by far the most popular reason to visit.
Patras hosts many different festivals throughout the year
One of the most popular annual events that happens in Patras is the Carnival. Much like the festivities in Rio de Janeiro and New Orleans, Carnival is celebrated in the weeks before the observation of Lent. The weekend before Lent — which usually falls in late February or early March — is the busiest time. However, there are celebrations for about a month leading up to it, starting around the Feast of Saint Anthony. During this celebration, people of all ages can enjoy parties, games, concerts, theatrical performances, and plenty of food. There are special, family-friendly events and big parades (including a Night Parade that takes place the evening before the Big Parade the next day) with impressive floats, dancers, and more. There is even a masquerade party called Bourboulia, similar to Mardi Gras celebrations.
In the summer, locals and visitors celebrate the Patras International Festival, which is centered around the city's cultural heritage. The festival began in 1986, celebrating with artists from around Greece and the globe at large performing concerts, dance pieces, plays, and exhibiting visual art as well. Fall is when Patras celebrates the worlds of theater and film, with the International Shadow Theatre Festival in September and the International Film Festival in October. Shadow theater is a traditional puppet theatre style that plays with light and shadow; theater companies from around the world attend this festival every year. At the end of November, the town celebrates its patron saint, Apostle Andreas, with a massive one-day festival. There are many more small festivals throughout the year, so if you plan to attend, be sure to know some essential Greek words and phrases before traveling to Greece.
History buffs can find many ancient sites and medieval castles in Patras
According to Rick Steves, some of the best sites from ancient Greece aren't even in Athens. You can see remnants of the ancient civilization all over the country, but especially in Patras. The main attractions in Patras include a medieval castle that overlooks the town and a Roman-era theater. The site of the Castle of Patras dates back to the sixth century B.C., but the castle itself was constructed during the Byzantine era. Over the years, it's been an important place for citizens and even acted as a shelter during various wars. Today, visitors can enjoy panoramic views or attend seasonal events held there.
Only a few blocks away is the Roman Odeon, an open-air theater built during antiquity and then rediscovered in the 19th century. Since then, it's been remarkably restored and is currently used for performances with a seating capacity of 2,300, so you can actually feel like you're seeing a show in ancient Greece.
If you're an art and ancient history lover, Patras' Archeological Museum is a must-see. The gigantic, modern museum houses and exhibits artifacts from Patra and the surrounding areas dating all the way back to 4,000 B.C. through the end of the Roman Empire, including mosaics, stonework, pottery, textiles, and more. The city also has a stunning church dedicated to Saint Andrew with a beautiful green dome. Although the church was completed in 1974, the site it is built on is believed to be the spot where the religious figure died. Be sure to explore more of the town, which is full of great places to eat and colorful street art.