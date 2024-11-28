Greece's Third-Largest City Is A Wildly Underrated Seaside Paradise Of Festivals And Castles

If you're looking for excellent food, a laid-back culture, and tons of art and history to boot, you have to put Greece on your bucket list. The country's cuisine, culture, and history span thousands of years — and there is a Greek city or island that is perfect for practically any type of traveler. While Athens is a great go-to city for your vacation, you also have to deal with many tourist traps and hundreds of other travelers (although you could also go to nearby Albania for a Mediterranean vacation like Greece without the crowds). The solution? Try a place that is a little less touristy, like Greece's third-largest city, Patras.

Located in the northern part of the Peloponnese region of Greece, Patras (sometimes called Patra) is a busy hub for ferries in the Ionian Sea. It is believed that Patras dates back to prehistoric times and has been around for the many different eras of Greek history.

It's very easy to get to Patras from other major cities in Greece and even Italy. Options include renting a car and traveling by bus or ferry, depending on where you're coming from. There is also an international airport, but it only operates from May to October. Once you're in Patras, you can enjoy its excellent cafes, lounge on the beach, visit its historical sites, or take part in its many cultural festivals — which is by far the most popular reason to visit.