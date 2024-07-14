Greece's Best Ancient Sites Are Underrated And Not In Athens, Per Rick Steves

If you're a history buff, particularly an ancient history buff, you've likely dreamed about a trip to Greece. If you're like most people, you probably already have Athens on your list of places to visit. According to travel pro Rick Steves, Athens has the best museums in Greece. But if you just stick to Athens, however, he also says you'll be missing out on some underrated ancient sites.

Steves has three spots that you should absolutely visit, and they're all within three hours of Athens. He says on his website, "When it comes to Greek ruins, Athens' Acropolis and Agora are a given. But to me, the joy of Greece lies outside its capital. Once you're done with the big city and its requisite sights, hit the road and head for Delphi, Epidavros, and Mycenae. Each offers a unique opportunity to delve into ancient life and explore Greece's rich history."

Even if Athens is your home base, you have to venture out to see the ruins where the good and great once consulted the Oracle of Delphi, the massive amphitheater of Epidavros (above), and the Lion Gate of Mycenae, the supposed home of the legendary King Agamemnon and Queen Clytemnestra of Homer's "Iliad" fame. Are you ready to see some of the best destinations in Greece?

