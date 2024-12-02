The Serene State Park In North Carolina Where You Can Unplug At Unspoiled Beachy Barrier Islands

There are many wonderful things to do at Hammocks Beach State Park. Hiking trails crisscross the mainland section of the park, where you'll also find campsites, picnic areas, and parking lots. The trails are short but offer beautiful landscapes, including views of maritime pine forests and marshland, which snowy egrets and ghost crabs call home. The boat ramp is also a good spot to push off if you plan to kayak the paddle trails that weave their way around the islands. There are four paddling trails to choose from: one along the mainland, one that circumnavigates Huggins Island, and two that lead to Bear Island.

Hammocks Beach State Park is also great for swimming, especially in the ocean off the Atlantic coast of Bear Island. Be aware that rip currents are common here. Lifeguards are only on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Avoid swimming in any non-designated areas or in the inlets on either side of Bear Island, where currents are unpredictable. Fishing and sea shell collecting are both allowed in Hammocks Beach State Park. You'll need a fishing license, and the park asks visitors to leave all live creatures behind. Check your seashells to ensure no one is making their home inside them!

Camping is also allowed on Bear Island, and you'll find several enchanting beachfront campsites nestled in the dunes. Reservations can be made on the official website. After your day in the great outdoors, head to Swansboro for some R&R. This charming and historic waterfront destination was founded around 1730 and has dozens of restaurants and boutiques to peruse — no wonder this North Carolina coast is perfect for a family vacation.