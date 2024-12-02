The Serene State Park In North Carolina Where You Can Unplug At Unspoiled Beachy Barrier Islands
The Carolina coast is scattered with barrier islands that are perfect for finding secluded beaches, hunting for seashells, and discovering by kayak. While you might only associate these islands with the Outer Banks, you can find these isles up and down the entire coast, along with one of its lesser-visited nooks: Hammocks Beach State Park. Made up of over 1,500 acres, this state park is a series of barrier islands tucked in the Southern Outer Banks near the town of Swansboro. Bear Island, Huggins Island, Dudley Island, and Jones Island make up the park itself, spread along the White Oak River Basin and Bogue Inlet.
While North Carolina is well known for these secret barrier islands with white sand and clear water, Hammocks Beach State Park is unique in that it's largely deserted for over half of the year due to the fact that the ferry only runs from April to October. Bear Island is the largest island in the park and the only one of the four barrier islands that has any facilities. The mainland section of the state park also has several amenities, while the remaining three islands are completely primitive and perfect for exploring off-the-beaten-path. Here's your mini guide on things to do and how to get to Hammocks Beach State Park.
What to do at Hammocks Beach State Park
There are many wonderful things to do at Hammocks Beach State Park. Hiking trails crisscross the mainland section of the park, where you'll also find campsites, picnic areas, and parking lots. The trails are short but offer beautiful landscapes, including views of maritime pine forests and marshland, which snowy egrets and ghost crabs call home. The boat ramp is also a good spot to push off if you plan to kayak the paddle trails that weave their way around the islands. There are four paddling trails to choose from: one along the mainland, one that circumnavigates Huggins Island, and two that lead to Bear Island.
Hammocks Beach State Park is also great for swimming, especially in the ocean off the Atlantic coast of Bear Island. Be aware that rip currents are common here. Lifeguards are only on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Avoid swimming in any non-designated areas or in the inlets on either side of Bear Island, where currents are unpredictable. Fishing and sea shell collecting are both allowed in Hammocks Beach State Park. You'll need a fishing license, and the park asks visitors to leave all live creatures behind. Check your seashells to ensure no one is making their home inside them!
Camping is also allowed on Bear Island, and you'll find several enchanting beachfront campsites nestled in the dunes. Reservations can be made on the official website. After your day in the great outdoors, head to Swansboro for some R&R. This charming and historic waterfront destination was founded around 1730 and has dozens of restaurants and boutiques to peruse — no wonder this North Carolina coast is perfect for a family vacation.
Getting to Hammocks Beach State Park
Hammocks Beach State Park is a carless paradise full of pretty beaches, but the lack of infrastructure also means it requires a little more planning to get to. Each section of Hammocks Beach State Park requires a different mode of transportation. A large chunk of the park is actually on the mainland, an area which you can easily reach by car with several parking zones available. Bear Island is accessible by private boat, kayak, or the most popular option, the public ferry from Swansboro.
The Hammocks Beach State Park passenger ferry runs from April to October, several times a day, and takes about 15 minutes. Once you reach your final destination of Bear Island, you'll have a half-mile hike to reach the oceanfront beach strip, which stretches 4 miles along the coast. All of the other islands (Jones, Dudley, Huggins) are only accessible by private boat, jet-ski, kayak, or SUP. If you do decide to rent your own watercraft, there are several boat, jet-ski, and kayak rentals in nearby Swansboro. Had enough of the beach? Check out this relaxing mountain getaway in North Carolina.