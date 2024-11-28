Too Many Tourists Make This Dining Faux Pas When Visiting Japan

One of the wonderful things about traveling is the opportunity to learn about the customs of another culture. Though the world feels smaller with our Internet interconnectedness, there are some customs in Japan that Americans may not be aware of, particularly around food. While you'll see these things in practice when you get there, it's always a good idea to be familiar with customs before you go so you don't accidentally give offense.

For instance, whether you're visiting Tokyo, Osaka (the city nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen"), or anywhere else in the country, you need to know that eating and drinking on the street is considered bad form. It's also considered rude to tip waiters. However, one of the biggest mistakes tourists make concerns improper chopstick etiquette. Most egregious is sticking your chopsticks upright in your rice, as this is reminiscent of the funerary practice of leaving chopsticks vertically in a bowl of rice. Another funerary association is passing food with chopsticks, which is a big no-no as it's similar to the transfer of ashes to an urn.

Chopsticks are used by over 22% of the world's population and have been used as food utensils for nearly 3,500 years. These customs (and a few others) may seem unusual if you're unfamiliar with them, but consider that we have plenty of our own in the United States. For instance, talking while chewing, pointing at people with our knives, or using a phone while dining with companions is considered rude.