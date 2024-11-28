Too Many Tourists Make This Dining Faux Pas When Visiting Japan
One of the wonderful things about traveling is the opportunity to learn about the customs of another culture. Though the world feels smaller with our Internet interconnectedness, there are some customs in Japan that Americans may not be aware of, particularly around food. While you'll see these things in practice when you get there, it's always a good idea to be familiar with customs before you go so you don't accidentally give offense.
For instance, whether you're visiting Tokyo, Osaka (the city nicknamed "Japan's Kitchen"), or anywhere else in the country, you need to know that eating and drinking on the street is considered bad form. It's also considered rude to tip waiters. However, one of the biggest mistakes tourists make concerns improper chopstick etiquette. Most egregious is sticking your chopsticks upright in your rice, as this is reminiscent of the funerary practice of leaving chopsticks vertically in a bowl of rice. Another funerary association is passing food with chopsticks, which is a big no-no as it's similar to the transfer of ashes to an urn.
Chopsticks are used by over 22% of the world's population and have been used as food utensils for nearly 3,500 years. These customs (and a few others) may seem unusual if you're unfamiliar with them, but consider that we have plenty of our own in the United States. For instance, talking while chewing, pointing at people with our knives, or using a phone while dining with companions is considered rude.
The etiquette around using chopsticks in Japan
There are several other customs around chopsticks, which are called "hashi" in Japan. First, don't rub disposable chopsticks together, as it can give the impression that you think they're not very good ones. If there are serving chopsticks offered, use them to transfer food from a serving dish to your plate. If you're taking food from a dish, transfer it to your own before eating anything. Don't go digging around the communal bowl to find just the morsel of food that you want — this is considered greedy and impolite. Just take food from the top. Don't use your "hashi" to push bowls or plates. When transferring food, don't let the liquid drip from the chopsticks.
As you're eating, don't gesture at people with chopsticks, and if you pause your meal, put them down while you chat. When you set them down, don't position them across the plate or leave the tips pointing at anyone. Instead, use a chopstick rest or "hashi-oki." If there isn't one, you can place them (parallel, not crossed) on the left side of a tray or rest the tips on a plate. You can even craft a makeshift holder out of the wrapper. It's also a faux pas to insert chopsticks in your mouth or lick them clean. Don't stab the food with them, either. (This is all the same as not using a knife to point or sticking it in your mouth.) Once finished with your meal, put disposable chopsticks back in their bag and fold the end. This might seem like a lot of rules, but with a bit of respect and practice, you'll get the hang of the etiquette in no time!