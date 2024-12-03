Nestled In A Forest Outside Aspen Is A Historic Mining Town With Gorgeous Mountain Views
Colorado seems to grow more popular every year, with over 93 million visitors flocking to its mountains in 2023. Many of these sightseers come to witness Rocky Mountain National Park (a hidden gem for outdoor adventures) or hit the slopes at one of the many ski resorts. However, there's another side to Colorado, and it's one that most tourists don't see. In the 1800s, the Centennial State was a bustling mining destination. Most of these sites have long since been abandoned, leaving behind haunting ghost towns throughout Colorado.
One of the best-preserved mining towns in Colorado is Ashcroft, tucked deep in the Rocky Mountains. Anyone seeking both the majesty of the Rockies and a history lesson will find Ashcroft to be a welcome addition to their itinerary, as a short walk treats you to panoramic mountain views and old buildings. It's also located right next to the pretty city of Aspen, which is the priciest vacation destination in America, so if you need an escape from overpriced dinners and excursions, its low entrance fee will be a nice treat for your wallet.
Stroll through the well-preserved ghost town of Ashcroft
Ashcroft is located about 12 miles south of Aspen. The drive itself is absolutely stunning, as Castle Creek Road winds by several ponds and rolling meadows with expansive views of the Rocky Mountains. The entire road is paved, and you'll find a large parking lot leading directly to the Historic Ashcroft Ghost Town Trail. An admission fee is required from June through September, and dogs aren't allowed in the ghost town.
It won't take very long to see all that Ashcroft has to offer, as the hiking trail runs for less than 0.5 miles. Most travelers find it to be a worthwhile trek, as few ghost towns are as well preserved as Ashcroft. The town hit its peak around 1880 when it was home to nearly 2,000 residents hoping to strike big in the silver mines. As miners ventured to greener pastures, the population dwindled. The town is now run by the U.S. Forest Service and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, not much of Ashcroft remains. Still, its several structures and rusting relics are among the best you'll find in Colorado. Informational markers are scattered throughout the trail to help educate visitors on what they're viewing and the town's former purpose. Highlights include an old two-story hotel and residential cabins — some of which can be entered.
Explore the Rocky Mountains around Ashcroft
Since you likely won't spend more than a few hours at Ashcroft, consider filling the rest of your day with hiking and sightseeing in the Rocky Mountains. If you need help planning your trip, consider making a reservation with Pine Creek Cookhouse. The restaurant offers not just elegant, locally sourced food, but it can also set you up with both a winter or summer itinerary. From guided hikes and fly fishing to skiing and snowshoeing, it's a premier way to experience everything the area has to offer.
Since you're so close to Aspen, experienced and confident explorers could also consider undertaking the dangerous Maroon Bells hike, which earned its scary nickname for a reason. Keep in mind that hiking here may require a reservation or permit, depending on the season. Prefer something less stressful? Walk down the soothing Grottos Trail to enjoy unique water features. You also can't go wrong taking the drive over Independence Pass toward Leadville. The road is closed seasonally and can be treacherous in bad weather, but few other drives in the country treat you to sweeping mountain views like this.