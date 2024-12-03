Nestled In A Forest Outside Aspen Is A Historic Mining Town With Gorgeous Mountain Views

Ashcroft is located about 12 miles south of Aspen. The drive itself is absolutely stunning, as Castle Creek Road winds by several ponds and rolling meadows with expansive views of the Rocky Mountains. The entire road is paved, and you'll find a large parking lot leading directly to the Historic Ashcroft Ghost Town Trail. An admission fee is required from June through September, and dogs aren't allowed in the ghost town.

It won't take very long to see all that Ashcroft has to offer, as the hiking trail runs for less than 0.5 miles. Most travelers find it to be a worthwhile trek, as few ghost towns are as well preserved as Ashcroft. The town hit its peak around 1880 when it was home to nearly 2,000 residents hoping to strike big in the silver mines. As miners ventured to greener pastures, the population dwindled. The town is now run by the U.S. Forest Service and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, not much of Ashcroft remains. Still, its several structures and rusting relics are among the best you'll find in Colorado. Informational markers are scattered throughout the trail to help educate visitors on what they're viewing and the town's former purpose. Highlights include an old two-story hotel and residential cabins — some of which can be entered.