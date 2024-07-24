The Unsettling Reason This Iconic Colorado Hike Has Earned Such A Scary Nickname

Maroon Bells Scenic Area has the distinction of being the most-photographed place in all of hyper-scenic Colorado, taking its name from the rusted iron in the siltstone that forms its two jutting peaks. When the mountains are framed by bright yellow aspens in autumn and reflected in the glassy surface of Maroon Lake during the alpenglow of sunrise (pictured above), it's hard to believe how achingly beautiful the scenery is. But while there is safe hiking aplenty here, the danger of climbing to the top of these peaks has earned them the moniker "Deadly Bells."

In 2017, a 27-year-old soldier and a 57-year-old woman died in separate incidents. In 2019, a 61-year-old man died in a 200-foot fall. In 2020, a 43 year-old man fell hundreds of feet down a gully to his death. At least 10 people have died on the Deadly Bells since 2000, but the mountain got its nickname in 1965, when eight people died in a single season. The Bells are arguably even more dangerous than Longs Peak, Colorado's other deadly mountain, where many of the incidents are due to climber inexperience. On the Deadly Bells, it's the terrain that's untrustworthy, not necessarily the climbers — even veterans can come to an untimely end.