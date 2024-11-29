Search The Cosmos At One Of Colorado's Most Unique Roadside Stops With Otherworldly Vibes

Colorado has some of the best bucket-list outdoor destinations, from Desert Reef Hot Springs in the foothills of the Rockies to the hidden trail of Blue Lake, which offers stunning views of waterfalls. However, there is one odd attraction that can't be missed. The UFO Watchtower is located in Alamosa, San Luis Valley, less than an hour north of the New Mexico state line and two miles north of Hooper. It's a sparsely populated and stunning area surrounded by the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, renowned for its black-canvas sky and an unfiltered view of the constellations.

An off-beat attraction for those curious about life beyond Earth, the UFO Watchtower has boasted paranormal and unexplainable sightings for the last two decades. You can visit the tower and channel Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Mulder (David Duchovny) from "The X-Files" as you seek proof that "the truth is out there." Or, if you're on your way to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and simply need a place to stretch your legs and enjoy the view, this is an ideal spot.

Look for a handmade sign on Hwy 17 with a green alien. For $5 per person, you can enter the UFO Watchtower, open on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also stay on the grounds all night as a camper. There is no need to make a reservation to camp — all you have to do is fill out a form next to the green alien sign with a $20 bill and drop it off in the mailbox.