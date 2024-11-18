A Hidden Hiking Trail In Colorado Has Stunning Views Of Blue Lakes, Waterfalls, And Wildlife
Colorado is known for its otherworldly beauty, as there are so many scenic places to visit within the state, with the Rocky Mountains, alpine lakes, hot springs, sand dunes, and a diverse array of other environments to explore along your drives. In fact, it can be hard to know what you want to visit. If you enjoy hiking around beautiful blue lakes nestled in the mountains and surrounded by wildflowers, there are three in Colorado you don't want to miss, all accessible by one route. It is known as Blue Lakes Trail and provides a path to the Lower, Middle, and Upper Blue Lakes. They're part of the San Juan Mountains, where you'll get a chance to drive on some of the Colorado's most scenic roads, including one of the prettiest in America, with its million-dollar views.
The trail technically goes all the way to the top of Mount Sneffles, one of the tallest mountains in the area, but if you're looking for a shorter hike and just want to see some beautiful lakes high in the mountains, you can do that as well, turning back after seeing the first, or all three lakes. While they are certainly the main attractions, that's not all you'll see during your exploration.
Along the path, you'll also come across a waterfall shortly after the first lake. It's situated in the meadow, creating a picturesque view to reward you for traveling along this route. If you're lucky, you'll also encounter wildlife like elk, deer, foxes, mountain goats, lynxes, coyotes, muskrats, minks, skunks, and ermines, especially if you're quiet.
What you need to know about Blue Lakes Trail
The Blue Lakes Trail hike is just under 9-miles long, round-trip. Besides the elevation — about 11,000 feet — there isn't much difficulty, as it is considered moderate, with little to no technical challenges to worry about. The first lake will be found roughly 4 miles into the trip, and it is the one most people take pictures of when talking about their adventure, because it is often considered the prettiest of the three. If you're up for an extra challenge, though, the other two are still worth seeing. They are close together in the last mile or so of the hike. While there is no ban against swimming, you need to be prepared, and bring a friend with you. Even in the middle of summer, the water is frigid.
However, don't go brushing past the rest of the scenery in order to get to the lakes. If you keep your eyes peeled, you'll come across several water features, including a creek and a waterfall, meadows, forests, and the animals that call these mountains their home. The trail is often crowded, so seeing them is sometimes rare, especially when hiking to the first lake. If you want to see some of the more elusive animals, it's a good idea to go down to the other two lakes, as they are less crowded and therefore a little quieter.
From late June to early August, there is an abundance of wildflowers in the area, making your hike so much brighter and more colorful than if you went at any other part of the year. For those who enjoy cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, winter is also a possibility.
Take time to explore the towns surrounding the lakes
If you're not used to the elevation, it's a good idea to spend a few days in a nearby town and get adjusted before attempting this hike. It may feel like a waste of time, but it's important for keeping you safe on your adventure. The hike starts at just under 11,000 feet and if you go all the way to the end of the trail, you will climb up another 2,500 feet while exploring.
Plus, there's plenty to do in the area to keep you entertained. The trailhead is just an hour from Ridgeway, where some people choose to start their adventure. Along the way, you'll pass through other locations like Portland and Ouray, one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Here, you'll find historic and relaxing hot springs, paddleboarding, fishing, and explore some of the fun attractions these charming towns offer.
You may also pass through Telluride on your way to the Blue Lakes. It's about an hour in the opposite direction from Ridgeway, but it is worth the drive if you have time to kill. As it's a year-round destination with front-row views of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains, you can find a lot to enjoy no matter when you go, including tubing down the river, skiing, sleigh rides, and hikes of all kinds. Those on a mission to explore and hike all of Colorado's 58 fourteeners, or mountains with peaks at or above 14,000 feet, you'll find several near here.