A Hidden Hiking Trail In Colorado Has Stunning Views Of Blue Lakes, Waterfalls, And Wildlife

Colorado is known for its otherworldly beauty, as there are so many scenic places to visit within the state, with the Rocky Mountains, alpine lakes, hot springs, sand dunes, and a diverse array of other environments to explore along your drives. In fact, it can be hard to know what you want to visit. If you enjoy hiking around beautiful blue lakes nestled in the mountains and surrounded by wildflowers, there are three in Colorado you don't want to miss, all accessible by one route. It is known as Blue Lakes Trail and provides a path to the Lower, Middle, and Upper Blue Lakes. They're part of the San Juan Mountains, where you'll get a chance to drive on some of the Colorado's most scenic roads, including one of the prettiest in America, with its million-dollar views.

Advertisement

The trail technically goes all the way to the top of Mount Sneffles, one of the tallest mountains in the area, but if you're looking for a shorter hike and just want to see some beautiful lakes high in the mountains, you can do that as well, turning back after seeing the first, or all three lakes. While they are certainly the main attractions, that's not all you'll see during your exploration.

Along the path, you'll also come across a waterfall shortly after the first lake. It's situated in the meadow, creating a picturesque view to reward you for traveling along this route. If you're lucky, you'll also encounter wildlife like elk, deer, foxes, mountain goats, lynxes, coyotes, muskrats, minks, skunks, and ermines, especially if you're quiet.

Advertisement