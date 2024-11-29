The 'World's Largest Year-Round Ice Environment' Is A Truly One-Of-A-Kind Museum
Alaska is often a top destination sought out by outdoor enthusiasts due to its exceptional beauty and plethora of activities to enjoy. Known for its remoteness, rugged landscapes, and scenic views, this sparsely populated state also contains eight stunning national parks, including The Gates of the Arctic, the least crowded park in the U.S., and Denali National Park & Preserve, where you can admire wildlife and see all of Alaska's "Big 5" species.
But this nature-lover's paradise also has some unique and quirky attractions that don't require crampons and trekking poles to visit, including the Aurora Ice Museum. This is the world's largest year round ice environment and is well worth a stop, especially if you need a day's rest from all the outdoor adventuring. So if sipping a cocktail from an exquisite ice bar while viewing impressive sculptures created by renowned ice-carving artists sounds like your vibe, then this place is for you.
The museum can be found in Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is about 60 miles from downtown Fairbanks, the closest major city. The resort itself has been around for well over a hundred years, attracting visitors who wish to explore its many hiking trails as well as rejuvenate in its hot springs (soothing mineral waters sourced from Chena's geothermal system). It also offers a variety of on-site accommodations for a peaceful stay out in nature, including lodges ($300 per night), rustic dry cabins (rates vary), and even yurts ($65 per night). You'll be walking distance to the resort restaurant, as well as to the museum.
What to expect at the Aurora Ice Museum
In 2005, the Aurora Ice Museum was completed and opened. Inside, you'll find a "Frozen"-esque winterscape featuring jousting knights, an igloo, and even a polar bear's bedroom — all made from ice. Ascend the observation tower via a majestic circular staircase for an aerial view of the sculptures. Marvel at the larger-than-life chess board, which includes a full set of intricately-carved chess pieces. And make sure to look up — the ice chandeliers above you illuminate the interior beautifully with flickering, colorful light that mimics the hue and movement of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights). All of these awe-inspiring ice creations were carved by Steve and Heather Brice, multiple World Ice Art Championship winners. Using roughly 1,000 tons of ice, the duo have created a magical indoor winter wonderland.
As of the time of writing, the museum is open every day of the year. The entrance fee is $15 for adults (ages 12+) and $10 for children (ages 6-11). The museum offers tours five times a day, and tickets should be purchased at least 15 minutes beforehand. You can borrow a parka to stay extra toasty as you roam around (the temperature year round is 25 degrees Fahrenheit). Enjoy an appletini or another signature cocktail at the Aurora Ice Bar from — you guessed it! — a martini glass carved from ice. One visitor shared that, according to the bartender, after finishing your drink, you should take your glass outside, make a wish, and smash it on the ground so your wish will come true. Try your luck and see if it works for you.
Viator tours where you can experience the Aurora Ice Museum
Viator offers multiple ways to visit the museum — there are currently five unique experiences that include a stop here. The Angel Rocks Hike and Chena Hot-Springs Soak Guided Tour comes highly recommended (by over 90% of travelers at the time of this writing) and costs $225 per person. Head out on a 2-mile hike along the Angel Rocks trail for breathtaking views and opportunities to see wildlife. Enjoy the museum before taking a soak in the hot springs. This trip currently has a 4.5-star rating on Viator.
Another option is the Northern Lights and Chena Hot Springs Tour from Fairbanks, which is $230 per person. The ice museum is first on the list of activities, and then you'll enjoy fine dining at the resort. If you're a seafood-lover, try the wild Alaskan salmon. After eating, you can relax in the springs, either in the outdoor hot tub or indoor heated pool. When the time is right, you'll be taken to a viewing area to hopefully see the Aurora Borealis in all its magical glory. Most reviews from previous guests were positive, with one reviewer commenting that his "tour guide was very knowledgeable on photographing and hunting for the Aurora." Another said, "Dinner at Chena was delicious, hot springs felt great, and then the lights appeared! Very memorable night!"
If seeing the Aurora Borealis is a priority, you can also book a stay at Borealis Basecamp, one of the best hotels around the world with views of the Northern Lights (about 1.5 hours away from the museum) — its glass-ceilinged igloos will provide you with excellent views of the lights dancing across the sky.