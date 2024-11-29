The 'World's Largest Year-Round Ice Environment' Is A Truly One-Of-A-Kind Museum

Alaska is often a top destination sought out by outdoor enthusiasts due to its exceptional beauty and plethora of activities to enjoy. Known for its remoteness, rugged landscapes, and scenic views, this sparsely populated state also contains eight stunning national parks, including The Gates of the Arctic, the least crowded park in the U.S., and Denali National Park & Preserve, where you can admire wildlife and see all of Alaska's "Big 5" species.

But this nature-lover's paradise also has some unique and quirky attractions that don't require crampons and trekking poles to visit, including the Aurora Ice Museum. This is the world's largest year round ice environment and is well worth a stop, especially if you need a day's rest from all the outdoor adventuring. So if sipping a cocktail from an exquisite ice bar while viewing impressive sculptures created by renowned ice-carving artists sounds like your vibe, then this place is for you.

The museum can be found in Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is about 60 miles from downtown Fairbanks, the closest major city. The resort itself has been around for well over a hundred years, attracting visitors who wish to explore its many hiking trails as well as rejuvenate in its hot springs (soothing mineral waters sourced from Chena's geothermal system). It also offers a variety of on-site accommodations for a peaceful stay out in nature, including lodges ($300 per night), rustic dry cabins (rates vary), and even yurts ($65 per night). You'll be walking distance to the resort restaurant, as well as to the museum.