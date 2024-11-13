America's Least Crowded National Park Is Also One Of The Most Remote, Rugged, And Scenic
Alaska is truly one of the most beautiful states in America, known for its vast wilderness, rugged terrain, and having the most islands of any U.S. state, like stunning Unimak Island, which is a perfect destination for nature lovers.
Alaska is also a behemoth of a state filled with hidden gems, from the iconic Katmai National Park that's home to the Internet's favorite wildlife to the overlooked ghost town of Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark, where you can step back in time. But even for a state with so much to explore, one national park is perhaps the most mysterious and isolated location of all.
The Gates of the Arctic National Park is renowned for its remoteness and is considered the least crowded national park in the U.S., only receiving 11,045 recreation visits in 2023. That's not because there's nothing to do there, but rather due to the fact that it is only accessible by plane from the central Alaskan city of Fairbanks. Located just north of the arctic circle, the Gates of Arctic National Park is a once in a lifetime destination that every adventurous traveler should have on their bucket list.
Be prepared before visiting
The Gates of the Arctic National Park is a dream destination for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to completely drop off the grid and have a real backcountry experience. The park has no established campsites, no roads, no trails, and no cell service. In fact, the National Park Service (NPS) advises that visitors need to be "proficient in outdoor survival skills, and be prepared to care for their own life and their partner(s) if an emergency arises."
The terrain in the park is also very challenging because of its dense vegetation and the many streams and rivers that you may have to cross. Visitors should "be prepared for rapid, severe changes in the weather," according to the NPS, which calls the park's climate "a land of extremes." Snow can fall year round, and during the winter the average minimum temperature is -67 Fahrenheit, so bring weather-appropriate clothing!
For travelers who are visiting the park but are unsure if they have sufficient skills to survive, it's possible to arrange a guide for your trip. You can also organize low-flying air taxi flights over the park to get a bird's-eye view.
Tons to do in the middle of nowhere
Established as a national park in 1980, the Gates of the Arctic National Park is a massive and unspoiled natural wonder to explore. After arriving from Fairbanks to one of the neighboring gateway communities next to the national park, you'll need to book another air taxi into the Gates of the Arctic National Park or consider hiking in on foot. Once inside the park, visitors are welcome to explore any area they choose, making it a real-life "choose your own adventure" novel.
Within the park's 8,472,506 acres, you can explore numerous rivers and lakes, hike mountains, and camp out under the stars. It's also a great location for wildlife enthusiasts and bird watchers who want to check out the myriad species of animals in the area.
If the section of Alaska above the arctic circle intrigues you but you want a little more comfort while enjoying it, try visiting quaint Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow), America's northernmost city bursting with breathtaking views.