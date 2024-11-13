America's Least Crowded National Park Is Also One Of The Most Remote, Rugged, And Scenic

Alaska is truly one of the most beautiful states in America, known for its vast wilderness, rugged terrain, and having the most islands of any U.S. state, like stunning Unimak Island, which is a perfect destination for nature lovers.

Alaska is also a behemoth of a state filled with hidden gems, from the iconic Katmai National Park that's home to the Internet's favorite wildlife to the overlooked ghost town of Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark, where you can step back in time. But even for a state with so much to explore, one national park is perhaps the most mysterious and isolated location of all.

The Gates of the Arctic National Park is renowned for its remoteness and is considered the least crowded national park in the U.S., only receiving 11,045 recreation visits in 2023. That's not because there's nothing to do there, but rather due to the fact that it is only accessible by plane from the central Alaskan city of Fairbanks. Located just north of the arctic circle, the Gates of Arctic National Park is a once in a lifetime destination that every adventurous traveler should have on their bucket list.

