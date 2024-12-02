An Underrated Estate In Delaware Is A Wonderland Of Art, Gardens, And Timeless Treasures

Amidst the gently rolling hills of Delaware's Brandywine Valley lies not only one of America's largest homes, but also one of the most extensive museums of American decorative arts. Set on a massive lush estate, Winterthurwas originally built as the private mansion for members of the prominent Du Pont family in 1839. Over a century later, Henry Francis du Pont opened Winterthur to the public as a museum in 1951.

Inside the mansion's 175 period rooms, America's artistic heritage is on full display with du Pont's prized collection of antiques, including important paintings, ceramics, furniture, glass, metals, and textiles. The entire estate encompasses almost 1,000 acres with exceptional formal gardens, woodland trails, and sprawling meadows. This historic home is a true delight to explore, with curated American treasures artfully placed in refined interiors that will transport you to another era.

Winterthur is about 6 miles from downtown Wilmington, a riverfront gem that's an affordable weekend getaway, and 32 miles from Philadelphia, which has been dubbed "America's Garden Capital." The mansion offers tours Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the gardens and grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The estate is spectacular to visit year round, but is especially stunning in the spring and summer when the garden is at its colorful prime. Late November through early January is also a special time when the mansion and estate grounds are lavishly decorated and illuminated for Christmas.