An Underrated Estate In Delaware Is A Wonderland Of Art, Gardens, And Timeless Treasures
Amidst the gently rolling hills of Delaware's Brandywine Valley lies not only one of America's largest homes, but also one of the most extensive museums of American decorative arts. Set on a massive lush estate, Winterthurwas originally built as the private mansion for members of the prominent Du Pont family in 1839. Over a century later, Henry Francis du Pont opened Winterthur to the public as a museum in 1951.
Inside the mansion's 175 period rooms, America's artistic heritage is on full display with du Pont's prized collection of antiques, including important paintings, ceramics, furniture, glass, metals, and textiles. The entire estate encompasses almost 1,000 acres with exceptional formal gardens, woodland trails, and sprawling meadows. This historic home is a true delight to explore, with curated American treasures artfully placed in refined interiors that will transport you to another era.
Winterthur is about 6 miles from downtown Wilmington, a riverfront gem that's an affordable weekend getaway, and 32 miles from Philadelphia, which has been dubbed "America's Garden Capital." The mansion offers tours Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the gardens and grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The estate is spectacular to visit year round, but is especially stunning in the spring and summer when the garden is at its colorful prime. Late November through early January is also a special time when the mansion and estate grounds are lavishly decorated and illuminated for Christmas.
Inside the museum at Winterthur
Delve into America's decorative history at Winterthur, which is home to over 90,000 objects that date from the 17th to mid-19th century. Highlights include George Washington's Order of Cincinnati dinner service, an unfinished Benjamin West painting once owned by J.P. Morgan, and Philadelphia rococo furniture from the 1700s. One of the home's most unique architectural details is its famed "free-flying" Montmorenci staircase that was purchased from a North Carolina estate and reinstalled at Winterthur in 1936. Throughout each of the rooms, from the Du Pont Dining Room to the Chinese Parlor, elegance reigns supreme, offering an exclusive look at how one of America's richest families lived and entertained.
For history buffs and antiques lovers, it is recommended to purchase the 75-minute More to Explore tour, which provides more in-depth Winterthur history and includes the upper floors of the home. "Our guide Nancy was so well-informed on the decorative arts and the history of this outstanding collection," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is wonderful to see the top quality items in their room settings instead of behind museum glass."
Exploring the gardens at Winterthur
The brilliant gardens of Winterthur almost rival the magnificent collection indoors. In addition to his erudite eye for American decorative arts, du Pont also had a passion for horticultural arts. Amidst the estate's 1,000 undulating acres, the 60-acre Winterthur Gardens were planned to blend beautifully into the bucolic landscape. Flourishing with azaleas, daffodils, and rhododendron in the spring, lilies and hydrangeas in the summer, and vivid foliage in the fall, the meandering gardens are a wonder to behold.
Children will especially adore the Enchanted Forest, a charming park with a fairy cottage, enormous birds nest, and whimsical treehouse. Between March and December, a 30-minute tram tour weaves through the estate's grounds daily, but it is also worth taking the time to explore on your own by foot or bike.
In fact, Winterthur's Gardens are so awe-inspiring that it's considered the best place to get married in Delaware, especially near the romantic reflecting pool. After exploring the mansion, stop for lunch or an afternoon treat at Visitor Center Cafe and savor a picnic on the estate at picturesque spots like grassy Sycamore Hill or the forested Icewell Terrace.