One Of The Most Affordable Weekend Getaways Is A Riverfront Delaware Gem Of Rolling Hills

One of the best ways to travel on a shoestring budget is to stay close to home. If you're looking for an enjoyable East Coast weekend getaway that won't take a chunk out of your travel budget, consider a trip to the beautiful rolling hills of Brandywine Valley. While you drive down the windy, woodsy roads, spotting manicured gardens and impressive estates through the trees, you'll be on your way to the biggest city in Delaware: Wilmington. Best of all, according to a report from Dunhill Travel Deals, it's also among the least expensive spots in the United States for families to book a hotel room, eat out for every meal, and rent a car for a few days.

Advertisement

Delaware is known for having some of the best family-friendy beach towns, and while Wilmington is far from a small town, it has a lot of the same relaxing coastal feeling to love. Visitors can explore the downtown, grabbing snacks at Chancery Market and, in the summertime, enjoying the enormous Clifford Brown Jazz Festival. While it might not have the miles of uncrowded beaches at Delaware's Fenwick Island State Park, those looking for scenic views in the city will find them at the riverfront. After visiting the Harriet Tubman and Thomas Garrett statues in the park, you can stroll along the Riverwalk, taking in the views.