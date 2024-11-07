One Of The Most Affordable Weekend Getaways Is A Riverfront Delaware Gem Of Rolling Hills
One of the best ways to travel on a shoestring budget is to stay close to home. If you're looking for an enjoyable East Coast weekend getaway that won't take a chunk out of your travel budget, consider a trip to the beautiful rolling hills of Brandywine Valley. While you drive down the windy, woodsy roads, spotting manicured gardens and impressive estates through the trees, you'll be on your way to the biggest city in Delaware: Wilmington. Best of all, according to a report from Dunhill Travel Deals, it's also among the least expensive spots in the United States for families to book a hotel room, eat out for every meal, and rent a car for a few days.
Delaware is known for having some of the best family-friendy beach towns, and while Wilmington is far from a small town, it has a lot of the same relaxing coastal feeling to love. Visitors can explore the downtown, grabbing snacks at Chancery Market and, in the summertime, enjoying the enormous Clifford Brown Jazz Festival. While it might not have the miles of uncrowded beaches at Delaware's Fenwick Island State Park, those looking for scenic views in the city will find them at the riverfront. After visiting the Harriet Tubman and Thomas Garrett statues in the park, you can stroll along the Riverwalk, taking in the views.
Learn about the history of Wilmington through a unique scavenger hunt
If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly way to spend an afternoon in Wilmington that won't blow your trip budget, consider signing up for the Self-Guided Wilmington Scavenger Hunt: Welcoming Wilmington experience through Viator. Not only is this a fun challenge for visitors of all ages, this scavenger hunt takes you on a journey through many of the city's best attractions. Best of all, it allows you to explore, learning more about the city and its history, while keeping you engaged solving clues for under $13 per person.
Along the way, you'll learn about the famous historical figures who once walked the streets of Wilmington, see some of the most incredible architecture in Delaware, take in the views from the beautiful 6.6-acre Riverfront Park, and visit the Delaware History Museum. This scavenger hunt involves a lot of walking around outside, so you might want to plan your trip to Wilmington in the summer when the weather is beautiful. However, if you're looking to enjoy the city for cheaper prices and without many other visitors, both spring and fall can be good alternatives. Just make sure to pack your umbrella! The explosion of spring flowers or fall leaves are often accompanied by rain showers.