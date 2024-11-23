The Breathtaking Curaçao Island Labeled As One Of The Best Day Trips In All Of The Caribbean

If your mind wanders away from a lengthy splay on the pure white sands by the sea's edge, there are also inland curiosities to explore on Curaçao. Given that the thin spit of sand is only around 0.7-square-miles in circumference, it's no challenge to walk everywhere. You can explore every edge of the island in a dedicated hour or two.

The history of the small island is surprisingly dark, considering how remote and desolate it seems today. An outpost of the West India Company, Klein was used as an island to quarantine enslaved Africans. Those suffering from sicknesses after enduring the inhuman transportation methods typically practiced by the Dutch trading company were sent to isolation on the island. Any who didn't survive were buried beneath the snow white sand.

It's difficult to get a sense of the scale of the trade that ran through this tiny island, but a vestige remains in the form of the crumbling pink walls of the Klein Curaçao lighthouse. Located in the middle of the island, the 19th century signal wasn't entirely effective, as evidenced by the array of shipwrecks visible further along the shore.

Far from the main island's thriving culinary scene, boasting restaurants every foodie will want to try in Curaçao, eatery options tend to be thin on the ground on deserted islands. Taking a day trip out, your tour company will typically prepare simple, local food on board the boat.