The Best Swim-Up Suite Resorts In The Tropics, According To Travelers

Set in the jungles just outside of the center of Ubud, Hoshinoya Bali offers a true retreat from Bali's bustling crowd. The architecture combines traditional Balinese crafts with Japanese minimalism. The rooms are spread out throughout the property, so the resort always feels quiet and peaceful throughout the day. In fact, instead of people's voices, you're most likely to hear the sound of the birds and the flowing water from the resort's canal.

Every villa at Hoshinoya Bali has direct pool access from its terrace, ensuring that all guests have that swim-up experience. There are three pools, and each pool is long and meandering like a canal, so each villa feels like it has a semi-private section. The terrace also has a Balinese-style wooden gazebo to lounge around after that dip in the pool.

The resort overlooks Pakerisan River Valley, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage site. To get the best view of the lush valley, reserve a meal at one of the resort's gazebos. The open-air gazebos are built suspended over the edge of the jungle and are the best place to appreciate its beauty — just make sure you're fully prepared for Bali with these 17 essential travel hacks for your tropical vacation.