The Best Swim-Up Suite Resorts In The Tropics, According To Travelers
When we think of tropical getaways, we think of beaches and swimming pools. For those who love to swim and spend quality time in the pool, consider booking a swim-up suite for your next tropical vacation. While resorts with private plunge pools are great, those pools tend to be smaller and are meant for wading and relaxing. On the other hand, swim-up suites give you access to the hotel's main pools which are usually big enough to actually get a few strokes in. With a swim-up suite, there's no need to deal with beach cover-ups or carrying a towel around. Just plunge directly into the pool from the privacy of your room's terrace.
From family-friendly hotels to couples-only, all-inclusive ones, many resorts offer beautiful swim-up suites. From Mexico to Jamaica to Bali, here are the resorts where you can find the best swim-up suites in the tropics.
Hoshinoya Bali (Indonesia)
Set in the jungles just outside of the center of Ubud, Hoshinoya Bali offers a true retreat from Bali's bustling crowd. The architecture combines traditional Balinese crafts with Japanese minimalism. The rooms are spread out throughout the property, so the resort always feels quiet and peaceful throughout the day. In fact, instead of people's voices, you're most likely to hear the sound of the birds and the flowing water from the resort's canal.
Every villa at Hoshinoya Bali has direct pool access from its terrace, ensuring that all guests have that swim-up experience. There are three pools, and each pool is long and meandering like a canal, so each villa feels like it has a semi-private section. The terrace also has a Balinese-style wooden gazebo to lounge around after that dip in the pool.
The resort overlooks Pakerisan River Valley, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage site. To get the best view of the lush valley, reserve a meal at one of the resort's gazebos. The open-air gazebos are built suspended over the edge of the jungle and are the best place to appreciate its beauty — just make sure you're fully prepared for Bali with these 17 essential travel hacks for your tropical vacation.
Beloved Playa Mujeres (Mexico)
Like other Beloved resorts, Beloved Playa Mujeres is a couples-only resort. The resort sits on a white sand beach that overlooks Isla Mujeres and is a five-star luxury option that exclusively offers suite accommodations.
All the suites come with an extra wide sofa bed, welcome amenities including a bottle of champagne and a fruit basket, and an in-suite jacuzzi for two. The swim-up suites are spacious, plus they all have a private terrace that opens up directly to one of the pools on the property. There are three swimming pools at Beloved Playa Mujeres, plus four outdoor jacuzzis.
Beloved Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive resort and there are five restaurants to choose from, plus six bars (including a swim-up bar at the resort's beachside pool). Guests can also take private tennis lessons, try their hands at pickleball, and more. Plus, guests also get complimentary laundry for up to four pieces of clothing, so you can pack just a little lighter.
Finest Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)
Finest Punta Cana is a modern and luxurious all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. This resort is great for both families and couples, as it has areas that are family-friendly and more secluded, adults-only sections.
There are a couple of different options for swim-up suites at this resort that all come with a private jacuzzi and a terrace equipped with daybeds and a hammock over the water. These suites swim out to a pool that's shared by guests in each building. To make it easy to choose the right room, the Finest Club room categories are meant for family travelers while the Excellence Club categories are adults-only —both categories have swim-up suite options.
Beyond the pools for each building, there's a beachfront swimming pool with a swim-up bar available for all guests. Finest Club and Excellence Club guests also have access to swim-up bars in their respective club pool areas.
Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort (Vietnam)
A five-star beachfront resort on Vietnam's largest island, the Pullman Phu Quoc has an impressive five-star rating on Tripadvisor. Some of the best parts of this resort include its private beach and its massive infinity pool at the center of the property.
There are 331 rooms across eight room categories, but the resort's northwestern corner is where the cabana pool access rooms are located. The semi-private pool wraps around the rooms and the ground-floor rooms come with a private terrace from which you can jump directly into the building's pool. Take advantage of that pool access by ordering a photo-worthy floating breakfast tray while you're at it.
If that's still not enough pool time for you, head to the Beach House, which is Pullman Phu Quoc's beachfront bar and club with its own swimming pool.
Sandals South Coast (Jamaica)
Sandals South Coast is often considered one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica. An adults-only resort that's designed for couples, Sandals South Coast is set in a 500-acre nature preserve right in front of a two-mile stretch of white sand beach.
Sandals South Coast has always had plenty of swim-up options, including beachfront swim-up suites, but the latest addition takes the cake. In August of 2024, the resort introduced the brand new swim-up Rondoval suites, distinguished by their conical ceilings. These suites swim out to the longest swimming pool in all of Sandals' portfolio at 17,040 feet long. At the time of writing it is the longest swimming pool in the Western Hemisphere — how's that for swimming some laps?
There are also overwater bungalows arranged in the shape of a heart, for those who want to swim out into the ocean instead. The all-inclusive rate at this resort includes all food and alcoholic drinks from nine restaurants and seven bars, airport transfers, scuba diving, wakeboarding, live entertainment, and more.
Calabash Cove Resort & Spa (St. Lucia)
Calabash Cove is an adults-only boutique resort in St. Lucia, perched on a hillside above the beach. With only 26 rooms, Calabash Cove feels secluded and intimate.
There are four swim-up junior suites at Calabash Cove. Each of them comes with private access to the resort's infinity pool and proximity to the pool bar. Plus, the suites also come with an oversized jacuzzi.
Calabash Cove has all-inclusive plans but also offers room and breakfast-only rates. There is only one restaurant on the property, but the menu offers a range of options, especially with its rotating daily specials. A stay at this resort includes certain complimentary activities including paddle boarding, kayaking, nature hikes, and yoga sessions. A walk through a tropical garden takes you down to a secluded, white-sand beach.
Of course, take the time to venture out and explore the island, as there are plenty of things to do in St. Lucia.
Sandals Grenada (Grenada)
This Sandals resort is an all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean for adults only, located along Pink Gin Beach. The property boasts five different pools and two whirlpools.
There are a few room options here with swim-up access. The bi-level, one-bedroom swim-up suite is in the Italian Village section of the resort and opens to the river pool. The South Seas Honeymoon Poolside Hideaway Junior Suite opens to a semi-private radial pool, while the South Seas Waterfall River Pool Junior Suite opens to a river pool with a waterfall at the end.
There are ten restaurants and six bars on-site where you can take advantage of the all-inclusive rate. The all-inclusive package at this resort also includes activities like scuba diving, golf, windsurfing, and more.
SLS Playa Mujeres (Mexico)
This new hotel just north of Cancun is the first all-inclusive resort from the SLS hotel brand. There are four swimming pools at the resort, plus a private beach. The Captivate Swim-out room categories comes with a lush private garden that opens out to the river pool, with some daybeds to relax on by the water. The room category has the option of a king bed (with a queen sofa bed) or two queen beds and all the rooms are stylish and come with a rainfall shower, plush robes, and slippers.
The all-inclusive package includes food and drinks and since the resort has 18 restaurants and bars, you won't run out of options during your stay. The SLS Playa Mujeres is a family-friendly resort but with that SLS spirit where the kid's club not only hosts cooking classes but also teaches kids how to DJ and teens can learn how to make music videos in the teen lounge.
Hotel Xcaret Arte (Mexico)
Hotel Xcaret Arte in Mexico's Riviera Maya is an all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen that incorporates art and natural beauty into its design. The resort has 900 rooms spread out across six buildings, each of which pays homage to a different artistic expression.
The swim-up garden suites offer private access to the resort's pools, while the oceanfront swim-up suites give Casa de Los Artistas guests access to a, exclusive swimming pool. In addition to the other dining options in the resort, guests at Casa de Los Artistas also have exclusive access to an extra restaurant called Kibi Kibi.
This hotel is part of Grupo Xcaret, so staying at Xcaret Arte also means that you get full access to Grupo Xcaret's parks, from the nature-based theme park attractions at Xcaret to the underground passageways at Xplor. With access to all these parks, you'll never run out of things to do.
UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Mexico)
Unico 20°87°is a five-star all-inclusive resort in the Riviera Maya. The resort has 448 stylish rooms spread out in multiple buildings, and despite the large number of rooms, the resort still very much has a boutique hotel feel. The swim-up rooms open up to a semi-private pool that is shared between the swim-up rooms on the ground floor of each building. In fact, all the ground floor rooms at this adults-only Unico are swim-up rooms.
One of the things that guests love about this resort is the food and there are quite a few restaurants to choose from, including Yucatecan food and Italian fine dining, plus an in-house mixologist for the five bars on the property.
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui (Thailand)
The luxurious Anantara Lawana resort in Koh Samui embraces its cultural heritage and surrounding natural beauty. The resort boasts 122 rooms with Sino-Thai architecture. Some rooms are inspired by Chinese shophouses while the Anantara pool access villas are designed after fishing villages and have direct access to semi-private pools shared between four to seven villas. These pools are between 65 to 92 feet long, which is long enough for a recreational lap swim.
Anantara Lawana is located on the northern end of Chaweng Beach and has four beachfront restaurants. The beachfront area and pool deck were recently renovated in November of 2024. Aware of the impact that growing tourism can have on pristine beaches, the resort has a number of sustainable initiatives, from a garden project tied to its farm-to-table culinary offerings to producing its charcoal from bamboo grown on site.
Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall (Jamaica)
Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall is a family-friendly, all-inclusive luxury resort in Jamaica's Montego Bay. The resort offers swim-up king and double rooms, as well as swim-up one-bedroom suites (some of which offer great ocean views). All the swim-up rooms have direct access to a semi-private pool and come with in-pool lounge chairs. In addition to these semi-private pools, two additional pools are available for all resort guests.
There are seven restaurants to choose from on the property, plus six bars and lounges. Parents traveling with small children can relax at the swim-up bar while the kids have fun at the KidZ Club. Of course, you can also head to the beach and enjoy the ocean with some snorkeling or water sports.
Thompson Zihuatanejo (Mexico)
A luxury beachfront resort in Bahía de Zihuatanejo, Thompson Zihuatanejo only has 56 rooms and suites, giving the hotel an intimate, boutique feel. The area is tranquil and the property is lined with tropical greeneries, making this hotel perfect for a relaxed getaway.
There are three pools at Thompson Zihuatanejo, and the swim-up suites have private patios with direct access to the hotel's adults-only pool. All the rooms here incorporate sleek, mid-century design with Mexican touches and artwork, and they're all equipped with blackout curtains and custom Egyptian cotton sheets for a comfortable sleep.
Beyond the pool and rooms, the beach beckons with its soft, golden sand where you can enjoy wood-fired Mexican cooking at Ceniza, the hotel's beachfront restaurant.
Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach (Thailand)
This luxury hotel was Andaz's first property in Thailand. The Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is a beachfront resort on Tawanron Beach, also known as Sunset Beach, and it's a 10-minute drive from this thriving but underrated Thai beach city, Pattaya City. The Jomtien Beach area is known to offer a quieter and cleaner beach getaway compared to Pattaya, and it's home to luxury resorts like the Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach.
There are three swimming pools at Andaz Pattaya, including a beachfront infinity pool. There are 204 rooms at the resort, but book one of the lagoon access rooms for swim-out access to the resort's Lagoon Pool and a relaxing poolside balcony. After a day of swimming, refuel at one of the six dining options on the property, including Ruen Thai which offers afternoon tea in a peaceful setting.
JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa (Thailand)
A five-star resort on Khao Lak beach, the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort has everything you need for that perfect Thailand vacation. There's the white sand beach, the Andaman Sea, and a meandering pool that spans over 1.5 miles long.
The rooms have a contemporary design with Thai-style touches and the grounds are filled with tropical plants. The deluxe lagoon pool access rooms give guests direct entry to the resort's long swimming pool from their private poolside terraces, and there is more than one reason to dip into the pool. The lagoon pool has two swim-up bars for guests to enjoy refreshments, but be sure to keep an eye out for the JW Boat. This small boat cruises the lagoon pool bringing fresh, cold coconuts.
The infinity pool bar is located near the beach, so you can enjoy drinks in the pool with a view of the Andaman Sea. The hotel also has plenty of other food and dining options, from a beachside restaurant serving Western food to a Japanese restaurant that overlooks the lagoon pool.
Excellence Riviera Cancun (Mexico)
The adults-only Excellence Riviera Cancun is one of the highly rated all-inclusive resorts in the Riviera Maya, thanks to its amenities and service. There are six pools on this property and there is even a swim-in spa.
The resort offers swim-up junior suites with direct access to one of the resort's six pools. The suites all feel luxurious and well-appointed, with a marble bathroom and a whirlpool tub, but the Excellence Club swim-up suites also come with access to a private pool and private beach area, plus an upgraded room service and mini-bar menu. When you're done swimming, take advantage of the other included activities at Excellence, including Spanish language lessons, guided bike tours, and pickleball.
There are plenty of dining options at the resort, from interactive teppanyaki to Mexican cuisine to classic French fare. The live shows and themed nights also keep guests entertained in the evenings.
Methodology
This list of best swim-up suites was curated based on a combination of the writer's personal experiences, travelers' reviews, and online forums. There were a few considerations that were taken in finalizing the list.
First, we tried to represent geographical diversity in our selection. While there are many more resorts with swim-up suites on the eastern coast of Mexico, we want to represent different parts of the tropics, including Asia and the Caribbean. Secondly, the list is a mix of both regular resorts and all-inclusive resorts. Lastly, we also ensure that there are both family-friendly options and adults-only options on the list.