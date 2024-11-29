The Biggest Dangers To Be Aware Of On Your Next Costa Rican Adventure
Costa Rica is Shangri-La for travelers who treasure mother nature. From the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve to Playa Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica has a long list of things to do for an unforgettable vacation. The U.S. Department of State reported that this country in Central America had 1.5 million American tourists in 2023. But like any destination, Costa Rica has its dangers. Islands spoke exclusively with Ariana Freeman, an executive sales assistant and travel advisor at Costa Rica Experts, to learn more about safety in this breathtaking country.
As Costa Rica features Caribbean and Pacific coasts, travelers come to swim, surf, and partake in other aquatic adventures. This also means that the country is teeming with marine creatures. Is this a threat to adventurers? Not necessarily. "Despite the abundant wildlife in Costa Rica, it is a remarkably safe destination for water sports," said Freeman. "Still, divers and snorkelers will want to keep in mind that jellyfish, stonefish, and lionfish do inhabit Costa Rican waters and encounters are possible."
All three of these sea animals sting when they perceive danger, and stonefish stings are known to be especially excruciating. "It is also best to be cautious around river mouths where crocs and caimans are sometimes present," Freeman added. However, the ocean itself is perhaps the biggest threat to travelers.
Rip currents in Costa Rica
Costa Rica has beaches with crystal-clear waters and laidback vibes, but unfortunately, drowning is a common occurrence in the country. According to a 2021 article in The Tico Times, the main cause of these deaths are rip currents, which can take beachgoers a considerable distance into the sea. There are ways to identify where dangerous rip currents are on the beach. For instance, dark, foamless water may indicate a rip current is forming. Jaco Beach, Playa Cocles, Playa Bejuco, and Playa Hermosa are just a few of many coastal destinations in Costa Rica known to have rip currents.
"Always check local conditions and look for the Universal Warning Flag System — red flags and black flags posted at the beach mean that the waters are unsafe for swimming," Freeman advised. "Rivers can also have strong currents despite looking calm from the outside. Avoid entering any waters alone, even in the best conditions." In any case, make sure to swim in the presence of a lifeguard. Above all, if you are sucked in by a rip current, float, don't fight it, as this can ultimately be what leads to death.
Of course, these suggestions are universal, and rip current deaths are not unique to Costa Rica. Despite these, Freeman said, "Most waters in Costa Rica are safe to enter when accompanied by experienced guides."
Wildlife in Costa Rica
In addition to majestic beaches, without question, animal experiences are another aspect that draws visitors to Costa Rica. For reference, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew states that the country is 60% forest and features 500,000 species. Animals in this verdant utopia include squirrel monkeys, macaws, sloths, anteaters, and so much more. If you want to encounter these critters and others, head to the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve or one of Costa Rica's many national parks, such as Arenal Volcano National Park or Braulio Carrillo National Park.
Freeman discussed the importance of contemplating the animal's well-being. "While it may be tempting to get up close to those cute sloths and monkeys, touching or feeding the animals can be harmful for everyone involved," she said. In other words, you should observe the wildlife and nothing more. Of course, you could also opt for a guided wildlife tour to view the animals on your wishlist.
If this is the case, Freeman has a warning. "Direct interactions with animals are discouraged even in controlled settings like rescues and sanctuaries. If you're on a tour that allows you to hold a sloth, the tour operator is likely not legitimate and should be avoided," she said. All in all, if you follow Freeman's tips for water and animal safety, you'll no doubt have an amazing adventure in Costa Rica.