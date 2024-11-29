The Biggest Dangers To Be Aware Of On Your Next Costa Rican Adventure

Costa Rica is Shangri-La for travelers who treasure mother nature. From the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve to Playa Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica has a long list of things to do for an unforgettable vacation. The U.S. Department of State reported that this country in Central America had 1.5 million American tourists in 2023. But like any destination, Costa Rica has its dangers. Islands spoke exclusively with Ariana Freeman, an executive sales assistant and travel advisor at Costa Rica Experts, to learn more about safety in this breathtaking country.

As Costa Rica features Caribbean and Pacific coasts, travelers come to swim, surf, and partake in other aquatic adventures. This also means that the country is teeming with marine creatures. Is this a threat to adventurers? Not necessarily. "Despite the abundant wildlife in Costa Rica, it is a remarkably safe destination for water sports," said Freeman. "Still, divers and snorkelers will want to keep in mind that jellyfish, stonefish, and lionfish do inhabit Costa Rican waters and encounters are possible."

All three of these sea animals sting when they perceive danger, and stonefish stings are known to be especially excruciating. "It is also best to be cautious around river mouths where crocs and caimans are sometimes present," Freeman added. However, the ocean itself is perhaps the biggest threat to travelers.