Austria's Largest Library Is A Breathtaking Ornate Structure With An Impressive Collection

If one of your favorite scenes from "Beauty and the Beast" is when Belle glides across the bookshelves on the rolling ladder, followed by when the Beast presents her with the gorgeous library of her dreams, you will love the Austrian National Library.

This heaven for Bookstagrammers and Booktokers is part of the Hofburg Imperial Palace in Vienna. It belonged to the Habsburg royal family, the rulers of Austria from 1282 to 1918. Now, it houses over 11 million precious books and artifacts. It's the largest library in Austria and a treasure trove, with 19 reading rooms, 3.9 million books, and a plethora of unique antiquities, including manuscripts, incunabula, photographs, maps, globes, and more.

Even though Austria is one of the most overcrowded countries in Europe, you still need to see it for its gorgeous architecture and fascinating history. As the birthplace of the snow globe (invented in 1900) and the oldest Ferris Wheel in the world (built in 1897), Vienna is a magical and romantic city ripe with musical legacy — Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, and others all performed in the Austrian capital. In addition to all the grandeur in Vienna, Nussdorf is a great example of untouristed wine country that is a must-see. So pack your bags and set your alarm — the best way to beat the crowds is to be an early bird!