The Best Things To Do On A Winter Vacation To Niagara Falls, According To Travelers
Niagara Falls calls to mind the classic North American family vacation. We are talking about long road trips, cheap diners, and maybe even a kitschy T-shirt that declares how much you "heart" Niagara Falls. All the iconic history surrounding this destination makes it a bucket-list stop for many travelers. And why shouldn't it be? Joan Crawford lived there, and Napoleon Bonaparte's little brother chose it as a honeymoon destination. As fans of "The Office" certainly know, characters Pam and Jim got married at Niagara Falls. But is that reason enough to schedule a trip during the cold winter months?
After much investigating, our answer is a resounding "yes." We arrived at this conclusion by consulting Tripadvisor and Google reviews and analyzing feedback and recommendations from former guests who have vacationed in Niagara Falls during the winter. We quickly learned that although the snowy season may not be the best time to book a boat tour of the falls, there is still plenty to do in the off-season.
Folks who aren't afraid to bundle up will be rewarded with a plethora of fascinating museums, snowy hikes, and jaw-dropping waterfall views. Couples looking to plan a romantic getaway will be particularly pleased with the combination of local wines and art. Parents with young kids will be thrilled with the opportunity to enjoy the area without having to wait in pesky lines. At the end of the day, winter in Niagara Falls means fun for the whole family, especially if you're prepared to enjoy the great outdoors.
Marvel at the frozen falls
There's a lot to do in Niagara Falls, but let's be honest, the falls themselves are the main attraction. Located on the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is comprised of two parts. The Canadian cascades are known as Horseshoe Falls, while the American half is called — wait for it — American Falls. During the wintertime, both sides of the border offer fantastic views. Pack your passports as snow-covered banks, rapids-turned-icicles, and frozen trees await. Visitors are more than welcome to stroll along the walkways and gaze at the natural wonder. The falls are illuminated at nighttime with gorgeous shades of blue, purple, and green, making for a touch of winter magic.
While most visitors miss out on seeing Niagara Falls during the coldest months, those who make the journey don't regret it. Folks who have made the trip say the scenery looks like something out of Frozen. "It will be cold, possibly very cold but the falls in winter are gorgeous! Especially at night when they are lit up," wrote one Redditor in r/Travel. A second traveler added in the subreddit, "Depending on the year and time of year the falls will probably be partially frozen over. It's a very cool sight in winter." Although the Great Lakes region is certainly chilly during the wintertime, there is no shortage of cozy restaurants and cafés near the falls. Wrap up your day with some hot cocoa and a crackling fire.
Explore the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights
The natural beauty of Niagara Falls is something to behold, but that doesn't mean that there isn't any man-made winter magic to enjoy. Every winter from mid-November to early January, the Winter Festival of Lights brings some serious holiday illumination to the Canadian side of the border. With millions of lights and more than 75 displays, the exhibition features bright blue pine trees, twinkling polar bears, and striped candy canes. Although exploring this festival after sundown can be chilly, visitors are encouraged to make pit stops along the way. Indeed, the Hot Chocolate Trail will lead travelers to local shops and cafés, where they can sip chocolate beverages with unique flavors.
Previous visitors applaud the quality of the exhibition. Some even claim it's worth multiple visits. "Gorgeous displays! Visited a few times since it's been enacted for this season. Lots of beautiful, [colorful] lights to feast your eyes on ... No matter how many times you go it never gets boring," gushed one frequent guest on Google. Others emphasize the festival's free admission as one of its strongest points. "Lights were beautiful. Try and go early in the season, it gets very busy. Love all the lights and even better that it's all free," commented another on the platform. The experience is ideal for everyone — from couples looking for a romantic evening walk to families who want to enjoy an outdoor activity together.
Sip some local wines
When you think of good wine, France might be the top region to come to mind. Experts even recommend this less-touristy French wine region for an underrated experience. The Great Lakes area, meanwhile, probably doesn't make your list of top ten wine destinations, but ignoring it would be a mistake. Anyone who is a fan of a good glass of bubbly should head to the area near Niagara Falls for a local tasting. The region is a hot spot for up-and-coming sparkling wines, and there are plenty of tours that prove it. One of the best winter experiences is the Snowshoeing and Winter Hikes in the Vineyard tour by Thirty Bench Wine Makers. As a part of this unique outing, travelers snowshoe through a frozen vineyard before embarking on a delicious wine tasting, complete with a warm bowl of soup.
Folks looking to visit multiple vineyards might also consider booking with Winery Tours of Niagara. This year-round tour operator provides unique experiences in every season, including a wintertime explanation of ice wine. Previous guests have applauded this tour as an example of prime snowy fun. "Bill was phenomenal! It was a great wine tour experience filled with ice wines, and was super fun. We went to three wineries, and stopped at a chocolate factory," wrote one January traveler on Tripadvisor. Another guest from late winter applauded the lack of crowds, sharing on the travel site, "We had a lovely tour on a cold day in early March, had the bus to ourselves. David was informative, friendly, and looked after us very well."
Hit the snowshoeing trails
If you're interested in snowshoeing without stopping at a vineyard, fret not. There are tons of snowshoeing trails near Niagara Falls, and the park rangers on the American side of the border will be eager to help you find your way. Every day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., free snowshoe rentals are available to anyone who swings by Niagara Falls State Park. Just zip your coat, head to the Cave of the Winds Pavilion, and hike away!
Nature lovers will particularly love plowing around Goat Island, where they can spot squirrels and birds. The Riverway trail is gorgeous, offering sweeping views of the rapids tumbling towards the eventual drop. Afterward, feel free to drop by the park's Visitor's Center, where you can warm up in style. During winter, the establishment offers hot beverages to happy hikers, making for the perfect way to end a fun afternoon in the great outdoors.
Interestingly, these hiking trails and otherwise "green" spaces are largely considered the best things to see in Niagara Falls besides the waterfalls, and visitors know it. Travel blogger Melissa of My Beautiful Passport recommends snowshoeing as one of her favorite activities in the area. The Niagara Falls local shared that the region is full of winter trails, so "Bring your own or rent snowshoes on-site and enjoy the winter sights along the Niagara River Parkway from the scenic lookouts along the trails."
Visit the Niagara Falls Aquarium
Folks looking to stay out of the snow should definitely make their way to the Niagara Falls Aquarium. Located on the American side of the border, this beloved local establishment houses approximately 1,500 creatures of around 120 different species. Children and adults will love gazing at amazing animals like penguins, fish, and seals. The most curious among us will particularly enjoy a series of daily lectures about the fauna living in the aquarium. For most visitors, though, the highlight seems to be the sea lion presentation, during which guests watch rescued sea lions show off their talents.
One visitor wrote on Google, "Super cool place to visit. Check online to see the times for the aquarium presentations; they have a lot going on throughout the day. The sea lion show was amazing." Another traveler marveled at how fascinating the educational programs were, gushing on the platform: "I cannot recommend the penguin experience and the seal experience enough. They were amazing memories we will cherish for the rest of our days. The behind the scenes tour was fascinating, and again, every single staff member and trainer were paragons of pleasantry and fun." Overall, the aquarium is an awesome spot to learn about the natural world while hiding from the snow.
Sample the original Buffalo hot wings
The area surrounding Niagara Falls is actually one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. Although visitors don't necessarily flock there for the eats, it's one of the most important places in U.S. culinary history. As it so happens, Buffalo hot wings were invented in Buffalo, New York. The restaurant that has laid claim to the first-ever dish of this kind — Anchor Bar — is located just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. Anyone who is dying to try the original recipe should incorporate this restaurant into their itinerary. With a casual vibe and a non-pretentious environment, Anchor Bar is the perfect place to relax after a long day of sightseeing.
While a lot of iconic old restaurants eventually turn into touristic destinations, that's not the case with Anchor Bar. This fun old wings joint stays true to its roots — a fact patrons love. "We debated which legendary wings place to patronize," admitted one traveler on Tripadvisor. "We went with the OG [Anchor Bar], and it was great. I fully expected a tourist trap that just got by on its reputation ... But the wings were actually top notch! Recommended!" A second visitor also noted on the site, "We went to the Anchor Bar in the late afternoon to try the original buffalo wings. There were not many people, and we sat at the bar. Service was friendly, and the wings matched their reputation."
Enjoy a maple syrup tasting and tour at Maple Leaf Place
Hot wings are not every foodie's vibe, and that's okay! Folks craving something sweet — rather than spicy — should head on up to Maple Leaf Place to immerse themselves in all things maple syrup. Located on the Canadian side of the border, this fascinating establishment offers a free maple factory tour that teaches visitors how the classic pancake topping is produced. During the experience, guests stop to taste a complimentary flight of three different syrups. They also get to savor one of Canada's legendary maple taffy sticks, which are frozen on a bed of ice.
Guests say that this attraction is a fantastic place to taste your way through the local culture. Anyone who doesn't hail from The Great White North will likely find this tour to be both eye-opening and informative. As one Google reviewer explained, "A very nice place to visit for everything Canadian. You can sample syrup, fudge, ice wine, taffy and lots more." Another applauded the variety of activities available at the Maple Leaf Place. "The tastings were lovely. I especially enjoyed the dark maple syrup, and everyone agreed on that one as well; it has a caramel taste. It's a factory, souvenir shop, and merch [store], all under one roof, just a few feet away from the falls," they wrote on the platform.
Gaze at the falls from the top of Skylon Tower
It's no secret that Niagara Falls is full of tourist traps. During the summer months, wax museums, indoor bungee jumping, and overpriced fast food joints all compete for visitors' attention. Wintertime, meanwhile, ushers in a more relaxed time for travelers, as many of these locations shut their doors for the off-season. This allows visitors to focus their attention on Niagara's most classic locations — among them, the historic Skylon Tower. Constructed on the Canadian side of the border in 1964, Skylon Tower boasts an observation deck with panoramic views of the falls. It also offers a 360-degree revolving restaurant that allows diners to observe Niagara Falls as they indulge in a delicious meal.
Cold-weather visitors say that the views from the tower are worth it no matter the weather. One February traveler even took to Viator to share, "Beautiful experience Great and unforgettable! A must! The elevator is amazing and the people are very nice." Another spoke to the quality of the restaurant at any time of year, explaining on the site, "Wonderful way to see the Falls at night while enjoying a superb dinner. Cool elevator ride to the top!" Overall, Skylon Tower is a fantastic place to observe Niagara Falls, even during the coldest months of the year.
Nurture your artsy side at the Castellani Art Museum
Wintertime at Niagara Falls can be cozy, especially for couples seeking an all-inclusive resort for a romantic getaway. After a little bit of wine tasting and a romantic meal at the Skylon Tower, some pairs might be in the mood to view some artwork. Luckily, Niagara University's Castellani Art Museum offers a unique collection of contemporary and historic art. With brightly colored paintings, emotionally impactful sculptures, and some interesting historical sketches of the falls, this museum has something for everyone. Visitors are encouraged to keep an eye on the institution's ever-changing schedule, as special events can add some extra oomph to your visit. On select Saturdays, the museum offers free guided tours.
Those who make the trip to the Castellani Art Museum find the visit fascinating. As one traveler shared on Google, "This gallery is really a gem. Nestled in the middle of Niagara University, it has a great mix of modern and classic art styles, with some focus on local art as well. While it's not huge, you can easily spend an hour or two enjoying the art." Another added on the platform, "Absolutely loved this art gallery. It has a wide variety of art which was wonderful. It was extremely clean, well kept, and professional. The overall look of the gallery was just as expected. The staff was extremely helpful and kind."
Get hands-on electricity experience at the Niagara Power Vista
The Niagara Falls Power Vista is one of the most fascinating points of interest in the whole area. Visitors of all ages will love this interactive museum, which explains how energy is reigned and distributed. Highlights include a hands-on power plant control room simulation, a 4-D virtual roller coaster that explains the relationship between water and energy, and an exhibit about Nikolai Tesla and Thomas Edison. These engaging indoor activities will provide wonderful entertainment for the whole family. And the best part is that you don't even have to get cold to enjoy it!
Families seem to have a particularly good time at the Niagara Falls Power Vista. One visitor took to Tripadvisor to comment on how much children appeared to enjoy the destination. "The exhibits are incredibly well done, especially the water drop simulator which is a very fun must-do. The river views from this museum are stunning. Kids we saw were engaged and having fun while learning about hydro power and energy in general," they wrote. A second reviewer added on the site, "We were pleasantly surprised by the exhibits and displays at the visitors center. The kids, aged 9-13, did the 4D experience three times. The were issued badges which activated many of the exhibits to be interactive and then allowed to keep them afterwards."
Methodology
Because Niagara Falls is primarily a summer destination, it was no simple feat to learn more about what the region offers during the chilly off-season. However, as we began our research, we realized that winter might be one of the most magical moments to explore this unique area. Wintertime travelers consistently left glowing reviews of their Niagara experiences. Many recommended the same activities, which clued us into the most interesting attractions in the area.
We wanted to avoid including similar outings on this list because different travelers have unique expectations for their trips. While one group may be excited to explore the great outdoors, another may prioritize staying warm. For this reason, we aimed to present a wide range of activities in our recommendations. Maple Leaf Place and Anchor Bar are sure to please the foodies among us, while the power vista and aquarium are major attractions for curious kids. Adults looking for a romantic getaway might tend towards the wine and art tours. Truly, winter at Niagara Falls offers something for everyone.