The Best Things To Do On A Winter Vacation To Niagara Falls, According To Travelers

Niagara Falls calls to mind the classic North American family vacation. We are talking about long road trips, cheap diners, and maybe even a kitschy T-shirt that declares how much you "heart" Niagara Falls. All the iconic history surrounding this destination makes it a bucket-list stop for many travelers. And why shouldn't it be? Joan Crawford lived there, and Napoleon Bonaparte's little brother chose it as a honeymoon destination. As fans of "The Office" certainly know, characters Pam and Jim got married at Niagara Falls. But is that reason enough to schedule a trip during the cold winter months?

After much investigating, our answer is a resounding "yes." We arrived at this conclusion by consulting Tripadvisor and Google reviews and analyzing feedback and recommendations from former guests who have vacationed in Niagara Falls during the winter. We quickly learned that although the snowy season may not be the best time to book a boat tour of the falls, there is still plenty to do in the off-season.

Folks who aren't afraid to bundle up will be rewarded with a plethora of fascinating museums, snowy hikes, and jaw-dropping waterfall views. Couples looking to plan a romantic getaway will be particularly pleased with the combination of local wines and art. Parents with young kids will be thrilled with the opportunity to enjoy the area without having to wait in pesky lines. At the end of the day, winter in Niagara Falls means fun for the whole family, especially if you're prepared to enjoy the great outdoors.