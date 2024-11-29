One Of Kentucky's Most Phenomenal Waterfalls Is A Secret That Locals Call 'Hidden Falls'
Kentucky is a gem that has it all. From Bardstown, the bourbon capital of the world, to London, a picturesque town steps away from the Appalachian trails, there's much to be discovered in this underrated state. In addition to the majestic "Niagara of the South" in Cumberland Falls State Park, the Bluegrass State has another spot nicknamed "Hidden Falls" by local residents: Grotto Falls.
Grotto Falls is located in the depths of gorgeous Grayson Lake State Park, known for its spacious and serene vibe and awe-inspiring sandstone canyons, caves, and waterfalls. The stunning 1,512-acre area was a beloved campground of its former occupants, Shawnee and Cherokee Native Americans. Grayson Lake, which covers most of the park's grounds, is a reservoir created in 1968 to help manage floodwaters and improve the area's water quality. It has a 74.2-mile shoreline and is renowned for paddling, fishing, and swimming. Grayson Lake is an outdoor person's dream — besides water sports, there is top-notch hiking and camping within the state park.
Paddling to the hidden Grotto Falls
Grotto Falls isn't the easiest to find, making it much more special to visit. It is possible to hike there, but that may not be the best way to see it. For one, your feet will get wet as you trek across the stream at various points on the trail. Therefore, kayaking can be a more enjoyable way to reach the sheltered falls. The 4-mile out-and-back paddling route is suitable for all experience levels, and the view from the water is far more spectacular than on land. You can find kayak rentals nearby, but it's best to make a reservation in advance to avoid being stranded without a boat. Be sure to also pack appropriate shoes if you want to explore the hidden waterfall on foot.
Start your adventure at the Clifty Creek Boat Ramp at Grayson Lake. Get your kayak in the water and paddle west. The soothing swishing of the water and magnificent scenery make it an incredibly pleasant journey. The lake is safe for paddlers all year round, particularly because motorboats tend to follow the "no-wake" rule. After paddling for 2 miles, you will see a narrow canal leading to Grotto Falls. It's a tight fit along the cliff; only one kayak can pass at a time. Some parts of the canal are dark, which adds to the anticipation. You will know you are getting close when you hear the rushing of the falls. The multi-tier waterfall is tucked in a secret cove — a stunning reward for all the hard paddling! You can get off your kayak and explore the area, but be mindful of the slick rocks.
Other activities at Grayson Lake State Park
Besides paddling, the lake is fantastic for swimming and fishing, especially on those hot summer days in Kentucky. You can often catch freshwater favorites like bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill, and trout. Be sure to get a fishing license from the campground ticket booth, where you can borrow fishing rods free of charge.
Hiking the area allows you to appreciate the native plants, rock formations, and wildlife. The Beech-Hemlock Forest Trail, spanning less than a mile, is accessible near the lake's shoreline and surrounds the campground. If you want a more challenging hike, try the 3-mile Lick Falls Overlook Trail. Nestled in the sandstone cliffs, Lick Falls may not be as magnificent as Hidden Falls, but it's still pretty and worth seeing. After, tee off at the Grayson Lake Golf Course for a more relaxing activity. The course has gentle rolling fairways hugging Grayson Lake — a fun challenge for golfers at all levels.
You may want to bring your camping adventure gear along with you, as Grayson Lake State Park has a 71-site campground with utility hookups and a dump station open from mid-March to mid-November. It also has modern conveniences like showers, laundry facilities, and a check-in counter where you can buy necessities such as firewood, ice, and soft drinks. Chilling around the campfire under the twinkling stars is the most idyllic way to cap off your action-packed day.