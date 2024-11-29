One Of Kentucky's Most Phenomenal Waterfalls Is A Secret That Locals Call 'Hidden Falls'

Grotto Falls isn't the easiest to find, making it much more special to visit. It is possible to hike there, but that may not be the best way to see it. For one, your feet will get wet as you trek across the stream at various points on the trail. Therefore, kayaking can be a more enjoyable way to reach the sheltered falls. The 4-mile out-and-back paddling route is suitable for all experience levels, and the view from the water is far more spectacular than on land. You can find kayak rentals nearby, but it's best to make a reservation in advance to avoid being stranded without a boat. Be sure to also pack appropriate shoes if you want to explore the hidden waterfall on foot.

Start your adventure at the Clifty Creek Boat Ramp at Grayson Lake. Get your kayak in the water and paddle west. The soothing swishing of the water and magnificent scenery make it an incredibly pleasant journey. The lake is safe for paddlers all year round, particularly because motorboats tend to follow the "no-wake" rule. After paddling for 2 miles, you will see a narrow canal leading to Grotto Falls. It's a tight fit along the cliff; only one kayak can pass at a time. Some parts of the canal are dark, which adds to the anticipation. You will know you are getting close when you hear the rushing of the falls. The multi-tier waterfall is tucked in a secret cove — a stunning reward for all the hard paddling! You can get off your kayak and explore the area, but be mindful of the slick rocks.