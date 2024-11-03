A Picturesque Town In Kentucky Is Also Famous For Being The Bourbon Capital Of The World

Courthouse Square is in the heart of downtown Bardstown, where locally owned restaurants, boutiques, galleries, and shops are located. Unlike many historic downtowns that have become mere tourist hubs, this is also where locals handle their daily business, and many still gather for a milkshake at the old-fashioned soda fountain inside Hurst Discount Drugs.

Bardstown Museum Row is home to several museums and cultural properties. The Old Bardstown Village is a recreation of a frontier experience from the 1790s that features 10 original log buildings from 150-200 years ago. The Civil War Museum, located inside the renovated former town waterworks and ice house, focuses on the War of the Western Theater. You can find authentic uniforms, letters, and other artifacts from soldiers fighting for the Union and the Confederacy, illustrating Kentucky's split loyalties during the Civil War. The museum hosts Living History Days from April to December, where actors in period costumes demonstrate camp life at Bardstown. The Women's Civil War Museum, housed in the historic Wright Talbott House, showcases women's contributions as spies, journalists, nurses, and homemakers during the Civil War.

Be sure to check out My Old Kentucky Home State Park as well. Touring the majestic mansion of Federal Hill and the gorgeous garden with a costumed guide will transport you back to the Antebellum South. During the summer, the park offers "The Stephen Foster Story" in the outdoor amphitheater. Since 1959, the impressive musical with gorgeous period costumes has dazzled audiences with Foster's classic hits.