A Picturesque Town In Kentucky Is Also Famous For Being The Bourbon Capital Of The World
With almost 300 structures listed in the National Register of Historic Places, 11 bourbon distilleries, and a booming downtown, Bardstown, Kentucky, was voted the "Most Beautiful Small Town in America" in the Rand McNally USA Today poll in 2012. It's a quaint and close-knit community of approximately 14,000 in central Kentucky's outer bluegrass region, just 36 miles from Louisville. Just like the impressive Mammoth Cave National Park and the charming and budget-friendly Bowling Green, Bardstown makes for a great Kentucky vacation choice.
This destination certainly lives up to its reputation of allure and beauty. Famous for being the birthplace of bourbon, America's native spirit, the small town is renowned for the Federal Hill mansion, also known as My Old Kentucky Home. With all its history and charm, as well as the distilleries that call it home, Bardstown certainly rivals Scotland's best whisky destination, and it offers the convenience of shorter travel times and no passports.
Exploring the Bardstown bourbon trail
Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, two of the most popular bourbons in the U.S. and worldwide, call Bardstown home, as do Heaven Hill, Bardstown Bourbon Distillery, Barton 1792, and Four Roses, among others. The distilleries are part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and are open for tours and taste testing. Willett Distillery has a gorgeous estate and bar specializing in bourbon cocktails that offers a revolving menu of small plates. You can head to Lux Row Distillers for a facility tour showing the bourbon-making process from start to finish. They provide many unique experiences, including a guided tour of their premier brands, learning about their quality control process, and samples directly from the barrels.
Don't miss out on the My Old Kentucky Dinner Train, established in 1988, as it is the most stylish and delicious way to experience the bourbon trail. Visitors can book a dinner or bourbon excursion — an experience enhanced by a bourbon tasting hosted by an expert — or even a 2.5-hour romantic meal through the rolling hills of the Kentucky countryside. There's also the murder mystery train, a sleuthing 4-course meal, and the Princess Tea Party, an enchanting ride with six princesses in their royal gowns.
The thriving downtown filled with historical charm
Courthouse Square is in the heart of downtown Bardstown, where locally owned restaurants, boutiques, galleries, and shops are located. Unlike many historic downtowns that have become mere tourist hubs, this is also where locals handle their daily business, and many still gather for a milkshake at the old-fashioned soda fountain inside Hurst Discount Drugs.
Bardstown Museum Row is home to several museums and cultural properties. The Old Bardstown Village is a recreation of a frontier experience from the 1790s that features 10 original log buildings from 150-200 years ago. The Civil War Museum, located inside the renovated former town waterworks and ice house, focuses on the War of the Western Theater. You can find authentic uniforms, letters, and other artifacts from soldiers fighting for the Union and the Confederacy, illustrating Kentucky's split loyalties during the Civil War. The museum hosts Living History Days from April to December, where actors in period costumes demonstrate camp life at Bardstown. The Women's Civil War Museum, housed in the historic Wright Talbott House, showcases women's contributions as spies, journalists, nurses, and homemakers during the Civil War.
Be sure to check out My Old Kentucky Home State Park as well. Touring the majestic mansion of Federal Hill and the gorgeous garden with a costumed guide will transport you back to the Antebellum South. During the summer, the park offers "The Stephen Foster Story" in the outdoor amphitheater. Since 1959, the impressive musical with gorgeous period costumes has dazzled audiences with Foster's classic hits.