California's Snowiest National Park Is A Wildly Underrated Breathtaking Winter Wonderland

While you could go to a fairytale-like Swiss village that transforms into a winter wonderland, you can also enjoy the cold season at California's snowiest national park. Practically pulsing with energy, Lassen Volcanic National Park is California's most underrated, and in the winter, it is the perfect place to strap on your snowshoes or break out your sled. The towering peak of Mount Lassen almost guarantees a staggering snowfall. This remarkable park can get up to 30 feet of snow, and if you can brave the cold, you might get to see some of its most incredible features entirely on your own.

The area's heavy snow lasts for more than half of the year before melting in the warmer weather. The snow fills rivers and lakes and creates a balanced ecosystem in the park that couldn't exist without it. If you want to come in the true winter and see the park at its snowy best, you should plan a trip in December, January, February, or March.