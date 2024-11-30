California's Snowiest National Park Is A Wildly Underrated Breathtaking Winter Wonderland
While you could go to a fairytale-like Swiss village that transforms into a winter wonderland, you can also enjoy the cold season at California's snowiest national park. Practically pulsing with energy, Lassen Volcanic National Park is California's most underrated, and in the winter, it is the perfect place to strap on your snowshoes or break out your sled. The towering peak of Mount Lassen almost guarantees a staggering snowfall. This remarkable park can get up to 30 feet of snow, and if you can brave the cold, you might get to see some of its most incredible features entirely on your own.
The area's heavy snow lasts for more than half of the year before melting in the warmer weather. The snow fills rivers and lakes and creates a balanced ecosystem in the park that couldn't exist without it. If you want to come in the true winter and see the park at its snowy best, you should plan a trip in December, January, February, or March.
What to do in Lassen Volcanic National Park in winter
Whether you're looking for an adventure for you and your hiking buddies or a serene solo trip, there's plenty to do in Lassen Volcanic National Park. Snowshoers and cross-country skiers love exploring this park, while daredevils rocket down slopes on skis, snowboards, and sleds. Those looking for a good, easy region to explore should visit the Manzanita Lake Area. The entire family can go sledding at Chaos Jumbles, while those looking for more of a challenge can try out Eskimo Hill.
If you're interested in seeing more of the park, try some of the trails in the southwest area. While this region can be more dangerous in winter, it offers deeper snow, steeper slopes, and more incredible views. This section of the park is not explicitly a winter destination, but coming at this quiet time offers a unique opportunity to check out the park's hydrothermal spots without worrying about any crowds. While the rest of the park is blanketed in a thick layer of snow, the mud pools are kept warm by the volcanic activity of Lassen Volcanic National Park.
Be prepared for the harsh winter conditions
Although it's a unique, otherworldly experience to see Lassen Volcanic National Park in the dead of winter, it can also be a difficult journey. You can expect an average low of about 20 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the winter months, and it gets significantly colder the higher up on the mountain you go. Depending on where and when you go, you can find deep areas of snow, and there are risks like sledding accidents and avalanches. To ensure that you're as safe as you can be in the park, it's important to be prepared for the extreme winter conditions and closed roads.
Always stay up to date on what the weather and road conditions will be like, and check in at the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center before you head out. It's important to check the weather forecast and make sure you won't get caught in an avalanche. You may also want to check out the free training information from the National Avalanche Center. It's a good idea to bring waterproof layers, a hat, and sunscreen. While cotton clothing may be breathable and comfortable, you should leave it at home since it can retain moisture — a dangerous aspect in winter environments. If you want a more low-stakes retreat, check out these romantic winter getaways for cold-weather lovers.