5 Of The Most Fairytale Swiss Alps Villages That Totally Transform Into A Winter Wonderland
Enveloped in a thick layer of snow as soon as the cold winds begin to blow through the Alps, Switzerland's scenic mountain towns transform in the winter. As warm golden lights begin to peak beneath their frozen coat and the sight of skiers darting down the surrounding crag becomes the norm, the Swiss Alps become the winter pastoral idyll. It's the ideal destination for swooning over the romance of bucolic alpine villages, planning a hair-raising winter sports adventure, or mapping out the best spots to sit with a mountainous view and a steaming fondue.
Switzerland's alpine region is well connected, with public transit being the ideal mode of transport for travelers on the move. Ride on some of Europe's most breathtaking rail routes and dangle your feet from vertiginous lifts to get the best vantages over the gargantuan valleys of the Bernese Alps.
Step into a chocolate box in Grindelwald
Grindelwald is the archetypal Swiss Alps destination — it's where wood carved trellises overlook fields of wild springtime blooms and vast mountains rise over quaint country lanes. It's dwarfed by the 13,000 foot high peaks that enshroud the small village: the sheer face of Eiger, the shard summit of Schreckhorn, the looming Wetterhorn. Naturally, its proximity to glacial slopes and pure powder runs makes it a hotspot for skiers and snowboarders poised to face the fearsome pistes of the Bernese Alps. Other travelers orient towards the cross-country trails that swoop through the ice-tipped pines, the sledding runs, and snowshoeing tours that explore the surrounding crag on foot.
Many visitors also opt to spend as much time in the village itself, a spot seemingly plucked from the cover of a Christmas card. From town, it's also easy to access Europe's highest railway station. Catch a ride on the Eiger Express to Eigergletscher station, then switch lifts for the Jungfrau Railway. The classic red train has been trundling above the glaciers since 1912, carrying passengers to Jungfraujoch station, more than 11,000 feet above sea level.
Ski between scenic chalets in Mürren
Snow is caked into the crags that loom, omnipresent, over Mürren's wood-paneled lanes. The quintessential Swiss homes, with their chalet-style charm, are best seen draped in frost, but the tranquil, car-free Alpine town makes for an underrated, family-friendly getaway year-round. Perched 5,400 feet high in the midst of the Lauterbrunnen Valley mountains, it acts as an ideal jump off point for winter sports enthusiasts. From the town, it's easy to access Mürren Schilthorn, the highest-altitude resort in the Bernese Oberland region. Accessing Mürren itself, though, isn't the easiest. No cars can access the village, and the only way to visit is to arrive on foot, bike, or public transport from Lauterbrunnen. It's worth working out the logistics of arriving — there are 33 miles of ski and snowboard runs lacing through the looming Swiss Alps. Plentiful chair lifts and cable cars dangle over the sweeping valley, connecting visitors to 136 miles of powder.
Rest lakeside in Iseltwald
As the summer suns douse the Swiss Alps in warmth and light, Iseltwald sees most of its annual tourism. Visitors flock to the lakeside fishing village with storybook charm to kayak along the turquoise surface, to hike along the surrounding mountain ridges. Travel in winter to bypass any semblance of a crowd and see the grand architecture and bobbing boats reflected perfectly in the freezing water's face. With only 400 inhabitants, a stroll through the quaint village center is a hasty affair. It takes mere minutes to explore the lanes of log wood chalets, stacked on mottled stone foundations. The traditionally styled streets lead out to the lakeside promenade — if you can bear the cold winds that whip over the semi-frozen pier, stop off for a bite at the Strandhotel. Tuck into warming dishes of fresh lake fish or thick cuts of grilled meat paired with crisp central European wines.
Take to the slopes in Andermatt
Travelers partial to plunging themselves off the lofty peaks of the Swiss alps, or to sashaying on cross-country ski routes through snow-laden valleys, should base themselves in Andermatt. The quintessentially Swiss resort town, plucked straight from the cover of a chocolate box, sits at the top of the Saint-Gotthard Massif. It's surrounded by more than 111 miles of pistes, catering to a range of abilities. If you're fresh to the slopes, try the trails in Nätschen, Gütsch and Oberalp, while those with more confidence can explore the surrounding red runs. You can spot the experts launching off-piste on the Gemstock mountain, or tackling its famous Bernhard Russi black run.
Reward an exhausting day on the slopes by recuperating in the village and soaking in the steaming spa at the Chedi. Dip between the cold plunge pool and the Finnish sauna before tucking into a Michelin style meal with a mountain view at on-site The Japanese at Gütsch.
Pass by frozen waterfalls in Lauterbrunnen
Interspersed with shards of ice, frozen in the Alpine frost, crashing cascades encircle the town of Lauterbrunnen. 72 waterfalls tumble from the valley's surrounding peaks, some thundering through the winter while others stiffen cliffside. Strolling through the snow-doused streets of the scenic village, you'll be able to catch glimpses of the famed falls. For a more adventurous on-foot excursion, strap on a pair of snowshoes and embark on the Sulwald Trail. Buy or rent your equipment in town and join a guided trip through the powder-slicked highlands.
For a lower-adrenaline angle over the frosted peaks of the Lauterbrunnen Valley, drive to Isenfluh and catch the cable car up to the mountain station of the Sulwad. Here, you'll find Sulwald Stübli, a mountaintop spot serving steaming fondues with views over Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. Pair a glass of wine with your traditional Swiss cheeses, or sip on a stiff cup of schnapps to alleviate the chill of the bracing alpine climes.