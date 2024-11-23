5 Of The Most Fairytale Swiss Alps Villages That Totally Transform Into A Winter Wonderland

Enveloped in a thick layer of snow as soon as the cold winds begin to blow through the Alps, Switzerland's scenic mountain towns transform in the winter. As warm golden lights begin to peak beneath their frozen coat and the sight of skiers darting down the surrounding crag becomes the norm, the Swiss Alps become the winter pastoral idyll. It's the ideal destination for swooning over the romance of bucolic alpine villages, planning a hair-raising winter sports adventure, or mapping out the best spots to sit with a mountainous view and a steaming fondue.

Switzerland's alpine region is well connected, with public transit being the ideal mode of transport for travelers on the move. Ride on some of Europe's most breathtaking rail routes and dangle your feet from vertiginous lifts to get the best vantages over the gargantuan valleys of the Bernese Alps.