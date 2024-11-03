12 Romantic Winter Getaways For The Cold Weather Lovers
When you look at lists of the best winter getaways, most of the time you'll find warm destinations like Hawaii or the Caribbean on the list. Fair enough, many people want to leave the cold. But some people love the cold weather, and not just the first day of snow when it's all white and pristine.
The cold weather also feels more romantic somehow. If your idea of romance is walking hand-in-hand on freshly fallen snow, or snuggling up under a blanket in front of a fireplace, then this is the list for you. We've curated destinations that are cold in the winter but perfect for a romantic getaway for different reasons. Perhaps it's a city where you can wine and dine on a date, perhaps it's in a remote wilderness where you can watch the aurora borealis together. Whatever kind of romantic atmosphere you're looking for, this list of cold-weather destinations around the world has something for you.
Sundance, Utah
Sundance Resort in Utah is a ski resort originally founded by Robert Redford, the famous actor. This gem doesn't participate in any of the multi-resort ski pass program, so it remains less crowded than most ski resorts. In keeping with Redford's brand, Sundance's architecture is influenced by the Old West with Native American art throughout and a focus on nature. Opt for a Studio Room or above to get that Western romance vibe going with a rustic stone fireplace.
Instead of one large buildling, the rooms are spread out and tucked in different pockets of the resort which gives the guests a more intimate feel. The fine dining restaurant The Tree Room, which was literally built around a tree, offers both a romantic atmosphere and wonderful, seasonal mountain cuisine.
Of course, skiing and snowboarding are an option most winter days, but the resort and surrounding area still offer plenty to do for non-skiers. This is a resort after all, so there's a spa with all the body treatment and wellness offerings. There's also an art studio that offers not just the usual painting or pottery classes, but also silversmithing so you can handmake a piece of jewelry for your loved one. Soak in a hot tub to end the day before retiring to your cozy room.
Lapland, Finland
Lapland is the northernmost region in Finland and it's become a sought after winter (and beyond) destination because it's one of the best places to see the Northern Lights. The aurora borealis is visible 200 nights year in Lapland. In Lapland, you can sleep under the northern lights in glass igloo, and what could be more romantic than that? These days there are a lot of options for glass igloos and glass villas in Lapland, offering the chance to see the aurora from the comfort of your beds like the ones at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort East Village.
Winter activities in Lapland revolve around the snow and ice, of course. During the day, couples can go on a snowmobile safari or go ice fishing, snowshoeing, or dogsledding. You can even ride in a sleigh pulled by reindeers as if you're Santa Claus. If you get too cold, you can join in one of the Finnish' favorite activities: the sauna. For the Finns, sauna is a way of life. It's not just for relaxation but it's also for mental healing and socializing. The Finns love sauna so much you can probably find one no matter where you're staying, and the steam will quickly warm you right up. The Arctic SnowHotel has a sauna that is one of a kind: the walls are completely made of snow.
London, England
For those looking for a city getaway to rekindle your romance this winter, London is the place to be. For one, London is home to some of the world's best hotels, and a beautiful hotel room is important for a romantic stay. If you're looking to splurge, there are iconic five-star hotels like The Dorchester, with amenities and service that will have you feeling like you're a Bridgerton. Another way to make a date more special is to book a private capsule on the London Eye for a bird's-eye view of the city.
London's famous art and history museums, iconic cultural landmarks, and the cocktail bars, are still open in the winter, and arguably take on an even more magical air. The city feels a little more special with a dusting of snow on the ground and a crispness in the air. In the winter, you can go ice skating in Hyde Park and take in the Christmas lights around the city. The theaters will typically put on crowd-pleasing shows including holiday favorites like The Nutcracker. And don't forget to take a stroll through Kew Gardens, which is usually illuminated from November to January.
Banff, Canada
Banff National Park is Canada's first national park, and it's easy to see why this site was chosen first. The park has around 30 turquoise lakes, plus glaciers and ice fields that are awe-inspiring in any season. Hiking trails like Johnston Canyon are still open in the winter and lead to beautiful frozen waterfalls. The Banff and Lake Louise area is also home to three ski resorts, and you can ease those tired muscles with a soak in a hot spring pool after a day on the slopes.
Banff Upper Hot Springs is the highest operating hot spring in Canada and has spectacular views from the pools, but it can get quite crowded. The spa at Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel lets you soak in luxury without all the crowds, but the elevated experience also calls for an elevated price. This grand and historic hotel is also the one you'd want to stay at for the ultimate romantic vacation, as you can arrange to have a private dinner experience in a clear dome and book a couples spa treatment.
New York, New York
New York City is particularly magical in the winter, especially around the holiday season as the city is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations. The city that never sleeps also does not stop for winter. New York is full of exceptional restaurants that are perfect for date nights, from dimly-lit taverns to restaurants atop high rises that offer panoramic views of the city. After dinner, grab a nightcap or two at one of the city's great craft cocktail bars or perhaps catch a Broadway show. During the day, visit one of the many art museums and galleries in the city — or you can visit at night, because The Met also stays open for "date nights" on certain nights.
Winter is a wonderful time to stay at NYC's luxury hotels, as they tend to get all decked out for the holidays. The winter brings its own set of seasonal activities in New York City. You can ski in the middle of Rockefeller Center, visit the Winter Village at Bryant Park, or check out other versions of the Christmas Market around the city.
Zermatt, Switzerland
Zermatt is one of the best ski destinations in Europe, but it also makes for a romantic destination thanks to its stunning natural beauty. The old village of Zermatt itself is picturesque with the typical Swiss chalet architecture everywhere around the car-free town, especially with the imposing Matterhorn peak in the background. Other than skiing, there are a lot of opportunities to admire the mountains. Take the electric railway to Gornergrat to get a view of 29 different mountains, including the Matterhorn. Ride the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise gondola, then take a walk inside a glacier at the Glacier Palace
Back in town, share a cheese fondue or dine at one of the five Michelin-starred restaurants. You can also dine at one of the restaurants on the mountain for a dinner with a view. There are numerous luxury and boutique hotels to stay at, but if you really want to snuggle up together, spend the night in an igloo hotel. Iglu-Dorf offers packages for couples with a snowshoe trek under the stars and time to warm up in the hot tub and sauna.
Québec City, Canada
Québec City offers a slice of Europe without having to leave North America. After all, the city was once the capital of New France until the mid-18th century. The architecture of Old Québec City in particular has the charms of an old French city, with cobblestone streets and a mix of neoclassical and Art Deco architecture. The Upper Town, or Haute-Ville, is built on cliffs and connected to the Lower Town by a funicular (or a lot of stairs). Not to miss in the Upper Town is Fairmont Chateau Frontenac. Chateau Frontenac, which is visible from most of Old Québec City, is a historic Châteauesque hotel that has been a landmark of the city since its opening in 1893.
The old city isn't the only thing that draws visitors to Quebec in the winter. The city is also home to North America's only ice hotel. Even if you're not staying at the Ice Hotel, you can tour the individually-decorated rooms and visit the ice chapel, ending with cocktails at the ice bar. To get a taste of the natural beauty of Québec, visit the 272-foot tall Montmorency Falls. This waterfall is impressive any time of year, but it's particularly stunning when it freezes in the winter.
Kinosaki, Japan
Japan has been a very popular destination lately, but instead of heading to obvious places like Tokyo and Kyoto this winter, why not head to the laid back town of Kinosaki? Imagine staying in a traditional ryokan (Japanese inn) as you walk around in a yukata. In the evening you'd soak in an onsen (hot springs) before settling in for your multi-course kaiseki dinner served in the comfort of your own ryokan.
Kinosaki is an old town in the Hyogo prefecture and is considered one of the best onsen towns in Japan. There are seven public hot spring baths in Kinosaki (that happen to be tattoo-friendly, a rarity in Japan) and over 70 traditional ryokans you can choose from with both budget-friendly and luxury options. Some of the higher-end options also have private baths, and some even offer fruit-infused or rose petal-covered baths. The town itself is a charming and traditional, with the Otani river flowing through it. Enjoy the seasonal "matsuba" snow crab and explore what the surrounding area has to offer. One station away is the idyllic seaside town of Takeno and just south of Kinosaki you can go skiing or snowshoeing in Kannabe.
Aspen, Colorado
The Colorado ski resort town of Aspen is known for high end restaurants, boutiques and hotels. The availability of all the luxury amenities makes Aspen one of the best ski towns in the U.S.A. for a romantic vacation.
There are many great restaurants in town from oyster bars to Scandinavian cuisine, but adventure dining puts a thrilling spin on a romantic dinner. Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro is located on top of the Cloud Nine lift but if you can't ski up there, you can book a private Snowcat Dinner and get transported on a snowcat. Pine Creek Cookhouse is located at the base of Elk Mountains and you can cross country ski or snowshoe to your lunch or dinner. Alternatively, you can also ride a horse-drawn wooden sleigh instead.
Not to worry though, if all those sound too pricey. It's possible to visit Aspen on a budget. You can stick to budget-friendly dining and hit up all the local happy hours while enjoying Aspen's charming downtown. The Aspen Art Museum is great for contemporary art lovers and is free to visit.
Salzburg, Austria
Austria's Salzburg is the birthplace of Mozart and it seems appropriate that the City of Mozart is also a city for romance. The Altstadt, or the old town, is the city's charming historic center that is known for its baroque architecture that is perfect for a leisurely walk. Given the city's connection to Mozart, thankfully classical music is alive and well in Salzburg. You can find classical music concerts year-round, at small concert halls, dinner concerts and orchestras. Salzburg hosts a few Christmas Markets, including one that's been around since the 15th century and they're certainly fun to check out.
Go up to the 11th-century Fortress Hohensalzburg which sits on top of the Festungsberg Mountain and offers a 360-degree view of the city. Take a break at one of the traditional coffeehouses like Cafe Tomaselli or try the city's special dessert, the Salzburger Nockerl. There's plenty to explore in the city but if you want to explore the outdoors, you can also take a day trip from Salzburg and admire the nearby Dachstein Glacier on a romantic horse-drawn carriage.
Prague, Czech Republic
Prague is considered one of the most romantic cities in the world because of its cobblestone streets, Gothic cathedrals, and medieval bridges. Be sure to visit the beautiful Prague Castle, which was estimated to have been founded in 880 and is the largest castle complex in the world, before taking a walk down the famous Charles Bridge.
During the day, visit one of Prague's beautiful cafes. There's the pink-hued Café Louvre which has been around since 1902 and was at one point frequented by the likes of Albert Einstein and Frank Kafka. There's the Municipal House Cafe located inside the grand, Art Nouveau Municipal House, then there's the elegant Imperial Cafe located in the Art Deco hotel, Imperial Hotel Prague. Lucerna Palace is a nice place to go shopping (or window shopping) because of its elegant interior and Art Nouveau architecture, plus it houses one of artist David Cerny's most famous sculptures.
Jazz clubs are big in Prague and make for a great date night, so be sure to check one out after dinner. Reduta Jazz Club is legendary and has been around since 1958, but there are other great jazz clubs like AghaRTA.
Megève, France
There are over 1,000 ski resorts in the Alps, but the ski village of Megève is considered particularly romantic. While the ski resort itself was founded in the 1920s, the village is over 1,500 years old. Plus, the town center and its cobblestone streets are completely car-free (you can ride in a horse-drawn carriage instead). Not only does the village have that authentic medieval feel, with a view of Mont Blanc as a backdrop, Megève is known for its fine dining. There are six Michelin-starred restaurants in town, including the three-starred Flocons de Sel.
There are a number of four- and five-star hotels in the village, stylishly designed to match the local architecture. The warm and cozy decor at these hotels make them perfect for those looking for a romantic atmosphere. Of course, skiing is the big thing here in the winter, but there are other ways to explore the area. Discover the bird's eye view of the French Alps with a hot air balloon ride, which still launches in the winter season. For something more grounded, you can go snowshoeing into the forests.
Methodology
The list was curated with cold weather in mind and consists of destinations that are especially magical in the winter for different reasons. To select the destinations, we consulted online reviews, travel forums, blogs and websites. The destinations selected are located around the world (well, the parts of the world that get cold weather, that is) including Asia, North America, and Europe. They include city getaways, ski towns that are also great for non-skiers, national parks and more remote areas. The destinations selected have architecture that add to the romantic atmosphere and offer activities that are great for couples.