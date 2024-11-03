12 Romantic Winter Getaways For The Cold Weather Lovers

Sundance Resort in Utah is a ski resort originally founded by Robert Redford, the famous actor. This gem doesn't participate in any of the multi-resort ski pass program, so it remains less crowded than most ski resorts. In keeping with Redford's brand, Sundance's architecture is influenced by the Old West with Native American art throughout and a focus on nature. Opt for a Studio Room or above to get that Western romance vibe going with a rustic stone fireplace.

Advertisement

Instead of one large buildling, the rooms are spread out and tucked in different pockets of the resort which gives the guests a more intimate feel. The fine dining restaurant The Tree Room, which was literally built around a tree, offers both a romantic atmosphere and wonderful, seasonal mountain cuisine.

Of course, skiing and snowboarding are an option most winter days, but the resort and surrounding area still offer plenty to do for non-skiers. This is a resort after all, so there's a spa with all the body treatment and wellness offerings. There's also an art studio that offers not just the usual painting or pottery classes, but also silversmithing so you can handmake a piece of jewelry for your loved one. Soak in a hot tub to end the day before retiring to your cozy room.

Advertisement