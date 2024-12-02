A Wide Variety Of Water Sports Await At This Unique And Thrilling Natural Water Park In Florida
Key West, Florida is more than just relaxing on the beach with a frozen beverage in hand — though, that is paradise. The aqua blue island is full of adventure to give your rejuvenating vacation a slice of excitement. Whether underwater or flying high in the sky, Fury Key West is the ultimate playground at sea, and it's fun for all ages. There is an inflatable floating park, a glass bottom boat, and a sunset sailing cruise, so your time on the water will surely be a sun-up to sun-down experience.
Fury has won the hearts of travelers year-round, even if one of the best times of year to visit Key West is considered the spring season. The beaches are open in sunny South Florida for fall, winter, and, of course, summer, too, which might be why TripAdvisor reviewers crowned it a Traveler's Choice Award for 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, the business has reigned supreme as the Bubbas Key West People's Choice Award winner for Best Watersports Company for 11 years.
Some of the highlights include snorkeling, as the Florida Keys offers the most stunning coral reef in the state, and their myriad boating adventures. Remember to safely snorkel around the coral reefs and you're in for an incredibly fun time. No matter the activity, your beach vacation will be full of amusement.
Sailing the deep blue sea
From a landscape perspective to a bird's eye view, Fury Water Sports gives you all the angles to experience the tropical archipelago. Hop in a harness and go parasailing above the water for a daring yet freeing excursion, or see what's below the surface on a glass-bottom boat tour.
For about 10 minutes of flight time and a dip in the emerald waves, parasailing takes you on a journey where you can see a panoramic view of the city. There may also be potential sightings of dolphins below you. You'll board a 12-person boat that will take its passengers to sea until they're far enough out to strap you in for "takeoff." The website states that there are tandem and triple-ride options, so no one gets left behind.
As beautiful as Key West is ashore, below the surface is even more magical. Take a glass-bottom boat tour and see fish, turtles, and stingrays. Snacks and beverages are included inside the air-conditioned cabin. There is also a guide on board to give more insight into the nautical area. Fury has a fleet of boats, including sailing catamarans, so you can also host a private group event or even a wedding on one of their vessels. Plan to go during sunset for the most epic postcard scenery.
Get your adrenaline pumping
In a group of tourists (and locals, too), there are typically a few adrenaline junkies who love to live on the edge. For the thrill-seeking adventurer, Fury has speed-focused and motorized excursions in the water and ashore. You can take a 28-mile, 90-minute jet ski tour, whether you want to ride solo or with a partner, and it's suitable for any level of experience. The water sports company also has inflatable tubes for banana boat rides, where two "bananas" are attached in a U-shape for more people, and it's pulled by a staff member on a jet ski. Hold on tight to the handles, as it can be a bumpy ride. Fury offers packages for guests to take advantage of and partake in a little bit of everything.
Although the company primarily focuses on its water attractions, it saw an opportunity for guests to benefit from the entirety of the natural landscape. You can rent a six-person golf cart and ride along the sandy shoreline or around Duval Street to see the downtown area of Key West. For a bit more of exercise and leisure, rent a bike and pedal around the city. From land to sea and even up in the air, unforgettable memories are afoot with Fury Water Sports.