Get The Full Alaskan Experience At This Hot Springs Resort With Stunning Northern Light Views

Going to Alaska is all about exploring beautiful landscapes and getting a chance to have magical and unique experiences like seeing the Northern Lights or going dog sledding through snowy forests. You might start looking at Alaskan cruises to see which is the best for you, but you should consider going inland to enjoy a different perspective on The Last Frontier. One popular interior destination is Chena Hot Springs Resort, about 60 miles away from Fairbanks, where you can have the exciting Alaska adventure of your dreams.

Alaska's gold miners started to use the springs in the early 1900s, though indigenous people are thought to have used them before that. You can enjoy these legendary hot springs for yourself as an overnight guest or with a day pass. They have indoor and outdoor chlorinated hot tubs, an indoor heated saltwater pool, and an adults only outdoor hot springs lake. They're open from 7 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. every day, and there's a changing area and showers available. You can also amp up the relaxation by booking a massage for before or after your soak.

It's not one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs; however, you should add it to the list of the best hotels around the world with views of the Northern Lights. With the long winter nights and its location in the aurora oval, where you're most likely to see the aurora borealis, and far enough away from the lights of Fairbanks, you have a great chance of seeing this dazzling nighttime display at Chena Hot Springs from late August though mid-May.