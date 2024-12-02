Get The Full Alaskan Experience At This Hot Springs Resort With Stunning Northern Light Views
Going to Alaska is all about exploring beautiful landscapes and getting a chance to have magical and unique experiences like seeing the Northern Lights or going dog sledding through snowy forests. You might start looking at Alaskan cruises to see which is the best for you, but you should consider going inland to enjoy a different perspective on The Last Frontier. One popular interior destination is Chena Hot Springs Resort, about 60 miles away from Fairbanks, where you can have the exciting Alaska adventure of your dreams.
Alaska's gold miners started to use the springs in the early 1900s, though indigenous people are thought to have used them before that. You can enjoy these legendary hot springs for yourself as an overnight guest or with a day pass. They have indoor and outdoor chlorinated hot tubs, an indoor heated saltwater pool, and an adults only outdoor hot springs lake. They're open from 7 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. every day, and there's a changing area and showers available. You can also amp up the relaxation by booking a massage for before or after your soak.
It's not one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs; however, you should add it to the list of the best hotels around the world with views of the Northern Lights. With the long winter nights and its location in the aurora oval, where you're most likely to see the aurora borealis, and far enough away from the lights of Fairbanks, you have a great chance of seeing this dazzling nighttime display at Chena Hot Springs from late August though mid-May.
More winter and year-round activities at Chena Hot Springs Resort
You may be able to see the Northern Lights from the warmth of the outdoor lake at Chena Hot Springs Resort, but they also run tours to the top of the nearby Charlie Dome to get full views of the sky. Wait for the light show in one of their yurts while you enjoy a hot drink.
But there's more to Alaska in the winter than just the Northern Lights (though those are pretty spectacular). At the Chena Kennel, you can meet some of the sled dogs and even sign up to go for a dog sled ride. They offer the experience year-round, but in winter, it's in the more traditional sled as compared to a summertime cart. They offer snow machine tours of the area. And if you want to explore on your own, but you don't want to pack all your gear for your trip, you can rent snowshoes, ice skates, and cross-country skis.
Year-round, you can visit the stunning Aurora Ice Museum at Chena Hot Springs Resort. 1,000 tons of ice and snow were used to make the sculptures inside this massive hangar, which is kept at 25 degrees Fahrenheit all the time. They harness the geothermal power from the hot springs to help keep the space cool in summer. They run 45-minute tours five times a day, where you can get a closer look at some amazing and intricate ice sculptures, including some jousting knights and a playable xylophone.You can also order a drink from the ice bar. They have warm coats available for guests to borrow, particularly helpful for those visiting in summer. You can even get married in their ice chapel.
Summer activities and accommodation options at Chena Hot Springs Resort
Summer-specific activities at Chena Hot Springs Resort include guided ATV and horseback riding tours. Paddleboards, bikes, canoes, and fishing equipment are all available for rent. For a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience, the resort has its own airline runway, and they can take you on flights across the Arctic Circle to Fort Yukon, where you'll land and tour the site.
The resort has several accommodation options. The Moose Lodge has 40 rooms, all with two queen beds. The 32 Fox Rooms have two double beds each, and if you're on a family vacation, the Bear Family Suites have room for six people, with two queen beds and two twin beds. For more of a rustic experience, they have wooden cabins, which come with privacy and charming decor, but no running water; they have outdoor portable toilets assigned for each cabin. If you have an RV or the gear for a camping adventure, they have spaces available. They also have some unheated yurts with single cots; bring your own sleeping bag. Pool passes are only included in the overnight price for those staying in the hotel style rooms or the cabins. But no matter which room you choose, you're bound to make plenty of memories here.