The Whimsical, Seasonally Changing Garden In A Vegas Hotel Is An Attraction To See For Free

A winner of TripAdvisor's 2024 Traveler's Choice Awards, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is a favorite of couples and families from Sin City and beyond. Las Vegas local and TripAdvisor reviewer Sergio Bernache said: "I love this place and come every season, since it changes. If you come to Vegas, this is a must for the whole family!" Overall reviews on Tripadvisor give it an average of 4.5 stars, as do users on Yelp. Its round-the-clock opening hours and rotating displays are one of the charms that users mention again and again. Reddit reviews are equally glowing, with one offering the tip, "Way early morning is peak time to go see the conservatory," alluding to the fact that it gets busy — especially with the selfie stick variety of visitors – later in the day.

While visiting the conservatory, take advantage of the Michelin-starred restaurants that are right inside the Bellagio. The French-Mediterranean gem Picasso, and the classic French cuisine of Le Cirque, were both awarded two Michelin stars. The Bellagio's Michael Mina has one Michelin star from the same guide. And, in typical Vegas fashion, the portions and atmospheres of these restaurants are just as grand as the botanical gardens – but definitely not free. If a more minimal vibe is what you're looking for, head right outside Las Vegas for a quieter, artsy city full of charm, shops, and outdoor adventure.