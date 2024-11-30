The Whimsical, Seasonally Changing Garden In A Vegas Hotel Is An Attraction To See For Free
Las Vegas may be most known for its famous slot machines, buffet restaurants, and bachelorette parties, but it may come as a surprise that some of the best things to do in Las Vegas can be done with kids. One of those is visiting the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, a free, round-the-clock attraction that's perfect for all ages. The seasonal conservatory's horticulture and engineering curators change the displays for each different seasons: spring, summer, autumn, Christmas, and the Lunar New Year. The conservatory brings seasonal displays that combine flowers and fauna with decorative displays to fill with magic.
Find the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens inside MGM's Bellagio Hotel, at 3600 S Las Vegas Boulevard. It is an instantly recognizable landmark with a giant pool and 1,200 soaring fountains greeting visitors from the strip. The lush, tropical flowers and design of the botanical garden echo the water's freshness and abundance outside, pointing the way to a unique Vegas attraction.
As flowers bloom and die, so does each display
Seasonal displays at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden, which are constructed like the giant flower-lined floats at a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, last a few months each; the same display is never used more than once. Visitors see something totally unique each time, even though seasonal themes are the inspirational starting point. Past seasons have seen a garden of hot air balloons, Alice in Wonderland-themed time-keeping, and many different Christmas stories brought to life. The Lunar New Year displays feature signs and imagery from the Zodiac, along with the flower arrangements.
Of course, flowers themselves don't last as long as the exhibit, so a staff of middle-of-the-night helpers switch out the more than 10,000 cut flowers every two weeks of the display's lifespan. Living plants are replanted when the display changes, helping to keep the desert air clean and Las Vegas' visitors healthy. Once you've completed a Bellagio conservatory visit, turn to the 14 best botanical gardens in America for your next flowery destination.
Tourists and locals agree on this attraction
A winner of TripAdvisor's 2024 Traveler's Choice Awards, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is a favorite of couples and families from Sin City and beyond. Las Vegas local and TripAdvisor reviewer Sergio Bernache said: "I love this place and come every season, since it changes. If you come to Vegas, this is a must for the whole family!" Overall reviews on Tripadvisor give it an average of 4.5 stars, as do users on Yelp. Its round-the-clock opening hours and rotating displays are one of the charms that users mention again and again. Reddit reviews are equally glowing, with one offering the tip, "Way early morning is peak time to go see the conservatory," alluding to the fact that it gets busy — especially with the selfie stick variety of visitors – later in the day.
While visiting the conservatory, take advantage of the Michelin-starred restaurants that are right inside the Bellagio. The French-Mediterranean gem Picasso, and the classic French cuisine of Le Cirque, were both awarded two Michelin stars. The Bellagio's Michael Mina has one Michelin star from the same guide. And, in typical Vegas fashion, the portions and atmospheres of these restaurants are just as grand as the botanical gardens – but definitely not free. If a more minimal vibe is what you're looking for, head right outside Las Vegas for a quieter, artsy city full of charm, shops, and outdoor adventure.