The Best Things To Do In Las Vegas With Kids That Prove It's More Than A Casino City
Most people assume that the more than 40 million travelers visiting Las Vegas annually are all adults who are ready to party it up and wager away all the money in their wallets. However, many of them are surprised to find that there are actually quite a few families with kids who choose to spend their vacation in Vegas. You might think that there wouldn't be anything around Las Vegas that could be both fun and age-appropriate for children, but that couldn't be farther from the truth.
In reality, Las Vegas can be just as exciting for little ones as it can be for their parents. From educational museums and immersive art installations to thrilling zip lines and chocolate factories, there is so much going on in this dynamic city beyond being the world's gambling capital. These are just a few of the top things to do that will keep children appropriately entertained in Las Vegas.
Discovery Children's Museum
The non-profit Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas has been lighting up family vacations for over 34 years so far and they have no intentions of stopping anytime soon. It's one of the best children's museums in America and can accommodate a range of ages from young toddlers to tweens, so it's a great option for families with more than one child. There is a Toddler Town section that is desert-themed and designed to teach kids important skills through play. Alternatively, there are other parts for their older siblings, such as the Summit.
In this portion of the museum, kids make their way through the displays by climbing up a 70-foot tower and they'll be met with several interactive exhibits on each of the structure's twelve levels. On the bottom, they'll have the chance to try and raise a vehicle with a huge handle and at the top they'll be able to see expansive views of the city. The Discovery Children's Museum also features exhibits dedicated to the science behind water, electricity, and urban planning.
The High Roller Observation Wheel
One of the most famous symbols of Las Vegas is also one of the best activities for children to do — the High Roller Observation Wheel. Officially opened to the public in 2014, the High Roller is one of the newer features of the city, but it has already made a name for itself as a tourist attraction. This Ferris wheel stands at a towering 550 feet tall, which makes it North America's largest observation wheel and the second-largest in the entire world. The ride takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and the pods give participants access to a completely panoramic view around Las Vegas.
The High Roller Observation Wheel runs every day from noon until midnight on the weekdays and all the way until 2 a.m. on the weekends. That means that you can go up there during the daytime or once the sun sets to see the Las Vegas strip aglow. It'll easily be the most memorable Ferris wheel your children will ride, no matter when you visit.
Ethel M Chocolates Factory & Cactus Garden
There are few things that excite children more than chocolate. The Ethel M Chocolates Factory in Las Vegas can turn that excitement for sweets into a full-blown learning experience and it definitely is a place that belongs on any chocolate lover's bucket list. The facility gives visitors an inside look at chocolate-making at a real production factory that creates delectable treats in small batches. Travelers regard this family-friendly experience very highly as well with one Reddit user sharing, "They have a small factory tour, an incredible chocolate shop, and a lovely cactus garden outside. We start every trip to Vegas there."
Ethel M Chocolates Factory offers classic chocolate tastings and seasonal holiday tastings for just $15 per child under age 10. They also allow families to take a self-guided tour through the factory on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to watch the chocolatiers package each delicious morsel. The best part is that the whole tour is completely free of charge, so it's ideal for families taking a vacation on a budget.
Although it feels slightly out of place, the chocolate factory also has a full cactus garden for visitors to enjoy. The impressive botanical garden spans 3 acres and includes over 300 different types of plants. You can easily spend a whole afternoon at the Ethel M Chocolates Factory & Cactus Garden munching on confections and appreciating the flora.
SlotZilla Zipline
There are several zip lines for adventurous children across Las Vegas, yet one of the most thrilling of them all is SlotZilla. This heart-pumping ride zooms above the city's famed Fremont Street and it provides youngsters with an age-appropriate dose of Vegas excitement. Depending on how brave you and your kids are feeling, you can either ride on the Zip-Zilla or the even more intense Superhero Zoom.
The Zip-Zilla soars 77 feet above Fremont Street and riders head down the line in a seated position for two city blocks. On the other hand, participants on the Superhero Zoom will take on the journey from a laying down "super-hero style" position and be suspended 114 feet in the air through five blocks of Las Vegas. Either way, this activity is better suited for visitors who don't have any qualms when it comes to heights because you'll be quite exposed and extremely high on this Las Vegas attraction.
The ZipZilla line costs $49 per ticket and the higher Superhero Zoom will run you $69 per person. One thing to keep in mind is that tickets to SlotZilla's zip lines typically sell out. Luckily, travelers can purchase their tickets in advance on their website.
The Adventuredome Indoor Theme Park
Las Vegas is arguably a giant theme park in itself and the Adventuredome Indoor Theme Park is just a smaller scale version of that. Located inside the Circus-Circus Hotel, this enormous 5-acre indoor entertainment center is right on the Strip and it has a whole world of activities to discover inside its walls. First of all, children will go absolutely nuts for the theme park's arcade which features over 200 old-school and modern games. Once the family is done playing all the games the Adventuredome has to offer, there are plenty more attractions to enjoy here as well.
There is a virtual reality room with ten unique games to play and a rock climbing wall. The fun doesn't stop there — the Adventuredome also boasts an 18-hole mini golf course, indoor bungee jumping, and bumper cars. To cap it all off, there are even a few roller coasters inside the indoor park. Youngsters who are at least 48 inches tall have the option to ride El Loco with its 90-foot drop or the Canyon Blaster that reaches top speeds of 55 mph.
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
Las Vegas isn't necessarily well-known for its green spaces, but the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens provides an unexpected dose of foliage for families visiting the area. This whimsically designed botanical garden is 14,000 square feet of color and vibrancy that feels almost celestial. Its one-of-a-kind atmosphere makes it one of the best botanical gardens in America.
You'll get a completely different experience at the Bellagio Conservatory depending on the season you plan your visit. The entire garden is reorganized down to the last detail five times per year. These changes occur during the fall (September-November), winter (December-January), spring (March-May), summer (June-September), and Chinese New Year (January-March).
There is a huge amount of work that goes into crafting these displays. For instance, the 2024 summer installation included over 22,000 plants and trees. It's extremely impressive to adults and children alike. As one prior visitor shared on Reddit, "It really is amazing what they do there multiple times a year in a relatively small space. It's a nice break from the casinos & strip, it's on my list to visit every time."
Fountains of the Bellagio
The Fountains of the Bellagio have basically become a symbol of Las Vegas over the past few decades. For anyone unaware, the Bellagio Fountains put on water shows multiple times a day that take place along the Strip outside the Bellagio Hotel and don't cost a dime to watch. Whether you're traveling to Las Vegas with a bunch of kids or all by yourself, witnessing a rendition of the Bellagio Fountain show is basically a requirement for your trip.
The beloved attraction opened in 1998 and since then it has put on over 225,000 performances. It takes an insane 22 million gallons of liquid to run the fountain and the water is shot up to 460 feet in the air during the performance. The whole thing is very awe-inspiring with all the lights and movement, especially for children. On weekdays, the fountain show takes place every half an hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., which makes it very easy to fit this experience into your family's Las Vegas itinerary.
The Neon Museum
A Las Vegas museum that truly exemplifies the soul of the city is the Neon Museum. This non-profit gallery was established back in 1996 as a way to commemorate the rich history of Vegas through its distinctive signage. Also known as the Neon Boneyard, it displays over 250 signs throughout its grounds. Many of these pieces date back as far as the 1930s and others are from the modern era.
Here you'll find larger-than-life signs from iconic places around the city, such as Caesars Palace and the Moulin Rouge Hotel. The best time to visit the Neon Museum is during the evening when you can witness the pieces illuminated in all their glory. Young ones can spend hours being completely enamored with the bright lights and flashy signs around this two-acre museum.
Not only can it be a fun and educational place to roam, but it is also one of the best locations in Las Vegas for a photo session. Just imagine the whole family taking a selfie at this destination in front of the Stardust sign. It's the perfect memento to remember your vacation.
Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street is a five-block stretch of fun that is packed with endless potential things to do for families. Located in one of Las Vegas' trendiest neighborhoods, this entertainment district is covered with the most massive LED overhead display in the world with 16.4 million pixels and over 49 million LED lamps.This canopy lights up nightly with eye-catching visuals and music. The show occurs every night for free from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and it lasts up to eight minutes in total.
The LED roof will keep you and your kids' attention as you move from activity to activity along Fremont Street. A number of record-breaking 'large' items are located along this avenue as well, such as the world's largest keno board and the biggest fully operational fire hydrant. Instead of walking, visitors can also fly down Fremont on the thrilling SlotZilla zipline.
There are a few classic Las Vegas restaurants located along this street, like the Heart Attack Grill, Dirt Dog Fremont, and Andiamo. Fremont Street also hosts a bunch of free concerts on the weekends. Former performers have included artists like the All-American Rejects and Young the Giant.
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Omega Mart
Want to take your kids through a dream-like world in Las Vegas? You'll want to get the family some tickets to the otherworldly Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. You and all your children will be left flabbergasted at this immersive art installation because it is so incredibly detailed and unlike anything else. Omega Mart is designed to be like a grocery store from another galaxy and there are an abundance of secret corners to discover here.
You can find secret doors through freezers that transport you to other sections of the space with engaging light shows. It's easy to get lost in the depths of this surreal market. Besides finding all the interesting nooks and crannies of Omega Mart, the products themselves are also a huge part of the fun.
There are things like Omega cola, vegan goat pus, bog water, 5G lip balm, gummy pickles, and more. The craziest part is that practically everything at Omega Mart is available for purchase. So, your kiddos could walk away from this experience with a very unique souvenir (or treat) to take home.
The Springs Preserve
Is your family looking to escape Las Vegas crowds? The Springs Preserve located less than a 10-minute drive away from the hustle and bustle of the gambling capital is the answer to your prayers. The goal of this 180-acre nature and cultural institution is to introduce visitors of all ages to the animals and terrain around Las Vegas. It offers a number of different attractions that will help young ones get involved in the local scenery.
First and foremost, the botanical garden has thousands of desert plants for visitors to wander through. There are a couple of intriguing family-friendly museums on the grounds of the Springs Preserve, including the Nevada State Museum and the Origen Museum. Children can walk along the park's light hiking trails or take a train around the site for easier access.
The Springs Preserve has interactive playgrounds and a splash pad to help kids under age 5 cool off during the hotter times of the year. Additionally, there is a thriving seasonal butterfly habitat with hundreds of flying friends in the spring and autumn. All in all, it is the ideal place for families to participate in outdoor activities in Las Vegas.
Mystère by Cirque du Soleil
Las Vegas is renowned for its larger-than-life shows and one of the most famous of them all is Mystère by Cirque du Soleil. While many of the performances around the city are less than child-friendly, this particular production is completely appropriate for spectators of all ages. Launched in 1993, it is one of the longest-running shows in Las Vegas and it's clear why it's been so successful. The show includes 65 performers with specialties like dancing, singing, and acrobats executing feats that seem impossible to any average human being.
As one former audience member on Reddit explained, "Mystère is a great introduction to Cirque du Soleil. It's their longest-running show anywhere and for good reason: the score is amazing (seriously), it's funny and sweet, and it can be appreciated by people of all ages." It was even honored eight separate times as the Best Production Show by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Needless to say, this is a Las Vegas performance that will leave your children mesmerized from start to finish.
M&M's Las Vegas
People of all ages love M&Ms. If your kids fall into this rainbow-candy-loving category, you should make time for a visit to the M&M's store in Las Vegas. Located right next to the MGM Grand Hotel on the Strip, this light-hearted afternoon activity is the perfect way to break up a busy day running around the city.
This store was actually the very first shop dedicated entirely to M&Ms in the world. It is absolutely gigantic at 28,000 square feet with four separate levels. Inside the retailer, children will have the chance to design their own version of the M&M using a candy printer.
They can choose the color from tons of options and they can add their own message to each of the pieces. Alternatively, they can opt to add one of 14 images that symbolize the city, such as a Welcome To Las Vegas sign. There is also an entire wall of M&Ms in every color and flavor possible at the store. Kids can grab a bag, fill it up with the candies to their heart's content, and then parents can pay for it by the pound.
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
The Madame Tussauds museum has become a worldwide phenomenon with locations everywhere around the world from Hollywood and New York to Bangkok and London. It should come as no surprise that they had to open up another star-studded version of the museum in Las Vegas as well. It just so happens to be an excellent experience for children. After all, it's the closest you can get to many celebrities without actually signing up for a meet-and-greet or getting extraordinarily lucky.
This museum features more than 75 masterfully sculpted wax figures of public figures and famous stars. You'll come across highly realistic sculptures of people like Elvis, Shaquille O'Neil, Steve Aoki, Jack Harlow, Khloe Kardashian, and more. Visitors are encouraged to take photos with the life-like replicas, so you'll definitely be leaving Madame Tussauds with some hilarious and fun photos of the kids.