The Best Things To Do In Las Vegas With Kids That Prove It's More Than A Casino City

Most people assume that the more than 40 million travelers visiting Las Vegas annually are all adults who are ready to party it up and wager away all the money in their wallets. However, many of them are surprised to find that there are actually quite a few families with kids who choose to spend their vacation in Vegas. You might think that there wouldn't be anything around Las Vegas that could be both fun and age-appropriate for children, but that couldn't be farther from the truth.

In reality, Las Vegas can be just as exciting for little ones as it can be for their parents. From educational museums and immersive art installations to thrilling zip lines and chocolate factories, there is so much going on in this dynamic city beyond being the world's gambling capital. These are just a few of the top things to do that will keep children appropriately entertained in Las Vegas.