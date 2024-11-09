Right Outside Of Las Vegas Is A Quieter Artsy City Full Of Charm, Shops, And Outdoor Adventure

One of the best day trips from Las Vegas doesn't even require you to lose sight of the big city's gleaming lights. Henderson, Nevada's more peaceful second-largest city, which is only a 20-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip, carries its historical record in an incredible collection of art. The region's earliest native ancestors can be seen in 300 rock panels of the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area (2998 Nawghaw Poa Road). Centuries later, modern American settlers founded a magnesium plant, Basic Magnesium Incorporated, that grew during World War II to employ 14,000 people manufacturing wartime parts. But it wasn't until a post office arrived in 1944 that the postmaster christened the town, which was then just an extension of the magnesium plant, with the name by which it's known today.

After the war, the use for magnesium dwindled and the plant's workforce shrunk. What could have become a well-preserved Nevada ghost town after the exodus of workers was instead incorporated in 1953 with a population of 7,410. You can still see echoes of the city's early magnesium start with signs and businesses called "Basic," and most of all, in the sculpture of the BMI's mascot, Magnesium Maggie, at the corner of Water Street and Basic Road. Today, Henderson has grown to a population of 343,000, which is about half the size of neighboring Las Vegas. It's easily reached from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (14 miles away), and best to visit from mid-September until late May, when temperatures are below the sweltering 100 degree-Fahrenheit range.

