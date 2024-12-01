One Of New Orleans' Most Iconic Historic Landmarks Is A Unique, Timeless Bar

New Orleans is the rowdiest bar town in one of America's five most fun states, and at the heart of its drinking culture lies the French Quarter, a 78-block neighborhood replete with lively energy and historic charm. Among its many buzzing watering holes is the Old Absinthe House, a landmark establishment that has stood at 240 Bourbon Street since 1807. After more than two centuries of war, prohibition, and countless legions of rowdy revelers along Lousiana's most famed street, this place continues to live up to its name, serving a laundry list of absinthe-infused cocktails in a classic dive bar ambience.

The Old Absinthe House garnered fame and notoriety in the 19th century for its absinthe frappe cocktail named the "green monster." Many a monster was mixed until October 1, 1912, when the U.S. Government banned the importation and sale of absinthe — a fierce herbal spirit that can contain up to 89.9% alcohol. Following this blow came prohibition on January 19, 1920, forcing business underground until the management dismantled the bar and moved it to 400 Bourbon Street, where a bootleg operation continued.

Today, the Old Absinthe House remains one of the best bars on Bourbon Street, owing to its rich history friendly bartenders, eclectic trinkets, and punchy cocktails such as the sour Lulu White, the confident World's Best Gin and Tonic, and Cayetano Ferrer's original, age-old Absinthe Frappe. At the Old Absinthe House, every day is National Cocktail Day.