The 5 Most Fun States In America For The Perfect Weekend Getaway, According To Travelers
The United States is so big that simply traveling to a different state from where you live sometimes feels like a new country. After all, it's pretty tough to claim that the hot deserts of Arizona and the cold beauty of Maine feel at all similar. Sometimes, even your own home state is so large that you still haven't been able to fully explore it all. But when there are 50 states to choose from, how do you pick which one to visit?
After all, if you're going to take advantage of your precious vacation time, you want to make the most of it by choosing an amazing location. However, the definition of best, especially for a weekend getaway, isn't the same for everyone. If your idea of the perfect vacation centers around lying on the beach with delicious drinks, for example, then a compilation of states like Colorado and Utah probably won't do it for you.
The list below was made thanks to the help of a few sources, including WalletHub, reports of people's favorite places on Reddit, and various blogs. WalletHub used several metrics to determine the most exciting states, including nightlife, restaurants, and beach quality. The blogs often focused on memorable experiences and the range of fun activities, including theme parks, state and national parks, towns and cities worth visiting, and so on. By combining this data, Islands can provide you with an idea of the five best states for a weekend vacation, whether you want to explore a city, visit a theme park, or enjoy the beauty of nature. These states have something for everyone.
5. Washington
It's worth noting that according to WalletHub's analysis, Washington is only ranked in 8th place, with Colorado actually in 5th. However, after searching through the internet, it's easy to see that Washington is a fan favorite amongst Americans and those visiting from other countries. While Colorado is beautiful and has a lot to do as far as outdoor recreation is concerned, Washington offers a wider range of activities for everyone.
For example, Seattle is the place for anyone who wants a big, busy city to explore. And boy, is there a lot to do. From museums focused on pop culture and art to beautiful gardens that remind you of Japan, this city definitely has something exciting for everyone.
While Seattle is impressive on its own, it's not the state's only stunning attraction. Being on the Pacific Coast, there are all sorts of natural wonders and small towns worthy of your attention as well. Mt. Rainier, for example, offers a breathtakingly scenic view, with beautiful meadows at the base and snow-capped peaks at the top. Olympic National Park is also idyllic, with beaches, waterfalls, and plenty of animals to explore. If you're looking for a quaint destination, Walla Walla, located near the border of Oregon, is full of wineries and small-town locations like bookshops, antique stores, and cafes. If you want something different, the most walkable town in Washington, Seabrook, is the destination of choice, with resort-style charms throughout the entire community.
4. New York
Many people never leave the Big Apple during their vacation, and that's a shame. Sure, New York City is big enough you could spend months in the streets and not see everything. There are dozens of museums focused on art and history, and you have Broadway if you want to see shows. For those wanting to expand their cultural horizons, Chinatown also makes for a great place to explore.
However, while New York City is amazing, there is so much more to see around the state. Several other towns and cities are worth a visit, such as New York's oldest town, Albany. This area is full of music venues, parks where you can relax and get back in touch with nature, and museums. Buffalo is another intriguing option and home to several architectural masterpieces, including buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Louis Sullivan, and HH Richardson.
Upstate New York is also home to some of America's most memorable natural beauties, including Niagara Falls, the Catskills, and the Adirondacks. In the summer months, you can explore the wilds of New York, go hiking, boating, ziplining, or even just relax and enjoy the views. Much of the state, once you get away from the big city, is full of miles and miles of trails and nature walks as well.
3. Louisiana
According to WalletHub's metrics, Nevada ranks as the third most fun state. To be fair, it is a fun destination if you're a fan of their shows and gambling, but if you want more unique experiences, Louisiana might be the perfect, if surprising, alternative.
If you're looking for the chance to gamble and see some amazing shows like those you'd find in Las Vegas, but with more options for adventure and exploration, then Louisiana is the better option of the two states. There are casinos, fun shows, and plenty of culture that makes it shine over Nevada. Additionally, Louisiana offers amazing food, especially Southern, Cajun, and Creole. New Orleans is always full of life, music, and people, drawing you into the excitement, even if you don't know the cause for celebration.
While New Orleans is obviously the main destination in Louisiana, there are plenty of other places worth a visit. For example, Lafayette offers similar draws as New Orleans, but in a much more laid-back style. Additionally, there are dozens of festivals across the state throughout the year. Louisiana is rich in history, which means there are some beautiful historic buildings and locations, as well as the potential to interact with ghosts if you're looking for something a little spooky. If you enjoy the great outdoors, there are plenty of parks and forests to visit as well, including the Ouachita River, Breton National Wildlife Refuge, and Honey Island Swamp.
2. Florida
It's really no surprise that Florida made it into the top two. Across various years and ranking systems, this sunny state regularly lands in either the number one or two spot for the best states to visit. And considering that there's so much to do there, it's really no surprise.
Florida is almost entirely surrounded by water, providing visitors with an abundance of beaches to explore and top-rated islands worth visiting on their vacation. For example, the Florida Keys consists of a chain of islands with 42 bridges connecting the main attractions. There is much to do in this part of the state, including visiting wildlife refuges as well as popular destinations such as Key Largo and Key West. Orlando is also an attraction in and of itself, as it's home to famous parks like Universal Studios and Disney World. Miami is another great place to visit, especially if you're looking for a city with lots of nightlife. It's right on the beach, has some impressive hotels, and plenty of museums and clubs to keep you entertained both day and night.
Golfing, boating, hanging out with manatees, and seeing mermaids are just a few of the other timeless things to do in Florida. If you like the outdoors, the Sunshine State offers more than just beaches. Freshwater springs dot the state, providing swimming places that maintain a delightfully cool 72 degrees Fahrenheit throughout much of the year. Some even create rivers you can tube down in the summer months, like Ichetucknee Springs and Rainbow River.
1. California
California is number one on this list, though it can be considered on a similar level to Florida. After all, the two states often swap first and second place thanks to their impressive array of adventures and exciting attractions to offer visitors and those who have a permanent home in the area.
California has so much to see and experience, whether you live in the state or are looking for a quick weekend adventure. Though Los Angeles, known for its celebrities, theme parks, beaches, and museums, is impressive, the rest of the state offers even more experiences. For example, nine national parks and nearly 150 historical landmarks, 37 of which are naturally occurring, cover this stretch of the United States. Redwood National Park features the world's tallest trees and feels almost as if it could be part of an entirely different planet — and is just one example of the awe-inspiring aspects of nature that you'll find inside California.
There are also some amazing beaches running along the state's expansive shoreline, almost all of which are popular destinations for those who enjoy the surf and sand. Death Valley, home to the lowest point in the United States, is also in California and features Badwater Basin, which is a whole 282 feet below sea level. There is such an impressive range of natural features visitors can experience in the state that are difficult to find in other parts of the country, much less so close to each other.
Methodology
The ranking was provided in part by Wallethub, based on a variety of metrics having to do with entertainment, recreation, and nightlife. Each subcategory, such as weather, restaurants, beaches, music festivals, cost of alcoholic beverages, and access to bars, was measured and given its own weighted grade, which went into ranking all 50 states. WalletHub did a similar study in 2023, with fairly similar results. California and Florida swapped places, and Colorado came up from sixth, replacing Illinois.
Though WalletHub did a great job calculating the most fun states with their metrics, there's still something to be said for actual experiences. To confirm the five most fun states, Islands also looked at personal blogs and researched posts on sites like Reddit where people who have traveled all across the United States weighed in. After compiling this information, we settled on our list.