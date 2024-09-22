The 5 Most Fun States In America For The Perfect Weekend Getaway, According To Travelers

The United States is so big that simply traveling to a different state from where you live sometimes feels like a new country. After all, it's pretty tough to claim that the hot deserts of Arizona and the cold beauty of Maine feel at all similar. Sometimes, even your own home state is so large that you still haven't been able to fully explore it all. But when there are 50 states to choose from, how do you pick which one to visit?

After all, if you're going to take advantage of your precious vacation time, you want to make the most of it by choosing an amazing location. However, the definition of best, especially for a weekend getaway, isn't the same for everyone. If your idea of the perfect vacation centers around lying on the beach with delicious drinks, for example, then a compilation of states like Colorado and Utah probably won't do it for you.

The list below was made thanks to the help of a few sources, including WalletHub, reports of people's favorite places on Reddit, and various blogs. WalletHub used several metrics to determine the most exciting states, including nightlife, restaurants, and beach quality. The blogs often focused on memorable experiences and the range of fun activities, including theme parks, state and national parks, towns and cities worth visiting, and so on. By combining this data, Islands can provide you with an idea of the five best states for a weekend vacation, whether you want to explore a city, visit a theme park, or enjoy the beauty of nature. These states have something for everyone.

