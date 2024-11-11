Louisiana's Most Famed Street Is A Vibrant Adult Playground Of Unique Entertainment
An American cultural epicenter, New Orleans is one of the best places to visit for people who are looking for great food, a dazzling nightlife, and a vibrant music scene. In fact, New Orleans has so much to experience, see, and do that travel writer Rick Steves labeled it one of the best American cities for tourism. However, when it comes to the best places for nightlife in The Big Easy, there is no street more famous (or infamous) than Bourbon Street. Because there is so much to see and do on Bourbon Street, exploring this area of the French Quarter alone can be a bit overwhelming which is why many travelers opt to take a tour of the street from a local company. One great Bourbon Street tour option is the New Orleans Ghost, Crime, Voodoo, and Vampire Tour which is an adults-only tour that is well-loved and even has a five star rating after thousands of reviews.
The best thing about this tour is that guests not only get the chance to explore Bourbon Street, but also get to explore other important vibrant and historic streets in the area. This tour starts at the Louis Armstrong Park and then heads to Congo Square (which is still considered a spiritually important place by local Voodoo practitioners). Afterwards, the tour explores more of the French Quarter and heads to a haunted bar and Bourbon Street before ending with LaLaurie Mansion, the city's most-haunted house.
Why this tour is different from the rest
One of the things that makes this particular tour that focuses on the spooky aspects of New Orleans (a city that celebrates Halloween just as festively as Mardi Gras) so well-rated is that the guides don't focus on make-believe scary stories but, instead, make sure that everything they discuss has roots in the real history of the city. As one reviewer on Viator noted, this tour "gave the real New Orleans history behind vampires, voodoo, ghosts, and crimes" and another reviewer pointed out that the tour had "no theatrics, just the facts, myths, [and] beliefs." So, rest assured, while this walking tour does have a spooky theme and is a lot of fun, you will come out of it knowing more about this incredible city than you did going in.
However, since this tour is focusing on spine-tingling concepts like ghosts, vampires, crime, and voodoo, it typically runs in the evening with two start times at 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. The tour normally lasts a little under two hours and offers two route choices to make it more interesting for repeat customers. Because the walk starts in the evening, it is the perfect end to any day spent enjoying some of New Orleans' other unmissable sights and things to do from buying beignets at Cafe du Monde to strolling through the Garden District or checking out local art at Jackson Square. Then, when you are done exploring for the day, grab a bite to eat in the French Quarter and then head over to take your spooky tour of a city that is commonly referred to as the most haunted in America.