Louisiana's Most Famed Street Is A Vibrant Adult Playground Of Unique Entertainment

An American cultural epicenter, New Orleans is one of the best places to visit for people who are looking for great food, a dazzling nightlife, and a vibrant music scene. In fact, New Orleans has so much to experience, see, and do that travel writer Rick Steves labeled it one of the best American cities for tourism. However, when it comes to the best places for nightlife in The Big Easy, there is no street more famous (or infamous) than Bourbon Street. Because there is so much to see and do on Bourbon Street, exploring this area of the French Quarter alone can be a bit overwhelming which is why many travelers opt to take a tour of the street from a local company. One great Bourbon Street tour option is the New Orleans Ghost, Crime, Voodoo, and Vampire Tour which is an adults-only tour that is well-loved and even has a five star rating after thousands of reviews.

The best thing about this tour is that guests not only get the chance to explore Bourbon Street, but also get to explore other important vibrant and historic streets in the area. This tour starts at the Louis Armstrong Park and then heads to Congo Square (which is still considered a spiritually important place by local Voodoo practitioners). Afterwards, the tour explores more of the French Quarter and heads to a haunted bar and Bourbon Street before ending with LaLaurie Mansion, the city's most-haunted house.