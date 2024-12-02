The City With The Lowest Cost Of Living In America Is A Bustling Southern Foodie Destination

These days, the cost of living seems to be of the utmost concern for many residents and families of the United States. Many Americans have fled pricey big cities and coasts for the less costly suburbs of the American Midwest and South. In the search for the most affordable living situation in the U.S., one city stands above the rest; McAllen, Texas, a border town between the United States and Mexico in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley positioned about 70 miles west of the beaches of the Gulf Coast.

The city is given the designation of having the lowest cost of living in the U.S. largely because of its low housing costs. According to CNBC, McAllen is a pretty wide-open location that has been spreading thanks to investment from the local government. Since housing development has grown 41% there from fall 2023 to fall 2024, there is more than enough housing to accommodate its current population. That's kept the general cost of living relatively low (about 13% lower than the national average in 2024). The city has discreetly existed for many years now as a hopping tourist destination as well as a prominent location for birdwatching and golfing. The cultural traditions of McAllen have greatly influenced the city's shopping and nightlife, and the city has its fair share of good eateries, too.