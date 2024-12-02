The City With The Lowest Cost Of Living In America Is A Bustling Southern Foodie Destination
These days, the cost of living seems to be of the utmost concern for many residents and families of the United States. Many Americans have fled pricey big cities and coasts for the less costly suburbs of the American Midwest and South. In the search for the most affordable living situation in the U.S., one city stands above the rest; McAllen, Texas, a border town between the United States and Mexico in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley positioned about 70 miles west of the beaches of the Gulf Coast.
The city is given the designation of having the lowest cost of living in the U.S. largely because of its low housing costs. According to CNBC, McAllen is a pretty wide-open location that has been spreading thanks to investment from the local government. Since housing development has grown 41% there from fall 2023 to fall 2024, there is more than enough housing to accommodate its current population. That's kept the general cost of living relatively low (about 13% lower than the national average in 2024). The city has discreetly existed for many years now as a hopping tourist destination as well as a prominent location for birdwatching and golfing. The cultural traditions of McAllen have greatly influenced the city's shopping and nightlife, and the city has its fair share of good eateries, too.
McAllen offers delicious multicultural dining experiences
The strong embrace of Latino culture can be seen in McAllen's food, with Mexican restaurants and food trucks easily accessible throughout the city. Tacos El Plebe is a must-try for anyone visiting McAllen, with hearty taco plates served with house-made beans and a variety of sauces, giant quesadillas, and the delicious Lonchezon sandwich. If you're looking for the best local tamales, look no further than Delia's, which offers tamales stuffed with everything from spicy chicken and pork to sweet cream cheese. Those looking for a great Mexican dinner spot should seek out Ganadera Parilla Grill Restaurant, offering a variety of grilled Mexican meats and quality cocktails.
McAllen is also host to some delightful American restaurants as well. Restaurateurs Larry and Jessica Delgado can lay claim to some of the finest bistros and upscale dining in the area with their establishments House. Wine. & Bistro. and Salt New American Table. Salt in particular has everything discerning diners want, from elevated versions of standard American fare like fried chicken to more exotic dishes like panko-encrusted Hawaiian ahi tuna. Those looking for more casual dishes would be advised to head to spots like Ace's BBQ and Cowboy Chicken to cure the hankering for some authentic Texas barbecue.
Diversity is the name of the game in McAllen's food scene
What's surprising about McAllen is that it's not just a great place for Tex-Mex and regional dishes; it's also home to a large amount of international cuisine and fusion restaurants. This has raised the food profile of the city and marked it as a food destination for out-of-towners. Food trucks like Nuri Fusion Street Kitchen fuse Mexican and Korean flavors to produce dishes like the Korean Karnitas Tako that are truly out of this world. Mikhuna Japanese-Peruvian Cuisine is well-known for its ceviche peruano and fusion of Eastern and Western flavors.
McAllen residents are also treated to flavors from India and the Mediterranean as well. Brocheta Mediterranean Bistro is a stellar location to pick up a chicken pita done just right with some hummus that is to die for. The mark of a great multicultural American food capital can be measured by the quality of a great Indian buffet, and McAllen delivers this as well in the form of Universal Market & Indian Restaurant, with creamy butter chicken, palak paneer, and scrumptious toasted naan bread on its menu. With all this great food to offer, McAllen might find itself to be the next Texas city to earn a Michelin star. Whether you're looking for affordable living, dynamite food, or a thriving and diverse community, this bustling Texas gem offers so much value it feels like the state's, and maybe the country's, best-kept secret. For more Texas food adventures, check out our guide to the Texas BBQ capital, Lockhart.