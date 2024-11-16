The Texas Cities Earning Their First-Ever Michelin Stars

The Lone Star State has some shiny new stars, this time courtesy of the anonymous Michelin critics. They spent months undercover dining at Texan restaurants — Michelin Inspectors always pay the bill themselves and do not reveal their identity even after multiple visits to a restaurant. The results of those secret restaurant evaluations were announced November 11. The 2024 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony took place in Houston, which is one of the five Texan cities whose restaurants were being considered, alongside Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. Seventeen stars were awarded in total.

From iconic local specialties like Texas-style barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine to fresh seafood and both farm-to-table and high-end dining, the state is bursting with gastronomy. Restaurants are judged on quality, flavors, cooking technique, consistency (across the menu as well as over time), and even on whether the food reflects the chef's voice and personality.

Texas is North America's 11th Michelin Guide destination. The first North American destination to be recognized by Michelin was the Big Apple in 2005, home to foodie paradises like Harlem and Queens. We've long known that Texas has great dining, but now it's time for Texas' best restaurants to finally get the global spotlight they deserve.

