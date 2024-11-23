Situated Between San Antonio And Austin Is An Overlooked Foodie City Called 'Texas' BBQ Capital'
When it comes to Texas vacations, there are a few unique ways to experience the Lone Star State. First, you can travel to the Gulf Coast for a beach scene that only Texas can provide. There's the touristy Galveston, or if you're looking to escape Gulf Coast crowds, you can visit a barrier island, like the wildly underrated North Padre Island.
Texas is also home to many unique towns and cities. While you may be familiar with spots like Austin and San Antonio (home of the Alamo), there are many other hidden gems to discover in the Texas hinterlands, like Fredericksburg, where you can get a slice of German food, architecture, and culture with Lone Star grit.
Finally, there's another compelling reason to set your next vacation in Texas: the food. While TexMex is certainly a popular cuisine, for some it's all about the barbecue. Brisket, ribs, sausages, and more offer a mouthwatering way to experience Texas culture, one plate at a time. And the best place to do that is in Lockhart, dubbed the "BBQ Capital of Texas." Get your bib, as this is going to be one messy trip.
Why Lockhart is considered the Texas BBQ Capital
If you go to any city or town in Texas, it likely has at least one world-class barbecue joint. From Franklin Barbecue in Austin to Snow's Barbecue in Lexington to the Salt Lick BBQ Pit in Driftwood, you can barely throw a stick in the state without hitting a slow cooker churning out Texas beef and pork. So how does a town like Lockhart, with a population of only around 15,000, earn the title of "BBQ Capital?"
Well, to answer that, we'll have to go back in time to 1999, when the Texas legislature officially designated Lockhart as the Barbecue Capital of Texas. In the decision, it reads: "Whereas, of all the many culinary arts mastered in the Lone Star State, none commands the type of respect and admiration that is accorded barbecue, and no community in Texas can best the city of Lockhart." The text highlights Lockhart's commitment to excellence, its confluence of diverse cultures, and it being the home of some of the oldest barbecue restaurants in the state.
So, if the Texas government recognizes that Lockhart is the official capital of barbecue, who is anyone to argue? While there are many other fantastic gastronomic eateries worthy of a visit, none are quite as revered as those found in Lockhart. The city sees about 5,000 visitors for barbecue every week, which is 250,000 people annually.
How to maximize a foodie trip to Lockhart, Texas
When Lockhart secured its official barbecue title, there were four primary restaurants that helped push it over the edge. While there are more options to choose from today, you must visit as many of the original four as possible. Depending on how long you stay in Lockhart, you might be able to visit them all. Alternatively, you can stay in the artsy outdoor paradise of Wimberly, Texas (just 45 minutes west) and go into Lockhart whenever the mood strikes.
If you want to go to where barbecue arguably began in Lockhart, you must hit Smitty's Market on South Commerce Street. This was once the site of Kreuz Market, but when it moved up the street, the sister of the owner stayed put and renamed the building Smitty's. The menu is lean and simple, offering brisket, ribs, chops, prime rib, and sides. Once you're done, you can head up to Kreuz Market for an even more bare-bones (they don't use sauce or utensils) but equally delicious meal.
Next, there's Black's Barbecue (not to be confused with Terry Black's BBQ), which is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Lockhart. Since 1932, five generations of pit masters have run the place, turning it from a humble meat market to a full-service experience. Legend has it, President Lyndon Johnson asked for Black's sausages to be served in Washington D.C. in the 60s. Finally, there's Chisholm Trail Barbecue, established in 1978. It has nine smoked meat options and 19 homemade sides to choose from.