Situated Between San Antonio And Austin Is An Overlooked Foodie City Called 'Texas' BBQ Capital'

When it comes to Texas vacations, there are a few unique ways to experience the Lone Star State. First, you can travel to the Gulf Coast for a beach scene that only Texas can provide. There's the touristy Galveston, or if you're looking to escape Gulf Coast crowds, you can visit a barrier island, like the wildly underrated North Padre Island.

Texas is also home to many unique towns and cities. While you may be familiar with spots like Austin and San Antonio (home of the Alamo), there are many other hidden gems to discover in the Texas hinterlands, like Fredericksburg, where you can get a slice of German food, architecture, and culture with Lone Star grit.

Finally, there's another compelling reason to set your next vacation in Texas: the food. While TexMex is certainly a popular cuisine, for some it's all about the barbecue. Brisket, ribs, sausages, and more offer a mouthwatering way to experience Texas culture, one plate at a time. And the best place to do that is in Lockhart, dubbed the "BBQ Capital of Texas." Get your bib, as this is going to be one messy trip.

