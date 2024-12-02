The Underrated North African Country That's A Desert Escape With Remarkable Sand Dunes
Tell people you are traveling to North Africa and chances are they assume you are heading to explore the traditional markets and delicious food of Morocco. And sure, the bustling souks of Marrakech, the wild waves of Essaouira, and the booming art and culture scene of Casablanca are incredible places to experience. But there is far more than Morocco to discover on the southern side of the Mediterranean. Tunisia is a north African country brimming with hidden treasures, faded imperial grandeur, and expanses of desert.
When Tunisia features on Mediterranean travel itineraries it is usually as a beach destination. The coastline is full of stretches of sand, with loungers, resorts, and beachside amenities. But venturing beyond the beaches unlocks a fascinating world of remarkably varied landscapes, stunning architectural and historical gems, and fascinating cultures, thanks to Tunisia's intriguing blend of African, European, and Middle Eastern influences.
Roman ruins and medieval mosques
Most Tunisian adventures start amid the ruins of Carthage, a Phoenician city that was once a trade center of the ancient world, one of the mightiest powers in the Mediterranean, and a rival to the Roman Empire. Following a succession of wars, Carthage was sacked and destroyed by Roman armies, leaving nothing but ruins. Today this site is one of the most interesting outdoor archaeological museums in the world.
From Carthage, head south to the ruins of Dougga. This unassuming town, about a two-hour drive from the capital city of Tunis, is home to what is probably the most complete and extraordinary Roman archaeological site in Africa. Boasting impeccably preserved remains of bathhouses, temples, homes, and an amphitheater, it shines a light on how the Romans actually lived day-to-day, with insights into the history of North Africa in general and Tunisia in particular. Another spectacular, must-see site is the vast Amphitheater of El Jem in the east. The largest colosseum outside of Rome itself, it is estimated to have held up to 35,000 people, making it as much of a destination for travelers in ancient times as it is today.
Before setting off into the desert of the south, the cities of Sousse and Kairouan are worth seeing. These centers flourished under the Aghlabid dynasty in the 9th century. The Medina of Sousse and the Great Mosque of Kairouan are stunning examples of early Islamic art, design, and architecture.
Otherworldly sand dunes and stunning desert
Tunisia's mystical desert landscapes in the south are one of the country's most unique features — an endless expanse of sand spread across mountains, dunes, and valleys, punctuated by minute specks of green and blue. Exploring this bizarre wilderness means navigating from one oasis settlement to another on a quad or on camelback, with the help of local guides.
The town of Douz, called the "gateway to the Sahara," is where most desert journeys begin. This small settlement grew around a huge palm oasis (there are over 500,000 palms in the area) and as a result has been an important trading stop for trans-Saharan caravans throughout history. It is a wonderful spot to immerse yourself in the rich, nomadic culture of the Mrazig people. From Douz, head further south to Ksar Ghilane, a remote oasis full of hot springs, isolated forts, ancient cave dwellings, and Berber traditions.
Although Tunisia is a region of ancient civilizations, its desert is home to a more contemporary icon of popular culture, too. George Lucas chose the otherworldly scenery of the Sahara as the backdrop for much of the acclaimed Star Wars franchise. The city of Tataouine even inspired the name of Luke Skywalker's home planet! From the abandoned set of Mos Espa to the fortified Berber granaries (which were used as the slave quarters where Anakin and his mother lived), visiting these epic Star Wars filming locations is a once-in-a-life time experience for film buffs and sci-fi fans alike.