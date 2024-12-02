The Underrated North African Country That's A Desert Escape With Remarkable Sand Dunes

Most Tunisian adventures start amid the ruins of Carthage, a Phoenician city that was once a trade center of the ancient world, one of the mightiest powers in the Mediterranean, and a rival to the Roman Empire. Following a succession of wars, Carthage was sacked and destroyed by Roman armies, leaving nothing but ruins. Today this site is one of the most interesting outdoor archaeological museums in the world.

From Carthage, head south to the ruins of Dougga. This unassuming town, about a two-hour drive from the capital city of Tunis, is home to what is probably the most complete and extraordinary Roman archaeological site in Africa. Boasting impeccably preserved remains of bathhouses, temples, homes, and an amphitheater, it shines a light on how the Romans actually lived day-to-day, with insights into the history of North Africa in general and Tunisia in particular. Another spectacular, must-see site is the vast Amphitheater of El Jem in the east. The largest colosseum outside of Rome itself, it is estimated to have held up to 35,000 people, making it as much of a destination for travelers in ancient times as it is today.

Before setting off into the desert of the south, the cities of Sousse and Kairouan are worth seeing. These centers flourished under the Aghlabid dynasty in the 9th century. The Medina of Sousse and the Great Mosque of Kairouan are stunning examples of early Islamic art, design, and architecture.