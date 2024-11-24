A Swinging Bridge Hidden In The Forest Of Iowa Is A Fun Adventure Not For The Faint Of Heart

Whether you're heading to see the beauty of Iowa, passing through to check out one of America's most unique roadside stops, or visiting one of the best Midwest rivers for tubing, the state is worth a stop. This is especially true if you aren't afraid of a little swinging. If you head to Columbus Junction along the eastern border of Iowa, 35 miles south of Iowa City, you'll find the Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge, an attraction that's not for the faint of heart. This bridge, stretching 100 feet above a forest ravine, isn't going to stand still for your passing — it might even be haunted.

Advertisement

The Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge may remind you of the precarious rope bridge from the 1984 movie "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," though that was filmed near the dreamy mountain town of Kandy in Sri Lanka. That's not to say you can't recreate this scene in your mind as you cross Iowa's version. (If you wear a fedora and yell out movie quotes, no one is going to judge you.) The bridge certainly feels pretty scary as it swings back and forth (especially when there is more than one person on it at once) and creaks and groans as you cross. Some noises, however, may only happen at night. According to legend, a grief-stricken Native American woman threw herself off the bridge after learning of her lover's death, giving the bridge its name. Some say you can hear her sad cries at night, and others say she was buried in the ravine below. There is even a sign that mentions the legend before you cross.

Advertisement