A Swinging Bridge Hidden In The Forest Of Iowa Is A Fun Adventure Not For The Faint Of Heart
Whether you're heading to see the beauty of Iowa, passing through to check out one of America's most unique roadside stops, or visiting one of the best Midwest rivers for tubing, the state is worth a stop. This is especially true if you aren't afraid of a little swinging. If you head to Columbus Junction along the eastern border of Iowa, 35 miles south of Iowa City, you'll find the Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge, an attraction that's not for the faint of heart. This bridge, stretching 100 feet above a forest ravine, isn't going to stand still for your passing — it might even be haunted.
The Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge may remind you of the precarious rope bridge from the 1984 movie "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," though that was filmed near the dreamy mountain town of Kandy in Sri Lanka. That's not to say you can't recreate this scene in your mind as you cross Iowa's version. (If you wear a fedora and yell out movie quotes, no one is going to judge you.) The bridge certainly feels pretty scary as it swings back and forth (especially when there is more than one person on it at once) and creaks and groans as you cross. Some noises, however, may only happen at night. According to legend, a grief-stricken Native American woman threw herself off the bridge after learning of her lover's death, giving the bridge its name. Some say you can hear her sad cries at night, and others say she was buried in the ravine below. There is even a sign that mentions the legend before you cross.
Crossing Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge in Columbus Junction, Iowa
The Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge is 262 feet across, and though there's a lot of history behind it, it isn't the original. The bridge was first built in the late 19th century by Josiah Stewart from salvaged barrel wood so that there would be a quicker way to get between Fourth Street and Third Street without going around the ravine. That one was deemed too dangerous to use in 1902. In 1904, a new swinging bridge was built in its place, but that one fell apart in 1920. In fact, there were two teenagers on the bridge when the planks gave out, but, believe it or not, they were apparently unhurt by the experience. The current bridge that you can walk across today (if you're brave) was built in 1922. (If it makes you feel safer, it's checked each year by engineers.)
To reach this adrenaline-inducing site, take Iowa Highway 92 in Columbus Junction until you see the blue sign that says, "swinging bridge." You'll see a garden area, where you can park in the adjacent gravel lot and make your way to the bridge. On the other side of the swaying structure, there is another garden with metal sculptures of a butterfly and a tree. If you keep going, you'll see a sign for the Possum Hollow Trail which goes below the bridge into the ravine, allowing you to look up and revel in how you made it across alive.